VMS Oscillator

Volume & Move Strength Indicator (VMS Indicator)

Description:
The Volume & Move Strength Indicator is a dual-line analytical tool that visualizes the relationship between market volume and price movement strength.
By smoothing and optionally normalizing both metrics, the indicator provides traders with a clear picture of how trading activity supports (or contradicts) price action, revealing potential trend strength, weakness, or imbalance between price and volume.

How It Works:

  • The indicator measures tick volume for each bar as a proxy for trading activity.

  • It calculates price movement strength using a normalized True Range (in %), representing how strongly prices fluctuate relative to their previous close.

  • Both values can be smoothed over a chosen period (default: 5) to reduce noise.

  • When normalization is enabled, the values are scaled between 0 and 100 based on a lookback period (default: 50), allowing for easier comparison and interpretation across different instruments and timeframes.

The indicator then plots two separate lines in a dedicated window:

  • Blue Line (Volume): Reflects the relative level of trading activity.

  • Red Line (Move Strength): Represents the intensity of recent price movements.

Interpretation:

  • When both lines rise together:
    Market activity and price movement are aligned — confirms a strong and healthy trend.

  • When Move Strength rises but Volume stays low:
    Price is moving without sufficient participation — possible false breakout or trend exhaustion.

  • When Volume rises but Move Strength remains weak:
    Heavy trading with limited price change — may indicate accumulation, distribution, or hidden positioning.

  • Crossovers:
    Crosses between the two lines often highlight momentum shifts or potential reversals.

Key Features:

  • Displays both volume activity and price movement power in a single, intuitive view.

  • Configurable smoothing period for signal clarity.

  • Optional normalization between 0–100 for consistent comparison.

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes.

  • Separate indicator window with clear color distinction (Volume = DodgerBlue, Move Strength = Red).

Use Cases:

  • Measure trend participation and momentum validity.

  • Detect divergences between price volatility and trading volume.

  • Identify accumulation/distribution phases before breakouts.

  • Confirm trend continuation or exhaustion signals.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Custom Box CFDs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Range Box Indicator for Trading Sessions This indicator allows traders to visualize and analyze specific time ranges directly on their chart by drawing rectangular boxes for each trading session. Key Features: Customizable session interval: set your own session start and end times. Number of days displayed: choose how many past sessions are visible. Default color and special color for Monday: easily highlight weekly patterns. Adjustable border width: customize the appearance of the rectangles to
FREE
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
Iceblock Volume
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
IceBlock Volume – Indicator  Indicator Objective IceBlock is a technical indicator designed to detect large buy or sell orders that are partially hidden so as not to move the price. It analyzes: Candle volume (via tick_volume ) to identify abnormal spikes. Price behavior to detect limited movements despite high volume. The goal is to highlight areas where big traders are accumulating or distributing positions , which may precede significant market movements. Main Parameters Parameter Description
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
High-Precision VWAP Algorithm with Real-Time Volume Weighting Dual Calculation Mode: Daily Cumulative OR Rolling Window Customizable Price: 7 different price types (Typical, Weighted, Close, etc.) Adaptable to All Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Professional Interface High-visibility line with customizable color and style Native integration in MetaTrader 5 Automatic calculation with no manual intervention required Full compatibility with all instruments and timeframes WHY OU
FREE
SimpleCustomBox
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
SimpleCustomBox – MT5 Session Box & High/Low Lines Indicator Overview: SimpleCustomBox is a powerful and easy-to-use trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to visually highlight specific trading sessions on your chart. Define custom time ranges, instantly see the session's high and low, and make smarter trading decisions with clear visual boundaries. Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and anyone who relies on intraday price patterns. Key Features: Custom Time Sessions: Highlight any
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) Description : The Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator is a powerful tool designed to highlight the imbalance between market volume and price movements . By comparing normalized values of volume and price range over a specified period, this indicator identifies situations where trading activity and price behavior are out of sync — a signal often associated with accumulation, distribution, or potential market reversals. How It Works: The indicat
VVMT Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
VVMT Heat Map — Volume · Volatility · Momentum · Trend Description The VVMT Heat Map is a handcrafted, professional-grade indicator designed to visualize short-term market activity through a dynamic color-coded system. Unlike traditional heat maps that compare multiple assets, this tool focuses on one symbol at a time , showing the internal heat of the market — how active, volatile, and directional the price action currently is. Built entirely in-house by a professional trader, this indicator wa
Personnal VWAP V2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
VWAP Indicator V2 – Handcrafted Edition Description: The VWAP Indicator V2 is an enhanced, carefully crafted version of the classic Volume Weighted Average Price tool for MetaTrader 5. VWAP calculates the average price of an asset weighted by its traded volume, giving traders a reliable benchmark for intraday price levels, support/resistance zones, and potential trend reversals. This Version 2 introduces important improvements, designed with practical trading in mind: Key Improvements in V2: Da
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt