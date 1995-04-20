SMA Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Nitu Brijesh Yadav
- Sürüm: 1.0
📈 Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!
🔥 Product Version: 1.01
📊 Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals
⏰ Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)
✅ Key Features:
🚀 Buy Signal: Green upward arrow (▲) appears below the candle
🔻 Sell Signal: Red downward arrow (▼) appears above the candle
🔍 Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy.
🖥️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-intrusive arrow signals for easy trading.
🔄 Works On All Currency Pairs, Indices, and Commodities
⏱️ No Lag – Calculates on candle close.
📅 Auto Filter for Weekend – Ensures no false signals when market is closed.
🔰 Beginners who want a clean and easy trading guide
📉 Trend traders looking for early entries & exits
📈 Signal Providers needing clear visual confirmation
💼 Manual Traders, Scalpers, Swing Traders
🛠️ Installation:
Copy the indicator file to MQL4/Indicators folder.
Restart MetaTrader 4.
Attach the indicator to any chart.
Choose your desired period in settings.