VMS Oscillator

Volume & Move Strength Indicator (VMS Indicator)

Description:

The Volume & Move Strength Indicator is a dual-line analytical tool that visualizes the relationship between market volume and price movement strength.

By smoothing and optionally normalizing both metrics, the indicator provides traders with a clear picture of how trading activity supports (or contradicts) price action, revealing potential trend strength, weakness, or imbalance between price and volume.

How It Works:

The indicator measures tick volume for each bar as a proxy for trading activity.

It calculates price movement strength using a normalized True Range (in %), representing how strongly prices fluctuate relative to their previous close.

Both values can be smoothed over a chosen period (default: 5) to reduce noise.

When normalization is enabled, the values are scaled between 0 and 100 based on a lookback period (default: 50), allowing for easier comparison and interpretation across different instruments and timeframes.

The indicator then plots two separate lines in a dedicated window:

Blue Line (Volume): Reflects the relative level of trading activity.

Red Line (Move Strength): Represents the intensity of recent price movements.

Interpretation:

When both lines rise together:

Market activity and price movement are aligned — confirms a strong and healthy trend.

When Move Strength rises but Volume stays low:

Price is moving without sufficient participation — possible false breakout or trend exhaustion .

When Volume rises but Move Strength remains weak:

Heavy trading with limited price change — may indicate accumulation , distribution , or hidden positioning .

Crossovers:

Crosses between the two lines often highlight momentum shifts or potential reversals.

Key Features:

Displays both volume activity and price movement power in a single, intuitive view.

Configurable smoothing period for signal clarity.

Optional normalization between 0–100 for consistent comparison.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.

Separate indicator window with clear color distinction (Volume = DodgerBlue, Move Strength = Red).

Use Cases:

Measure trend participation and momentum validity .

Detect divergences between price volatility and trading volume.

Identify accumulation/distribution phases before breakouts.

Confirm trend continuation or exhaustion signals.



