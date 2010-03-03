AI ML Engine

AI ML Engine v1.0 - Advanced Trading System

Professional AI-Powered Trading Expert Advisor

Transform your trading with cutting-edge machine learning technology. This sophisticated EA combines multiple AI models with intelligent filtering systems for enhanced market analysis and decision-making.

Machine Learning Models

  • Random Forest Classifier - Ensemble learning with configurable trees and depth.

  • SVM (Support Vector Machine) - Advanced pattern classification with multiple kernels.

  • Logistic Regression - Statistical modeling with regularization.

  • Neural Network - Deep learning with customizable architecture.

Intelligent Signal Filters

  • Smart Signal Filter - Consensus-based decision making across models.

  • Trend Confirmation - EMA crossovers with RSI validation.

  • Volatility Filter - ATR and Bollinger Bands analysis.

  • Pattern Recognition - Candlestick and chart pattern detection.

  • Risk Intelligence - Dynamic risk management and correlation analysis.

Key Features

  • Fully Optimized for MT5 Backtesting - Complete parameter ranges for the strategy tester.

  • Modular Design - Enable/disable individual models and filters.

  • Real-time Analytics - Performance monitoring and model validation.

  • Advanced Risk Management - ATR-based stops and drawdown protection.

  • Multi-timeframe Support - Adaptable to various trading styles.

Optimization Ready

Every parameter includes optimization ranges (Start/Step/Stop values) for comprehensive backtesting and strategy development.

Perfect For

  • Algorithmic traders seeking AI-powered solutions.

  • Strategy developers and researchers.

  • Professional traders requiring advanced filtering.

  • Portfolio managers needing risk intelligence.

Compatibility: MT5 | Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, BTCUSD and many other pairs.

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly before live trading.


