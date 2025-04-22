ETH Now

4

ETH Now v1.4 – Automated Trading for ETHUSD M15

The new ETH Now v1.4 is designed specifically for ETHUSD on M15, combining a next-generation algorithm with dynamic risk management. Backtest results (January–September 2025) show solid, consistent performance with low risk exposure.

Key results:

  • Initial deposit: 150 USD

  • Total net profit: +2,557 USD

  • Profit Factor: 2.56

  • Recovery Factor: 18.9

  • Max drawdown: 9.40% in balance, 11.17% in equity

  • Sharpe Ratio: 8.85

  • Average profit per trade: 10.39 USD

  • Win rate: 53.6%

Average performance:

  • Per month: +283 USD (equivalent to 189% annualized return on initial deposit)

  • Per week: +65 USD

  • Per trading day: +9.8 USD

With an initial deposit of 150 USD, the system multiplied the account more than 17 times in 9 months.

Management indicators:

  • Consistency with a steadily rising equity curve

  • Controlled risk with relative drawdown under 12%

  • High profit/MFE correlation of 0.93

  • Recovery ratio well above market average

  • Smart entries during key market sessions (Asia, Europe and USA)

Investor benefits:

  • Accelerated capital growth with low drawdown

  • Algorithm optimized for Ethereum volatility

  • No martingale or grid, clean and scalable strategy

  • Easy setup, just load the set file and trade

Launch promotion: get your copy of ETH Now v1.4 before the price goes up.


İncelemeler 1
Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena
202
Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena 2025.05.14 17:06 
 

Es bueno, hay que seguirlo puliendo pero es bueno y tiene mucho apoyo del vendedor

Önerilen ürünler
Tower Market Sky
Moises Javier Torres Rico
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing   TowerFX EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the EUR/CAD pair! Developed by 2 experts creating algorithmic system in the world of trading. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. *Updated version that works better for low capital on EURCAD but for high capital the results are shown in the screenshots* *Live Signal will be available soon* *Promotional P
Gold AI Robot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonus : 1 EA ücretsiz alın (2 hesap için) – satın alma sonrası benimle iletişime geçin Gold AI Robot – XAUUSD (Altın) için gelişmiş işlem robotu, Yapay Zeka ve geri çekilme algılama özellikli Altın piyasasında hassas fırsatları belirlemek için yapay zeka filtresi ve anahtar geri çekilme tespiti. Gold AI Robot, XAUUSD (Altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışır. Fiyat hareketlerini analiz ederek önemli geri çekilmeleri tespit eder, kademeli pozisyonlar açar ve her işlemi optimize etmek için gene
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonus : 1 EA ücretsiz alın (2 hesap için) – satın alma sonrası benimle iletişime geçin Grid Volatility ile volatiliteyi kontrol altına alın! Grid Volatility , volatil piyasalarda işlem yapmak için bir grid stratejisi ile ani mum çubuğu algılamayı birleştiren gelişmiş bir Expert Advisor’dır. Piyasa koşulları değiştikçe karı maksimize etmek ve riskleri minimize etmek amacıyla pozisyon boyutlarını otomatik olarak yönetmek için optimize edilmiştir. Diğer Expert Advisor'ları burada keşfedin: Tüm EA'
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explosive Breakout Hunter , güçlü breakout'ları yakalayarak karı maksimize etmeyi hedefleyen bir Uzman Danışman (EA)'dır. Başarı oranı yaklaşık %50'dir ve ayda sadece birkaç işlem yapar. Ancak miktardan ziyade kaliteye odaklanır. Sabırla fırsatları bekler ve istikrarlı bir şekilde büyük kazançlar biriktirir. Bu EA ile ne kadar kazanç sağlayabileceğinizi görmek için ekran görüntülerindeki backtest sonuçlarını inceleyin. Ayrıca, ücretsiz bir demo sürümünü denemeyi unutmayın. Kurulum son derece kol
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
SmartGold AI
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonus : 1 EA ücretsiz alın (2 hesap için) – satın alma sonrası benimle iletişime geçin SmartGold AI – Patlayıcı kırılmaları tespit etmek için uyarlanabilir zeka SmartGold AI, konsolidasyon dönemlerinden sonra gerçekleşen fiyat kırılmalarını tespit etmeye odaklanmış bir uzman danışmandır (EA). Akıllı ve otomatik bir sistem kullanarak, yüksek kırılma olasılığına sahip dar sıkışma bölgelerini belirler ve hareket yönünde işlem açar. Ayrıca dinamik olarak ayarlanan Take Profit, genel Stop Loss veya
ETH Momentum
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
ETH Momentum – Version 1.1 Pair ETHUSD – M30 Timeframe Default setup exclusively for EXNESS. ETH Momentum is an algorithmic system designed to detect and adapt to market patterns and movements using advanced statistical analysis and dynamic lot size calculation through the ATR indicator. The ATR measures real-time volatility and adjusts position size proportionally: lower volatility means higher lot size, and higher volatility means lower lot size. This optimizes risk management and maximizes c
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Uzman Danışmanlar
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
K1 Gold Bot MT5
Burak Can Kislak
Uzman Danışmanlar
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "K1 Gold Bot MT5" has been reduced from $495 to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trad
Alpha Trigger
Ming Ying Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha Trigger - Advanced Precision Trading System Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing The Alpha Trigger system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities. Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases Live Signal - https
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, en iyi ölçeklenebilir EA, CANLI PİYASA KOŞULLARINDA kullanılabilen herhangi bir piyasa için kullanılabilir. Otomatik Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) yerleştirme ile birlikte, bir Trail Stop (TS) tekniği ve çalışan bir ticaretten para toplamak için aç gözlü bir para toplayıcı modu uygulanmıştır, hatta TP ulaşılmamış olsa bile. Bu Uzman Danışman, birçok yıl EA-Geliştirme-Deneyimi ve yüksek becerilere sahip bir ticaret uzmanlığının bir sonucudur. Kendi tarafımdan
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Hedging Breakout MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 Hedging Breakout Uzman Danışmanı, riskten korunma stratejileri aracılığıyla sağlam bir risk yönetimi uygularken piyasadaki çıkışlardan yararlanmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret aracıdır. Bu EA, ticaret potansiyelini en üst düzeye çıkarmak için artan piyasa likiditesinden yararlanarak optimum çıkış fırsatlarını belirlemek için titizlikle hazırlanmıştır. Bu uzman danışma
Nova SAR Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves. Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while mainta
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlgoFusion FX , sağlam, çeşitlendirilmiş ve çok stratejili bir algoritmik ticaret yaklaşımı arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir Uzman Danışman (EA) dır. Olağanüstü risk yönetimi, piyasa uyumluluğu ve performans optimizasyonu için geliştirilmiş olan bu EA, gelişmiş niceliksel modeller ve makine öğrenimi algoritmalarını entegre ederek sürekli değişen piyasa koşullarında kârlılığı artırır. İster kurumsal bir yatırımcı ister bireysel bir yatırımcı olun, AlgoFusion FX , yenilik ve strat
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
AW Scalping Dynamics MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trendin tersine çevrilmesine dayalı olarak çalışan, tam otomatik, gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Gerektiğinde grid stratejisi kullanmak mümkündür. Maksimum araba yüküne ulaşıldığında yerleşik 3 tür bildirim ve konum kilitleme. M15 zaman diliminde EURUSD için varsayılan ayarlar önerilir. Özellikler ve faydalar: Aynı anda iki yönde çalışabilme Birkaç aşamada zamanında çalışma yeteneği Aracıya görünmeyen sanal bir StopLoss kullanır Mevcut eğilimin faaliyetine dayalı çalışma algoritması Dahili otomatik l
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
Price Pulse Catcher
Takeshi Shibuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
PPC: Price Pulse Catcher is an Expert Advisor that uses stochastic as its main trading indicator. A module that executes only buys and a module that executes only sells perform trades while switching appropriately according to medium-term trends. If the medium-term direction of the market is clear, it is possible to select and operate only one or the other. As an indicator of medium-term trends, we use the moving average of the longer time frame of the chart to which Expert Advisor is applied.
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
Aurum memory EA
Husain Huzefa Tarwala
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Memory EA — Swing-Trading Intelligence for XAUUSD What it is A fully-automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for gold (XAUUSD). Uses a proprietary “market-memory” algorithm to locate and trade the most respected Daily support-and-resistance zones. Designed for swing trades that can run from several hours to a few days—no scalping, no martingale, no grid. How it works Daily scan: Each new candle, the EA maps the last 6-12 weeks of price action to mark key highs, lows,
Fisherman MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127890 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127891 Fisherman, fiyat hareketlerini sistematik olarak yakalamak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ızgara tabanlı Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Tıpkı bir balıkçının balık yakalamak için ağ atması gibi, bu EA piyasa fırsatlarını en üst düzeye çıkarmak için bekleyen emirlerden oluşan yapılandırılmış bir ızgara dağıtır. EA iki esnek modda çalışır: 1.Otomatik Mod – EA, belirli saatlerde otonom ol
RR EA Investment Grade Swing Trading
Samuele Borella
Uzman Danışmanlar
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INVESTMENT TOOL. ATTACH TO THE CHART, LEAVE AND FORGET. VPS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED-INVESTMENT SYSTEM. (MQL5 VPS) RR_EA is an investment-grade swing trading EA with a built-in Artificial Intelligence decision engine. It has been specifically engineered to trade the US30(Dow Jones) and NASDAQ-100 index market. The internal AI trading logic is fully automated — no manual intervention is required after setup. The only input from the user is the lot size they wish to trade (based
GoldStorm
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
TitchTrader
Humphrey Munene Muthinja
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is our entry level product which is discounted only for the purposes of market entry. It is set to exit all trades at volume*500 but you can exit earlier. We shall include further functionality going forward. Please do as much back testing as you can. The price will significantly increase in due course so this is an early bird offer. the system closes all profitable deals at 2300 hrs. the screenshots attached is for 0.01 volumes exiting at usd5.  Please contact us should you have any querie
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Stable M30 v2.6: The Intelligent Trading Assistant for BTCUSD Introducing “BTC Stable”, our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) for MQL5, specifically designed to optimize your trading on the BTCUSD pair with a M30 timeframe. Version 2.6 is the result of continuous optimization, adapting to the new market movements and changes. Advanced Logic and Statistics BTC Stable operates with a robust and adaptive logic, without fixed parameters, allowing it to synchronize with current market conditi
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
GainX 400 — Weltrade (Synthetic Indices, M15) GainX 400 is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for synthetic indices on Weltrade , operating on the M15 timeframe . The strategy seeks high-probability directional moves and manages exits with fixed take-profit/stop-loss levels, prioritizing a stable equity curve and low average trade duration . Backtest Results (real ticks, M15) History quality: 100% (real ticks) Trades: 281 (562 deals) Win rate: 80.78% profitable trades Profit Factor: 2.49 Re
Index FlipX 1
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
FlipX 1 – Initial version Asset: FlipX 1 - H1 Exclusive broker: WelTrade Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest Key performance highlights of FlipX 1: Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD Initial deposit: 20 USD Profit factor: 2.93 Recovery factor: 15.31 Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%) Total trades: 180 Winning trades percentage: 48.89% Sharpe ratio: 5.42 Z-Score: -0.07 (no statisti
Btc A I
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay. The EA delivers impressive
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
ETH Momentum
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
ETH Momentum – Version 1.1 Pair ETHUSD – M30 Timeframe Default setup exclusively for EXNESS. ETH Momentum is an algorithmic system designed to detect and adapt to market patterns and movements using advanced statistical analysis and dynamic lot size calculation through the ATR indicator. The ATR measures real-time volatility and adjusts position size proportionally: lower volatility means higher lot size, and higher volatility means lower lot size. This optimizes risk management and maximizes c
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/savagegold Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Final price
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Filtrele:
Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena
202
Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena 2025.05.14 17:06 
 

Es bueno, hay que seguirlo puliendo pero es bueno y tiene mucho apoyo del vendedor

İncelemeye yanıt