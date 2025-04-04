Buy and Sell Power MT4

5

Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent.


Settings:

  • Font size for percentage labels
  • Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels)
  • Color for Buy label
  • Color for Sell label
  • Color for Strong Buy signal
  • Color for Buy signal
  • Color for Strong Sell signal
  • Color for Sell signal
  • Color for Neutral signal
  • Default to every tick


İncelemeler 2
lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2025.04.09 13:58 
 

Fire🙏

pan898899
474
pan898899 2025.04.05 22:00 
 

经过测试对于我来说此指标还是挺满意的谢谢。

Önerilen ürünler
UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, belirtilen mum sayısını analiz eder ve maksimum-minimuma dayalı Fibonacci seviyeleri oluşturur. Seviyeler yeniden inşa edildiğinden, aralığın sağ tarafıyla ilgileniyoruz. Fiyat seviyelere manyetiktir ve bir dokunuşa tepki verir. Bir düzeltmeden sonra bir trend giriş noktası bulmak için bu aracı kullanın. Sol tarafta seviyelerin mükemmel bir şekilde yükseldiğini görürsek, hareketin sonunu en uç noktada bulduğumuzu varsayabiliriz. Tüm çizgiler tamponlar veya nesneler (seçiminiz) aracılığ
FREE
Bandas de Fibonacci Para Metatrader 4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Göstergeler
Indicador de Bandas de Fibonacci para Metatrader 4 . Este indicador funciona de forma similar a las conocidas Bandas de Bollinger clásicas, pero en lugar de usar la desviación estándar para trazar las bandas usa números de Fibonacci y el ATR (Average True Range). Puede usarse para trazar niveles de soporte y resistencia que pueden emplearse en sistemas de scalping de corto plazo y swing trading.  Las bandas del indicador son calculadas de la siguiente forma: Línea central : Media móvil de n peri
FREE
Strong Retracement Points
Farhad Kia
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! Key Features You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily! Displays closest significant support and resistance levels Update the le
FREE
Multi Pivot Point
Meysam Ghasemi
Göstergeler
pivot points using by many traders and pivot levels most of the times are very helpfull . this indicator is a custom with internal parameters. it can show two times pivot (weekly and daily). you can choose periods total for each time showing pivots.( 1 week , 2 week ,...1day , 2day ,...) when use weekly and daily pivots , it can show you many support and resistance zones. if have proposal comment too me for upgrading indicator.
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Icarus Reversals Indicator FREE
James D Scuderi
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The Icarus Reversals(TM) FREE Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator (FREE version) generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for key inputs and colourisation. Settings of the Icarus Reversals FREE h
FREE
SFT Fibo Smart Pivot
Artem Kuzmin
Göstergeler
The SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicator is a powerful trading tool based on the Fibonacci Golden Ratio, designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the forex market. This indicator has the ability to pinpoint significant price levels that can serve as entry and exit points for trades. It enables traders to analyze the market more effectively and make well-informed decisions. The indicator uses the Fibonacci Golden Ratio to accurately determine support and resistance levels. These levels
FREE
Pivot Point MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
BeST Classic Pivot Points
Eleni Koulocheri
Göstergeler
BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
FREE
Big Figure Indicator
Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina
Göstergeler
"BIG FIGURE INDICATOR", otomatik olarak fiyat grafiklerindeki belirli seviyelerde yatay çizgiler tanımlar ve çizer; örneğin, bütün sayılar veya yarım sayılar gibi (örneğin, para birimi işlemlerinde 1.0000 veya 1.5000). Bu seviyeler, büyük tüccarların ve yatırımcıların odaklanabileceği yuvarlak sayıları temsil ettikleri için psikolojik olarak önemli kabul edilir ve potansiyel destek veya direnç seviyelerine yol açabilir. Büyük rakam göstergesi, tüccarların önemli fiyat seviyelerini belirlemeleri
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Newlevel
Sergey Nanov
Göstergeler
Indicator. Zones of support and resistance levels The most reliable tool in the hands of any technical analyst is support and resistance levels.It is these levels that magically work in the market, because the price then bounces off them, on the contrary, gaining maximum acceleration, punching them and striving for a new price point.However, in practice, many beginners face enormous difficulties in building them.This is due to the fact that the price may react quite differently to them, and ofte
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
RaysFX Supertrend Line
Davide Rappa
5 (2)
Göstergeler
RaysFX Supertrend + Alert RaysFX Supertrend è un indicatore di tendenza superiore progettato per i trader che desiderano avere un vantaggio nel mercato. Questo indicatore utilizza una combinazione di CCI (Commodity Channel Index) e ATR (Average True Range) per identificare le tendenze del mercato e fornire segnali di trading accurati. Caratteristiche principali Indicatori CCI e ATR: Utilizza due degli indicatori più popolari e affidabili per identificare le tendenze del mercato e generare segnal
FREE
Resistance and Support Levels
David Muriithi
5 (4)
Göstergeler
This indicators automatically draws the Support and resistances levels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free!  Get the new and improved version here:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY Parameters Time-frame  -> T
FREE
ARKA Logical Trader vL MT4
Aren Davidian
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day pi
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
LevelsPivotMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
The LevelsPivotMT4 plots the pivot points and forms the support and resistance levels. The indicator does not repaint. Default colors Yellow - pivot point. Green - resistance levels R1, R2, R3. Red - support levels S1, S2, S3. Installed similar to any standard indicator. Analysis rules Trade the rebound from support or resistance lines. Accordingly, the target is the central line (the pivot point, yellow by default).
FREE
Multi Timeframe ZigZag Indicator
Salman A A A T Bakhash
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Description: This indicator draw ZigZag Line in multiple time frame also search for Harmonic patterns before completion of the pattern. Features: Five instances of ZigZag indicators can be configured to any desired timeframe and inputs. Draw Harmonic pattern before pattern completion. Display Fibonacci retracement ratios. Configurable Fibonacci retracement ratios. Draw AB=CD based on Fibonacci retracement you define. You can define margin of error allowed in Harmonic or Fibonacci calculations
FREE
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit o
FREE
AC Pivot Panel MT4
Atefe Shoopani
Göstergeler
AC Pivot Panel – Your Ultimate Pivot Trading Tool The   AC Pivot Panel   is a powerful yet user-friendly pivot point indicator designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies pivot trading and enhances your decision-making process. Key Features : Interactive Selection Panel : Easily adjust pivot settings directly on the chart with a compact and intuitive panel. Multiple Pivot Methods : C
FREE
Colored Candle Time
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Göstergeler
Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Göstergeler
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
ControlTrading Crossovers
Expert Lims S.L
Göstergeler
Shows on the chart a two moving averages histogram. It allows to send alerts to MetaTrader platform when the crossovers occurs. You can use it on any timeframe, moving averages settings can be adapted as well as the appearance and colors. The parameters for the indicator are Fast moving average period Slow moving average period Moving Average Mode Moving Average Price Alert on crossovers Histogram Bar Width Bullish Color Bearish Color
FREE
Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.9 (21)
Göstergeler
A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
FREE
ON Trade Pivoteer
Abdullah Alrai
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing the Pivot Point Selector Indicator: Your Ultimate Tool for Custom Pivot Levels Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to the Pivot Point Selector Indicator, a game-changing tool that puts you in control of your pivot levels. This innovative indicator empowers you to choose three specific points that will determine the pivot level calculations, giving you unparalleled customization and precision in your trading strategy. Key Features and Benefits: Custom Pivo
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı (The Trend Catcher): Uyarı göstergesine sahip Trend Catcher Stratejisi, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerini ve olası giriş-çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlayan dinamik Trend Catcher Stratejisi, trend yönünün net bir görsel temsilini sunar. Yatırımcılar, tercihleri ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trend tespiti yapar, olası dönüşleri sinyaller, bir takip eden du
FREE
Grapic ByArrowTrend Pro
Truong Cong Truc
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Indicator support for only: Entry Point to Trend Pro Link indicator  support   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70867 Supports all currency pairs declared in the definition. Help investors do not need to open many charts. Notice the DEAL:  multiple time frames confluence   M15, H1, H4. Entry Point to Trend Pro The indicator helps investors to identify the earliest and perfect reversal point. Easy to make decision to trade with the trend   Price action trading. support resistance an
FREE
MP Woodie Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
Göstergeler
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
FREE
Resistance and Support Indicator mt4
David Muriithi
5 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
4.6 (5)
Göstergeler
Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent. The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change s
FREE
UT Bot with Alerts
Marco Engstermann
Göstergeler
UT Bot with Alerts The UT Bot Alerts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile trading tool that generates buy and sell signals based on ATR-based trailing stop logic. It displays signals with arrows, draws an entry price line, and includes a candle countdown timer. The indicator offers customizable alerts (pop-up, email, push notifications) and a text label showing signal details. Users can adjust ATR sensitivity, label positions, and timer settings, making it suitable for various markets and
FREE
Vector Candles Indicator
Marco Engstermann
Göstergeler
Vector Candles Indicator Overview Very simple and safe indicator. How to find the entry signal. If a vector candle appears UP and closes, the trend will 99% go back down to where the candle started. With the vector candle DOWN, it is vice versa. Detailed Settings here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763327 The Vector Candles Indicator is a powerful volume-based tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that enhances traditional candlestick charts by coloring candles according to tick volume a
FREE
MACD Custom Indicator CM
Marco Engstermann
Göstergeler
CM MACD Custom Indicator - Multiple Time Frame (V2.1) This advanced MT5 indicator, adapted from ChrisMoody’s TradingView script, delivers a powerful Multi-Timeframe MACD with customizable visuals and alerts. Plotting MACD lines, signal line, and a color-coded histogram, it highlights trend direction and momentum with distinct colors for growing/falling histograms above/below zero. Cross signals are marked with arrows, and users can enable alerts, email, or mobile notifications for buy/sell oppo
FREE
Trade Hunter Indicator
Marco Engstermann
4 (4)
Göstergeler
Trade Hunter MT5 - Buy and Sell Indicator Unlock precise trading opportunities with Trade Hunter MT5! This powerful indicator identifies potential buy and sell signals by analyzing price movements over a customizable period. Blue arrows mark buy opportunities below key lows, while red arrows highlight sell signals above critical highs. With adjustable parameters like bar range, percentage offset, and alert settings, Trade Hunter adapts to your strategy. Optional alerts and notifications ensur
FREE
Buy and Sell ATR
Marco Engstermann
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Buy and Sell ATR Indicator The Buy and Sell ATR Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool for MT5, combining ATR-based trend detection with RSI confirmation. It plots a dynamic trend line and generates clear buy (blue arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals when price action confirms a trend over a user-defined number of candles. A unique flat market filter, based on average ATR, prevents signals in low-volatility conditions. Customize ATR periods, RSI levels, signal thresholds, and arrow styl
FREE
Support Resistance Channel MT5
Marco Engstermann
Göstergeler
Support Resistance Channel MT5 The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively. It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals) , along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels. With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers t
FREE
MA Filling Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
Göstergeler
This is the MT5 converted Version of the The MA Filling Indicator, developed by Scriptong, is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Moving Average (MA) indicator by incorporating a visually intuitive filling feature. The MA Filling Indicator is a versatile tool suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trend-following strategies with a clear, color-coded representation of market dynamics Settings: Upward
FREE
Show Label
Marco Engstermann
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Show your profit or loss next to the candle. This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in. Settings: Font color Background color for profits Background color for losses Font size Horizontal shift from candle (pixels) Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels) Magic number filter (0 = all trades) Comment filter (empty = all trades) Show only trades for the attached chart symbol
FREE
