BTC Asia Europe Sessions

Important note: before running the EA, you must load the .set file with the optimized configuration. The default EA parameters use a wider Stop Loss; if you do not use the .set file, you must edit the SL parameter and set it to 1.5. This is critical for proper risk management. The .set file will be available in the Discussion area or in the comments section of this MQL5 page.

BTC Asia Europe Sessions is an Expert Advisor for BTCUSD on H1, designed to capture volatility between the Asian and European sessions. It trades only during the hours that proved most efficient in testing: from 21:00 to 12:00 Exness server time (UTC+0).

In the backtest, an initial deposit of 30 USD grew to 383.80 USD, with a net profit of 353.80 USD. There were 187 trades (374 deals), with roughly 88.8% winning trades. Profit Factor is 4.29 and Recovery Factor is 23.52, showing a very strong profit versus drawdown profile. Average profit trade is 2.78 USD, average loss trade is –5.12 USD and the maximum balance/equity drawdown is in the 23–27% area, depending on the metric used.

Based on the historical data, the growth projection is around 1–3% on average per day, depending on market conditions and the number of signals. These numbers are indicative only and do not guarantee future performance.

The EA is optimized exclusively for Exness, taking advantage of its UTC+0 server time, low spreads on BTCUSD (around 1200 points) and fast execution with low slippage, which are key conditions for a highly volatile asset like bitcoin. Other brokers may have different time zones, spreads and execution quality, which can alter the logic and reduce performance.

Recommended setup: symbol BTCUSD, timeframe H1, minimum lot 0.01 and suggested minimum capital of 30 USD for each 0.01 lot. From there you can scale account size and lot size while keeping the same risk ratio. The EA uses predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, aiming for compounded account growth with controlled drawdown, as reflected by the high Recovery Factor.

Backtests were run with 100% history quality, but past performance does not guarantee future results. It is strongly recommended to start on demo or with a small live account before scaling up.

If you are not registered with Exness yet, send me a private message and I will help you set up your account. If you come through this listing, I will also give you something extra, such as another tool, a custom set file or an additional benefit.


