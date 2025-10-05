Rainbow Price Visualizer
- Göstergeler
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Rainbow Price Visualizer – How to Use It
This indicator colors your chart based on how often the price has been at each level. It’s very easy to read and helps you spot where the market likes to stay or where it hesitates.
Reading the Zones:
-
Red / Hot → “Magnet” zone: Price frequently returns here. These are strong support or resistance levels.
-
Blue / Cold → Rejection zone: Price rarely passes through. These zones are more volatile and risky.
-
Intermediate colors → Transition zones: Price may bounce or move through quickly.
How to Use:
Entry / Exit:
-
Look for red zones to plan your entries or exits around support/resistance levels.
Monitoring:
-
Blue zones should be watched, as they may indicate rapid movements or areas to avoid.
Confirmation:
-
Combine with your usual candles or trend indicators to confirm trades.
Practical Settings:
-
Days: Number of historical days to analyze.
-
PriceLevels: Number of segments on the heatmap; higher numbers give more precision.