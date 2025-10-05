VMS Oscillator
- Göstergeler
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Volume & Move Strength Indicator (VMS Indicator)
Description:
The Volume & Move Strength Indicator is a dual-line analytical tool that visualizes the relationship between market volume and price movement strength.
By smoothing and optionally normalizing both metrics, the indicator provides traders with a clear picture of how trading activity supports (or contradicts) price action, revealing potential trend strength, weakness, or imbalance between price and volume.
How It Works:
-
The indicator measures tick volume for each bar as a proxy for trading activity.
-
It calculates price movement strength using a normalized True Range (in %), representing how strongly prices fluctuate relative to their previous close.
-
Both values can be smoothed over a chosen period (default: 5) to reduce noise.
-
When normalization is enabled, the values are scaled between 0 and 100 based on a lookback period (default: 50), allowing for easier comparison and interpretation across different instruments and timeframes.
The indicator then plots two separate lines in a dedicated window:
-
Blue Line (Volume): Reflects the relative level of trading activity.
-
Red Line (Move Strength): Represents the intensity of recent price movements.
Interpretation:
-
When both lines rise together:
Market activity and price movement are aligned — confirms a strong and healthy trend.
-
When Move Strength rises but Volume stays low:
Price is moving without sufficient participation — possible false breakout or trend exhaustion.
-
When Volume rises but Move Strength remains weak:
Heavy trading with limited price change — may indicate accumulation, distribution, or hidden positioning.
-
Crossovers:
Crosses between the two lines often highlight momentum shifts or potential reversals.
Key Features:
-
Displays both volume activity and price movement power in a single, intuitive view.
-
Configurable smoothing period for signal clarity.
-
Optional normalization between 0–100 for consistent comparison.
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes.
-
Separate indicator window with clear color distinction (Volume = DodgerBlue, Move Strength = Red).
Use Cases:
-
Measure trend participation and momentum validity.
-
Detect divergences between price volatility and trading volume.
-
Identify accumulation/distribution phases before breakouts.
-
Confirm trend continuation or exhaustion signals.