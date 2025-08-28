Prism Smart
Güncellendi: 28 Ağustos 2025
Prism Smart High Performance V12.45 - API Enhanced Complete Edition
Professional Trading System with Real-Time Intelligence 37 Independent Strategies | Live API Integration | Banking Grade Control | AI/ML Enhancement
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
-
37 Individual Strategies - Complete independence with individual tracking.
-
Real API Integration - Live news, economic data, and VIX volatility feeds.
-
Banking Grade Quality - Institutional-level performance standards.
-
Smart Auto-Lot System - Dynamic position sizing with risk protection.
-
AI/ML Enhancement - Neural networks and quantum market analysis.
-
Universal Compatibility - All brokers, timeframes, and symbol types.
COMPLETE STRATEGY ARSENAL
-
Classic High-Performance (6): Support/Resistance Bounce, London Open Breakout, EMA Trend Following, RSI Bollinger Extremes, Session Breakout, Volume Confirmation.
-
Pattern Recognition (6): Double Top/Bottom, Engulfing Candles, BB Width Analysis, Price Action Confluence, Advanced Candlesticks, Pattern Validation.
-
Professional Grade (5): RSI Divergence, Market Structure, MTF Confluence, Technical Synthesis, Professional Signal Grading.
-
Session-Based (5): Asian Range Breakout, NY Session Analysis, Session Overlaps, Timezone Signals, Session Momentum.
-
MTF Intelligence (10): MTF Trend, MTF Volume Profile, MTF RSI, MTF Momentum, MTF Patterns, MTF Volatility, MTF Support/Resistance, MTF Breakouts, MTF Reversals, MTF Signal Stacking.
-
Elite Intelligence (5): Smart Money Concepts, Liquidity Grab Detection, Market Regime Detection, High Volatility Trading, Elite Intelligence Synthesis.
LIVE API INTELLIGENCE
-
NewsAPI - Real-time forex news sentiment analysis.
-
Federal Reserve (FRED) - Economic indicators and fundamental data.
-
Alpha Vantage - VIX volatility index and market fear gauge.
-
Sentiment Engine - Market sentiment scoring and signal enhancement.
-
Automatic Fallback - Seamless offline operation for backtesting.
BANKING GRADE FEATURES
-
Quality Control - Configurable profit factor, win rate, and drawdown limits.
-
Auto-Lot System - Dynamic sizing: $1000 = 0.01 lot, scales automatically.
-
Emergency Protection - Auto-stop at defined drawdown levels.
-
Performance Monitoring - Real-time banking grade assessment.
-
Signal Enhancement - Quality bonus multipliers for high-grade signals.
AI & MACHINE LEARNING
-
Neural Networks - Multi-layer pattern recognition and prediction.
-
Quantum Analysis - Market uncertainty quantification and probability modeling.
-
Adaptive Learning - Dynamic parameter adjustment based on performance.
-
Pattern Recognition - AI-powered market pattern identification.
-
Real-Time Processing - Millisecond AI analysis and enhancement.
PERFORMANCE TARGETS
-
Monthly Returns: 15-30% (Validated)
-
Win Rate: 65-78% (Tested)
-
Max Drawdown: <8% (Protected)
-
Profit Factor: >1.8 (Banking Grade)
-
Sharpe Ratio: >2.0 (Risk-Adjusted)
WHAT YOU GET
-
Complete MT5 Expert Advisor with 37 strategies.
-
Real API integration setup and documentation.
-
Banking grade quality control system.
-
AI/ML enhancement with neural networks.
-
Professional dashboard and monitoring.
-
Complete user guide and optimization tips.
SETUP AND CONFIGURATION
FREE API Setup (Optional but Recommended)
-
NewsAPI.org: Visit newsapi.org to register for a free account. Paste your key in the NewsAPI_Key parameter.
-
FRED API (Federal Reserve): Visit fred.stlouisfed.org to create a free account. Paste your key in the FRED_API_Key parameter.
-
Alpha Vantage: Visit alphavantage.co to sign up for a free tier. Paste your key in the AlphaVantage_Key parameter.
Allowed URLs for MT5 WebRequest
To use the live API features, you must add the following URLs to MT5's allowed list: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors.
Important Note: The EA works perfectly without the API setup, as it can simulate the data. The APIs enhance real-time market sentiment analysis when enabled.