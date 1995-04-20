SMA Indicator

📈 Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!

🔥 Product Version: 1.01 📊 Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals ⏰ Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)

✅ Key Features:

🚀 Buy Signal: Green upward arrow (▲) appears below the candle

🔻 Sell Signal : Red downward arrow (▼) appears above the candle

🔍 Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy.

🖥️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-intrusive arrow signals for easy trading.

🔄 Works On All Currency Pairs, Indices, and Commodities

⏱️ No Lag – Calculates on candle close.

📅 Auto Filter for Weekend – Ensures no false signals when market is closed.

📌 Who Should Use This?

🔰 Beginners who want a clean and easy trading guide

📉 Trend traders looking for early entries & exits

📈 Signal Providers needing clear visual confirmation

💼 Manual Traders, Scalpers, Swing Traders

🛠️ Installation:

Copy the indicator file to MQL4/Indicators folder. Restart MetaTrader 4. Attach the indicator to any chart. Choose your desired period in settings.

This is a non-repainting indicator and gives signal only after candle closes, making it reliable for real trading.



💬 Support: For any queries or custom strategy development, feel free to contact me directly. Telegram / Email / Website support available.



