BTC High Ratio

BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior.

This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity zones, and technical pullbacks. Trades are opened through triggers that consider significant changes in price structure and market directional strength. Exits are programmed using smart logic that prioritizes profit preservation, drawdown control, and continuity of favorable sequences.

One of its main advantages is the dynamic risk management via ATR, which allows it to automatically adjust lot sizes based on volatility. This means that when the market is ranging, the system operates with higher exposure, and when volatility increases, it reduces risk, maintaining a stable and projected risk/reward ratio.

Key statistics:

  • Net profit: $2,623.36 from an initial capital of $200

  • Profit factor: 6.61, meaning that for every dollar risked, it has generated $6.61 in profit

  • Relative drawdown: 7.71% in balance and 59.88% in equity — reflecting controlled exposure in relation to the total gain

  • Sharpe Ratio: 10.35 | Recovery Factor: 14.80

  • Total trades: 112 with a win rate of 60.71%

  • Expected payoff per trade: $23.42

  • Max consecutive profit: $378.41 over 8 trades

  • Max consecutive loss: $49.42 over 3 trades

The minimum recommended capital is $200, though starting with $300 or more is ideal. The system is designed to operate automatically and efficiently, as long as its parameters and conditions are respected. It is very important NOT to close trades manually, as this will desynchronize the algorithm, disrupt its logic sequence, and may negatively impact the system’s statistical projection.

Buyers without testing experience or those needing help adapting the EA to their broker can contact our support team. We are available to assist you with setup, testing, and system customization. You will also receive regular updates, new optimized sets, and free trials of future EAs. Those who register through our IB link will receive additional benefits.

Please understand that no system is 100% effective. AI-based algorithms work with historical data to detect patterns that may repeat in the future. There will be good periods and difficult ones. The key is to remain calm, follow the plan, and allow the system to do its job autonomously.

Remember: giving the EA good conditions — like a stable, low-latency VPS (under 30 ms) — can make a big difference in overall performance. Discipline, knowledge, and patience are just as important as the algorithm itself.


Önerilen ürünler
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyla sonuçlanmıştır. 2000 yılından günümüze
Advanced Turnaround Strategy
Guillermo Pineda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Turnaround Tuesday EA – MetaTrader 5 için Tam Özelleştirilebilir Tersine Dönüş Stratejisi Advanced Turnaround Strategy EA, klasik "Turnaround Tuesday" stratejisine dayanır ve haftalık piyasa dönüş eğilimlerini kullanır – özellikle belirli bir günde güçlü hareketlerden sonra. Pazartesi günü belirgin bir düşüş (veya yükseliş) yaşandığında, piyasanın Salı günü yön değiştirme eğilimi gözlemlenir. Varsayılan Strateji Mantığı (giriş parametreleriyle tamamen ayarlanabilir): Giriş Günü: Bugün Paz
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX), Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI), Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları, Hareketli ortalama, Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığ
Golden Auto Bot MT5
Mai Van Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Auto Bot one year running! Fully Futomated Trading System, with 8 trading setup for signals.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of  all time and passes every year . We   DO NOT use Grid   or   Martingale. 80% off now! We backtest again, backtest real - running real As of now, the Golden Auto Bot primarily operates on the main pair XAUUSD   and the secondary pair EUR-USD. With a minimum investment capital of 300 USD, the bot utilizes a micro lot size of 0.01. For the X
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
X Pro Trend
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Uzman Danışmanlar
X PRO TREND EA — Swing Dot Entries + Smart Risk & Prop-Firm Guards Ride the trend. Protect the account. Pass challenges with discipline. Live Signals & Products Summary: X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes. Best fo
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions. Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Uzman Danışmanlar
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
ENIX mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404 $ -> 505$ ENIX mt5 – Çok Katmanlı Piyasa Adaptasyonu + Hibrit Kantitatif Motoru (HQE) ENIX mt5 , selefinin araştırma ve deneyimlerinden yola çıkarak geliştirilen, piyasa analizi ve işlem yürütmede tamamen yeni bir hibrit yaklaşım sunan yeni nesil tam otomatik bir alım-satım sistemidir. Kantitatif mantık, volatilite analizi ve makine öğrenimi bileşenlerini birleştirerek piyasa yapısına, zamana ve momentuma dinamik olarak uyum sağlayan birleşik bir sistem oluşturur. ENIX statik kalıpl
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD), optimized for M15 to H1 timeframes. Overview: TrendMaster ADX is an automated Expert Advisor that combines an advanced ADX filter, short and long EMAs, and a higher-timeframe filter (D1 EMA 200) to provide precise entry signals. The EA includes professional risk management features such as Funding Pips, trailing stop, and breakeven to protect profits. Entry signals: Buy when ADX is above the configured threshold, +DI
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
Uzman Danışmanlar
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
BTC Pro Breakdown Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 Çoğu EA her paritede ve her senaryoda işlem yapmaya çalışır, ancak sonunda hiçbir tutarlılık sağlamaz. BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 tek bir amaçla geliştirildi: Bitcoin’in en büyük kırılışlarını netlik ve kontrol ile yakalamak. Sistem yüksek hacimli bir kırılmayı bekler, ardından giriş yapmadan önce temiz bir retest arar. İşlemler trende göre filtrelenir, risk önceden belirlenmiş SL/TP seviyeleri ile kontrol edilir ve piyasa seviyeyi geri alırsa sinyal iptal edilir. Her şey kurall
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
TW Scalper Robot MT5
Altan Karakaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
TW Scalper Robot MT5 : Altın (XAUUSD) için Profesyonel Scalping Robotu Altın piyasasında kârınızı maksimize etmek için akıllı ve güvenilir bir yol mu arıyorsunuz? TW Scalper Robot MT5, özellikle altın scalping için tasarlanmış güçlü bir uzman danışmandır. Üç gelişmiş indikatörü hassas işlem algoritmalarıyla birleştirerek piyasa trendlerini profesyonel gibi yakalamanıza yardımcı olur. Dahili risk yönetimi stratejileri sayesinde her işlem güvenle gerçekleştirilir. TW Scalper Robot’un Temel Özell
SuperMax MT5
Paranchai Tensit
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SuperMax MT5  is a fully automated, intelligent expert advisor with advanced mechanisms, using a dynamic system to measure market volatility to be consistent with the timing of market entry and exit. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. Rely on scalping and recovery strategies with optimal trading frequency and can still work well in all market conditions, be it trend or sideways, can be traded full time in any condition. This EA
EA Frankenstein
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
INTRODUCTION Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44! FEATURES Trade pane
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Rice Martingale
Quang Dang Tong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1) Rice Martingale can open two sides:   buy and sell at the same time. We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders. Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set befor
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
FXmax EA , Meta Trader 5 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini dikkate alarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve Meta Trader 5 standart göstergelerini kullanır. Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real account >>>   [ Click H
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Market Sniper Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kullanıcı kılavuzunu almak için satın alma sonrası bir yorum bırakın. Market Sniper Pro , adaptif pozisyon yönetimi ile breakout (kırılma) işlemleri için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir Expert Advisor’dır. Breakout tespitini, ATR tabanlı kademeli girişleri ve global risk kontrolünü birleştirerek yapılandırılmış ve disiplinli bir yaklaşım sunar. Başlıca özellikler Konfigüre edilebilir lot büyüklüğü ve bakiye bazlı otomatik ölçeklendirme Kişiselleştirilebilir lookback ve buffer ile breakout giriş man
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
KingEA
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading experience the royal way with the King's EA and become King of King's in market. This EA is a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to enhance your Forex trading experience. Our advanced algorithm utilizes machine learning and technical analysis to identify high-potential trades and execute them with precision.King-EA is 100% automated , trades 24/5 on currency pairs and 24/7 on crypto using an advanced strategy for market analysis and an adjustable risk managemen
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.68 (66)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Bilgi! Ekibimiz rollerine göre ayrılmıştır – geliştiriciler geliştirme ve güncellemelere odaklanırken, moderatörler EA'nın kurulumu ve yapılandırılmasına yardımcı olur. Moderatörlerimiz size yardımcı olmak ve tüm sorularınızı yanıtlamak için hazırdır: Zolia (Tayvan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (İngiltere) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka b
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (347)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (52)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Canlı Sinyal: [Ana Hesap] | [İkincil Hesap] | AOT Resmi Kanal | Sonraki Fiyat: $299 ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin. AOT MT5, yapay zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile çalışan gelişmiş bir Expert Advisor'dır. Yıllarca süren geliştirme çalışmasıyla oluşturulan bu tamamen otomatik sistem, risk yönetimi kullanarak tek bir AUDCAD M15 gr
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.75 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye oturtulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım ve 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip, kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır ve bunların tümü herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulun
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.83 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.84 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.94 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog - Sheet ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıll
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $369 – LATER -> $1299 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, keeping your a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (86)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (488)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar - şimdiye kadar perakende forex ticaretinde hiç var olmamış bir yetenek. Syna, AiQ, Mean Machine GPT veya kendi birden fazla örneğiyle sorunsu
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
Uzman Danışmanlar
AuriON AI System EA Zeka tarafından yeniden tanımlanan ticaret sistemi. Önemli: Satın aldıktan sonra, kişiselleştirilmiş kurulum paketiniz ve yapılandırma talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel bir mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Mevcut teklif: Sonraki 10 kopya $449  karşılığında mevcuttur, ardından fiyat $599 ’ye yükselecektir. I. Giriş AuriON, algoritmik işlem, makine öğrenimi ve yapay zekayı entegre eden bilişsel bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem, Deep
SFE Impulse
Joel Juanpere
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups.  The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2049326 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
yanılsama       GoldSKY EA,   XAUUSD (altın) paritesi için güçlü bir günlük işlem programıdır. Ekibimiz tarafından geliştirilmiştir...       Cari hesap, ticari hesap, ticari çağrı!     Tüm ürünleri görüntüle:       https://www.mql5.com/tr/kullanıcılar/fxmanagedforexltd/satıcı IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Şirketin gerçek kârı 60.000 sterlinin üzerinde gerçekleşti. Güç Sinyali:   https://www.mql5.com/
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.59 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.22 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.13 (70)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ABS EA Lansmanını Kutluyoruz: Sonraki 2 kopya için yeni ABS EA (XAUUSD)'yi özel lansman fiyatı olan 109$  (normal fiyat: 365$) ile satın alabilirsiniz. Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu:   ABS Kanalı . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Sinyali .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA Nedir? ABS EA, XAUUSD (Altın) için H1 zaman diliminde özel olarak geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Martingale sistemi üzerine kuruludur ve dahili risk kontrolleri ile traderların kâr
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Index FlipX 1
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
FlipX 1 – Initial version Asset: FlipX 1 - H1 Exclusive broker: WelTrade Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest Key performance highlights of FlipX 1: Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD Initial deposit: 20 USD Profit factor: 2.93 Recovery factor: 15.31 Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%) Total trades: 180 Winning trades percentage: 48.89% Sharpe ratio: 5.42 Z-Score: -0.07 (no statisti
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Stable – Automated Trading Strategy for BTCUSD (M30) BTC Stable is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe, with a focus on stability and consistent performance over time. The strategy prioritizes high-probability entries and controlled exits, maintaining a smooth and steady equity curve. The system is fully optimized for Exness, where spreads and execution quality tend to be highly favorable. It can also be used on brokers with reduced spreads and relia
Btc A I
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay. The EA delivers impressive
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Savage Gold H1 Important: before running the backtest or trading live, load the .set file provided in the comments/discussion. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 5.0 (fixed risk per trade). This setup reproduces the test results and keeps risk management consistent for XAUUSD on H1. Description Savage Gold H1 is a fully automated system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It blends a trend filter with EMA and momentum confirmation, exits via TakeProfit/StopLoss plus a dynamic t
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Fx Vol 20 WinRate
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 Brokers: Weltrade Important: Before running the backtest or using it in live trading, you must load the .set file provided in the comments or discussion section. MQL5 restricts compound interest, so risk parameters must be configured manually. Make sure to enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10 , since this setup maintains the original system behavior with fixed risk per trade and no percentage accumulation. Description Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 is a full
Gold Epic
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Epic H1 Important: Before running the backtest or live trading, load the .set file provided in the comments section. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10 , as this configuration replicates the original system’s balance between risk and growth. General description Gold Epic H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , optimized for high-liquidity and volatile market sessions. It uses a trend-momentum strategy with EMA confirm
ETH High Ratio
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Important note: Before running the EA, you must load the corresponding set file available in the Comments or Discussion section on MQL5. Without this configuration file, ETH High Ratio M30 will not operate optimally and may generate losses due to parameter desynchronization. ETH High Ratio M30 – Exness PRO Account (2025 Edition) Minimum capital: 200 USD Timeframe: M30 Symbol: ETHUSD Broker: Exness (PRO Account) ETH High Ratio M30 is an Expert Advisor designed to exploit the medium-term volatilit
Step Deriv Apex
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Important note: Before running the EA, make sure to load the optimized .set file for the H2 timeframe on the Step Index (Deriv) . Using incorrect parameters may affect performance and risk management. Technical Overview Step Deriv Apex H2 is a fully automated breakout system with adaptive position scaling and floating control. It’s designed for Deriv Step Index and tested with 100% tick accuracy , combining momentum detection with partial exits to maintain consistent growth and controlled dr
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt