Elsna Moving Average
- Göstergeler
- Raymond Edusei
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 11 Eylül 2025
This is a custom MT4 indicator called “Elsna Moving Average”. It plots three moving averages (MA1, MA2, MA3) on the chart with customizable periods, shifts, methods, and applied prices.
MA1 & MA2 can optionally be used to create fill areas (histogram-like shading) based on a color-fill setting.
MA3 is an additional moving average line for trend analysis.
You can show or hide each MA individually.
The indicator is designed for trend identification and visualization, helping traders see MA relationships and potential support/resistance zones.
in the color column, Color #0 and #1 are the colors for MA1 and MA2 respectively
Color #2 and #3 is the shade for the upper and lower part of the fill
Upper part being bullish and lower part bearish
you can use any color of your choice.
Color #4 is the color of the MA3 line, it doesn't shade MA3 , just MA1 and MA2
ex if you have a 3 moving like 10, 50 , 100
then MA1 and MA2 will be 50 and 100 respectively and MA3 being 10
good luck and happy trading!
