ETH Now
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Angel Torres
- Sürüm: 1.4
- Güncellendi: 16 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
ETH Now v1.4 – Automated Trading for ETHUSD M15
The new ETH Now v1.4 is designed specifically for ETHUSD on M15, combining a next-generation algorithm with dynamic risk management. Backtest results (January–September 2025) show solid, consistent performance with low risk exposure.
Key results:
-
Initial deposit: 150 USD
-
Total net profit: +2,557 USD
-
Profit Factor: 2.56
-
Recovery Factor: 18.9
-
Max drawdown: 9.40% in balance, 11.17% in equity
-
Sharpe Ratio: 8.85
-
Average profit per trade: 10.39 USD
-
Win rate: 53.6%
Average performance:
-
Per month: +283 USD (equivalent to 189% annualized return on initial deposit)
-
Per week: +65 USD
-
Per trading day: +9.8 USD
With an initial deposit of 150 USD, the system multiplied the account more than 17 times in 9 months.
Management indicators:
-
Consistency with a steadily rising equity curve
-
Controlled risk with relative drawdown under 12%
-
High profit/MFE correlation of 0.93
-
Recovery ratio well above market average
-
Smart entries during key market sessions (Asia, Europe and USA)
Investor benefits:
-
Accelerated capital growth with low drawdown
-
Algorithm optimized for Ethereum volatility
-
No martingale or grid, clean and scalable strategy
-
Easy setup, just load the set file and trade
Launch promotion: get your copy of ETH Now v1.4 before the price goes up.
Es bueno, hay que seguirlo puliendo pero es bueno y tiene mucho apoyo del vendedor