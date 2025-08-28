Ultimate Master Breakout
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Sürüm: 35.0
- Güncellendi: 28 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Ultimate Master Breakout EA - The All-in-One Strategy Suite
Stop switching EAs. Ultimate Master Breakout is a powerful, All-in-One system that adapts to any market. Choose from multiple built-in professional strategies or customize every detail to build your own.
This isn't just one strategy—it's your complete trading arsenal in a single EA.
Choose Your Strategy Instantly
Activate any of these proven strategies with a single click:
-
Classic Breakout: The core engine. Trade powerful moves from consolidation zones.
-
Breakout + Retest: Wait for the market to confirm the breakout level for a high-probability entry.
-
False Breakout (Reversal): Profit from failed moves by trading against the trapped traders.
-
Volatility Breakout: Use ATR to capture explosive, high-momentum moves.
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Trade like an institution by identifying liquidity, order blocks, and imbalances (FVG).
Core Power-Features
Everything you need, nothing you don't. All features are optional.
-
Self-Adapting Logic: Automatically optimizes key parameters to adapt to changing market conditions.
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Aligns your trades with the dominant market trend for higher accuracy.
-
True Volume Profile: Pinpoint key levels like the Point of Control (VPOC) to trade from areas of strength.
-
Total Risk Control: Built-in News Filter, Max Spread, Session Times, and Max Positions.
-
Professional Money Management: Use Percent Risk, Fixed Lots, or even the Kelly Criterion model.
-
Clean & Simple: While incredibly powerful, the EA is designed to be easy to use with reliable default settings.
Who Is It For?
-
For Beginners: Start immediately with the proven default settings.
-
For Experts: Unlock and customize every advanced tool to build your unique edge.
Simple enough for a beginner, powerful enough for a pro.
Backtest your favorite pair, try the demo, and discover the last trading tool you'll ever need.