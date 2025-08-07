Index FlipX 1

FlipX 1 – Initial version
Asset: FlipX 1 - H1
Exclusive broker: WelTrade
Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest

Key performance highlights of FlipX 1:

Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD
Initial deposit: 20 USD
Profit factor: 2.93
Recovery factor: 15.31
Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD
Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD
Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD
Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%)
Total trades: 180
Winning trades percentage: 48.89%
Sharpe ratio: 5.42
Z-Score: -0.07 (no statistical dependency)

Compound interest potential:
Although the EA operates with fixed lot sizes, its true power is unlocked when compound interest is used. With a high payoff and controlled drawdown, profits can grow rapidly through reinvestment. A small account can multiply quickly with proper management.

Best entry hours:
From 08:00 to 11:00 (Europe) and 17:00 to 23:00 (USA)
Best days: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday
Most profitable month: July, followed by May and April

Recommended for:
Traders seeking aggressive yet controlled growth
Small accounts aiming to scale with reinvestment
Investors who value statistically-backed strategies

Set availability:
This EA works exclusively on WelTrade.
The configuration file (set) optimized for WelTrade will be available in the Discussion section. It is not compatible with other brokers.

Important:
Profitability depends on proper installation and, if desired, enabling compound interest for higher scalability. It is mandatory to install the configuration file (set) provided in the Discussion section, which includes essential parameters such as Stop Loss and risk control. Without this set, results may vary significantly.

Live Signal (MQL5):
You can follow the live trading performance here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2325038?source=Site+Signals+My

Register with WelTrade to receive extra benefits:
https://es.gowt.net/ib63826
(Once registered, contact me to access special advantages and personalized support)

Active support and guaranteed optimization.
Now available on MQL5
For more information or support, feel free to contact me.


Önerilen ürünler
Gold AI Robot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonus : 1 EA ücretsiz alın (2 hesap için) – satın alma sonrası benimle iletişime geçin Gold AI Robot – XAUUSD (Altın) için gelişmiş işlem robotu, Yapay Zeka ve geri çekilme algılama özellikli Altın piyasasında hassas fırsatları belirlemek için yapay zeka filtresi ve anahtar geri çekilme tespiti. Gold AI Robot, XAUUSD (Altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışır. Fiyat hareketlerini analiz ederek önemli geri çekilmeleri tespit eder, kademeli pozisyonlar açar ve her işlemi optimize etmek için gene
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Stable M30 v2.6: The Intelligent Trading Assistant for BTCUSD Introducing “BTC Stable”, our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) for MQL5, specifically designed to optimize your trading on the BTCUSD pair with a M30 timeframe. Version 2.6 is the result of continuous optimization, adapting to the new market movements and changes. Advanced Logic and Statistics BTC Stable operates with a robust and adaptive logic, without fixed parameters, allowing it to synchronize with current market conditi
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonus : 1 EA ücretsiz alın (2 hesap için) – satın alma sonrası benimle iletişime geçin Grid Volatility ile volatiliteyi kontrol altına alın! Grid Volatility , volatil piyasalarda işlem yapmak için bir grid stratejisi ile ani mum çubuğu algılamayı birleştiren gelişmiş bir Expert Advisor’dır. Piyasa koşulları değiştikçe karı maksimize etmek ve riskleri minimize etmek amacıyla pozisyon boyutlarını otomatik olarak yönetmek için optimize edilmiştir. Diğer Expert Advisor'ları burada keşfedin: Tüm EA'
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
SmartGold AI
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonus : 1 EA ücretsiz alın (2 hesap için) – satın alma sonrası benimle iletişime geçin SmartGold AI – Patlayıcı kırılmaları tespit etmek için uyarlanabilir zeka SmartGold AI, konsolidasyon dönemlerinden sonra gerçekleşen fiyat kırılmalarını tespit etmeye odaklanmış bir uzman danışmandır (EA). Akıllı ve otomatik bir sistem kullanarak, yüksek kırılma olasılığına sahip dar sıkışma bölgelerini belirler ve hareket yönünde işlem açar. Ayrıca dinamik olarak ayarlanan Take Profit, genel Stop Loss veya
Tower Market Sky
Moises Javier Torres Rico
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing   TowerFX EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the EUR/CAD pair! Developed by 2 experts creating algorithmic system in the world of trading. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. *Updated version that works better for low capital on EURCAD but for high capital the results are shown in the screenshots* *Live Signal will be available soon* *Promotional P
Ny Breakout Gold Trading EA
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Uzman Danışmanlar
İLK İNDİRMEYE 30 TL'YE KADAR BÜYÜK İNDİRİM ÖMÜR BOYU %80'E KADAR VE BİR AY İÇİN %50'YE KADAR   New York Seansı İşlem Robotu – Altın Mumların Avcısı Piyasayı profesyonel bir avcı gibi izleyen bir araç arıyorsanız, bu robot tam size göre tasarlandı! Bu Uzman Danışman, New York seansının başlangıcından itibaren akıllıca çalışmaya başlar. Dahili algoritması şu şekilde tasarlanmıştır: Piyasanın ilk saniyelerinden itibaren mumları sayar. En iyi mumları tespit eder ve ayırır. Piya
Market Sniper Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kullanıcı kılavuzunu almak için satın alma sonrası bir yorum bırakın. Market Sniper Pro , adaptif pozisyon yönetimi ile breakout (kırılma) işlemleri için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir Expert Advisor’dır. Breakout tespitini, ATR tabanlı kademeli girişleri ve global risk kontrolünü birleştirerek yapılandırılmış ve disiplinli bir yaklaşım sunar. Başlıca özellikler Konfigüre edilebilir lot büyüklüğü ve bakiye bazlı otomatik ölçeklendirme Kişiselleştirilebilir lookback ve buffer ile breakout giriş man
Golden Hartley MT5
Peter Slamenec
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Golden HARTLEY is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD  and M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators Linear Regression Smoothed Moving Average, BB Range and parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-2023. There is no need to set any paramete
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Rango MT5
Mehdi Safar
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello to all the hardworking people in the trade field, smart people who are looking for the realization of their dreams.If you are looking for stable and continuous profit, we are proud to help you. Rango EA is a fully automated trading robot that utilizes complex calculations based on various strategies, including patterns and indicators, alongside trading skills developed over years of experience. It has been optimized for 28 currency pairs . Advantages over competitors: MultiCurrency in one
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/savagegold Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Final price
Gold Bonecrusher
Brent Cloete
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor (EA) has the potential to grow an account. See screenshots of growth of backrest account from $200 to over $1000 in only 7months. The EA may make use of a trailing stop loss to secure profits as they're realized. As a conservative approach the minimum starting balance is $500 although $200 will also work with a lot size of 0.01. Lot sizes and TP levels are fully customizable in the settings/inputs of the EA when uploading it to the chart. It would be more conservative to incr
Alex Super Quantum Gold H1
Alexander Loreto Cordero
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elbette, işte Türkçe çevirisi: "Kuantum Süper" Stratejisinin Analizi Yüksek Frekanslı Olmayan (Non-HFT) Fonlama ve Kişisel Hesaplar İçin İdeal 1. Ticaret İşlevselliği ve Mantığı: Varlıklar ve Zaman: Strateji, özellikle altın için tasarlanmıştır. Ayarlanabilir parametrelerle birden fazla gösterge ve zaman dilimi (LinReg, ATR, ROC, Highest, Lowest) kullanır. Giriş Sinyalleri: Uzun Giriş: Doğrusal regresyonun kesişimine ve ATR değerlerinin karşılaştırılmasına dayanır. Kısa Giriş: ROC değerlerinin k
Garuda MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121820 MT5 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121821 Garuda EA – Dinamik Risk Yönetimiyle Kopuş Gücü Garuda EA, belirli zaman tabanlı fiyat bölgelerinden (kutu) kopuş fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışmandır. Zaman filtreli bir strateji ve akıllı risk yönetimiyle Garuda EA, riski kontrol altında tutarken tutarlı karlar sağlamayı hedefler. Temel Özellikler: Akıllı Kopuş Girişi: Fiyat özel zaman tabanlı bi
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
Uzman Danışmanlar
IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT Gold Nexus EA, altın spot piyasası (XAUUSD) için profesyonel olarak tasarlanmış bir ticaret sistemidir. Geniş ve yüksek hassasiyetli tarihsel veriler kullanılarak geliştirilmiş olup, farklı piyasa rejimleri ve döngülerinde sıkı stres testlerinden ve sağlamlık kontrollerinden geçmiştir. Makine öğrenimi optimizasyonları da dahil olmak üzere gelişmiş algoritmik tekniklerden yararlanan bu EA, uzun vadeli istikrar için tasarlanmıştır. Sadece alış yönünde çalışır. Ticaret, sabır gerektiren bir yolc
AllPair Engine
DRT Circle
3.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AllPair Engine – Başlıca Döviz Çiftleri için Çok Stratejili EA | AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY Tanım AllPair Engine, altı ana Forex döviz çiftinde çalışmak üzere tasarlanmış, hassas bir şekilde tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Tek tip bir işlem yaklaşımı kullanmak yerine, bu EA, her biri belirli bir döviz çiftinin davranış eğilimleri etrafında dikkatlice yapılandırılmış altı benzersiz stratejiyi bir araya getirir: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF ve USDJPY. EA tamamen m
Three Bulls and Three Bears
Irvan Trias Putra
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 Bulls and 3 Bears EA is an expert advisor that uses candlestick patterns and EMA indicator to trade the forex and crypto market with a grid system. The trading strategy of this expert advisor is based on the following logic: this expert buys or sells when a certain number of bear and bull candles with a specific body are formed. The expert advisor also uses a grid system to increase the profitability and reduce the risk of each trade. The grid system works by placing multiple orders at differ
Nova CHK Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova CHK Trader is engineered around the Chaikin Oscillator , a volume-weighted indicator that combines price action with money flow dynamics. By tapping into the relationship between accumulation, distribution, and price momentum, this EA identifies moments when institutional interest aligns with breakout potential. Nova CHK Trader doesn’t chase volatility — it reads the market’s underlying intent. With logic built around Chaikin momentum shifts, it pinpoints early directional cues and confirms
Index Sniper Pro MT5
Sachin Gautam
4.85 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  Index Sniper Pro EA . It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open. ******* GET READY FOR v2.32 update ******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI *******NEW FEATURES******* Lots of New Features released, see what's new section S&P500 Set File - Released  *******NEW FEATURE******* DE40 Set File - Released   on our Group  *******NEW FEATURE******* Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and S
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Nova SAR Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves. Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while mainta
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Uzman Danışmanlar
O Robô Trader EMAGap faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Mini-índice(B3), utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.    Versão exclusiva para os instrumentos WIN$ e IND$ (Mini-índice B3).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (
DYJ Moving Average Cross
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The  DYJ Moving Average Cross is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and   Moving Average   indicators. The Indicator is based on the following idea: crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Slow MA (MA2). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Slow MA (MA2). The EA uses dynamic alloca
Pinnacle Scalper EA
Husnain Ghani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pinnacle Scalper EA ile işlemlerinizi en üst düzey hassasiyete taşıyın – MT5 için gelişmiş Fiyat Aksiyonu Scalping çözümü. Genel Bakış: Pinnacle Scalper EA, trend piyasalarında yüksek olasılıklı breakout fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji ürünü bir otomatik ticaret aracıdır. H1 EMA trend onayı, ATR tabanlı dinamik risk yönetimi ve güçlü M15 ADX trend gücü analizi gibi birden fazla teknik filtreyi birleştirerek değişen piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlar. Akıllı bekleyen emir s
MADAX40 Scalper
Muhammad Ma'dum
Uzman Danışmanlar
MADDAX Scalper EA - Precision Scalping for DAX40 and Beyond Unleash the power of high-precision automated trading with MADDAX Scalper EA , an expertly crafted Expert Advisor tailored specifically for the DAX40 (DE40) index. With its advanced session-based scalping strategies and robust risk management, this EA is designed to deliver consistent profits while adapting to various market conditions. Although optimized for DAX40, MADDAX Scalper EA can also be used on other trading pairs and instrume
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Stable M30 v2.6: The Intelligent Trading Assistant for BTCUSD Introducing “BTC Stable”, our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) for MQL5, specifically designed to optimize your trading on the BTCUSD pair with a M30 timeframe. Version 2.6 is the result of continuous optimization, adapting to the new market movements and changes. Advanced Logic and Statistics BTC Stable operates with a robust and adaptive logic, without fixed parameters, allowing it to synchronize with current market conditi
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
GainX 400 — Weltrade (Synthetic Indices, M15) GainX 400 is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for synthetic indices on Weltrade , operating on the M15 timeframe . The strategy seeks high-probability directional moves and manages exits with fixed take-profit/stop-loss levels, prioritizing a stable equity curve and low average trade duration . Backtest Results (real ticks, M15) History quality: 100% (real ticks) Trades: 281 (562 deals) Win rate: 80.78% profitable trades Profit Factor: 2.49 Re
Btc A I
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay. The EA delivers impressive
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
ETH Now
Angel Torres
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ETH Now v1.4 – Automated Trading for ETHUSD M15 The new ETH Now v1.4 is designed specifically for ETHUSD on M15, combining a next-generation algorithm with dynamic risk management. Backtest results (January–September 2025) show solid, consistent performance with low risk exposure. Key results: Initial deposit: 150 USD Total net profit: +2,557 USD Profit Factor: 2.56 Recovery Factor: 18.9 Max drawdown: 9.40% in balance, 11.17% in equity Sharpe Ratio: 8.85 Average profit per trade: 10.39 USD Win
ETH Momentum
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
ETH Momentum – Version 1.1 Pair ETHUSD – M30 Timeframe Default setup exclusively for EXNESS. ETH Momentum is an algorithmic system designed to detect and adapt to market patterns and movements using advanced statistical analysis and dynamic lot size calculation through the ATR indicator. The ATR measures real-time volatility and adjusts position size proportionally: lower volatility means higher lot size, and higher volatility means lower lot size. This optimizes risk management and maximizes c
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/savagegold Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Final price
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt