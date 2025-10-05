Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference.

With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s crafted for those who prefer intuitive control—homemade in spirit, yet professional in effectiveness.