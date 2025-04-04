Buy and Sell Power MT4
- Göstergeler
- Marco Engstermann
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 5 Mayıs 2025
Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent.
Settings:
- Font size for percentage labels
- Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels)
- Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels)
- Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels)
- Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels)
- Color for Buy label
- Color for Sell label
- Color for Strong Buy signal
- Color for Buy signal
- Color for Strong Sell signal
- Color for Sell signal
- Color for Neutral signal
- Default to every tick
