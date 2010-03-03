FVG Pattern Breakout
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA
Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Description
The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities.
Key Features
Fair Value Gap Detection
- Automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps during Asian session hours (configurable timezone)
- Analyzes gap formation patterns and validates gap significance
- Tracks gap location relative to Asian range (within or beyond)
- Implements smart gap filtering to avoid low-probability setups
Advanced Entry Logic
- Monitors FVG retests with precise candle analysis
- Executes both continuation and inverse breakout strategies
- Validates breakout strength using multi-timeframe confirmation
- Implements intelligent trade timing to avoid market noise
Professional Risk Management
- Dynamic stop loss calculation based on market structure
- Configurable risk-reward ratios (default 1:2)
- Percentage-based position sizing with account protection
- Maximum stop loss limits to control drawdown
- Comprehensive margin validation before trade execution
Flexible Trading Options
- Choice between percentage risk or fixed lot size trading
- Customizable Asian session hours for global markets
- Multiple timeframe support (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)
- Configurable risk parameters for different account sizes
Robust Trading Engine
- Broker-safe order execution with stop level validation
- Automatic volume normalization for all broker types
- Built-in slippage protection and requote handling
- Comprehensive error handling and recovery mechanisms
Input Parameters
Risk Management Settings
- UseFixedLots: Enable fixed lot size mode
- FixedLotSize: Fixed position size (when enabled)
- RiskPercentPerTrade: Risk percentage per trade (1-10%)
- MinSLPips: Minimum stop loss distance
- MaxSLPips: Maximum stop loss distance
Strategy Configuration
- StrategyTimeframe: Analysis timeframe
- AsianSessionStart: Asian session start hour
- AsianSessionEnd: Asian session end hour
- TimezoneOffset: Timezone adjustment for server time
- MagicNumber: Unique EA identifier
Advanced Options
- TrailingStopEnabled: Enable trailing stop functionality
- TrailingStopDistance: Trailing stop distance in pips
- BreakEvenEnabled: Enable break-even stop movement
- MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread for entries
Trading Strategy
The EA implements a comprehensive Fair Value Gap trading approach:
- Gap Identification: Scans for valid FVGs during Asian session using three-candle patterns
- Market Context: Analyzes gap location and breakout direction for trade classification
- Entry Trigger: Waits for price retest of FVG boundaries with breakout confirmation
- Position Management: Applies dynamic stop losses and profit targets based on market structure
- Trade Monitoring: Continuously manages open positions with trailing stops and break-even logic
Compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Account Types: All (Hedge, Netting, ECN, Standard)
- Instruments: Forex pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies
- Brokers: Compatible with all regulated MT5 brokers
- Operating System: Windows, Mac, Linux, VPS
Installation
- Download the EA file to your MT5 data folder
- Restart MetaTrader 5 platform
- Attach EA to desired chart with appropriate timeframe
- Configure input parameters according to your risk profile
- Enable automated trading and monitor performance
Recommended Settings
Conservative Setup
- RiskPercentPerTrade: 1-2%
- StrategyTimeframe: H1 or H4
- Minimum account balance: $10,000
Aggressive Setup
- RiskPercentPerTrade: 2-5%
- StrategyTimeframe: M15 or M30
- Minimum account balance: $25,000
Important Notes
- Thorough backtesting recommended before live trading
- Monitor EA performance during major news releases
- Adjust parameters based on market volatility conditions
- Regular updates ensure continued broker compatibility
- Customer support available for optimization assistance
Risk Warning
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profitable results. Users should thoroughly test the system and understand its operation before live trading.