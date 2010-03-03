Bull Machine Pro

Bull Machine EA v9.0 - Professional Multi-Strategy System

7 Powerful Strategies in One EA

Most EAs use one strategy and fail when markets change. Bull Machine EA adapts with seven proven strategies:

MA Alignment: Classic trend following.

MA Cross: Momentum entries.

MA Alignment + Cross: Double confirmation.

Multiple MA Confluence: A 5-MA perfect setup.

MA Slope Analysis: Trend strength filter.

Adaptive MA: Dynamic adaptation.

MA Distance Bounce: Pullback entries.

Key Features

Universal Timeframes: M1 to D1, one EA does it all.

3 Risk Management Types: Fixed lot, percentage risk, or auto-scaling.

Advanced Margin Protection: Works perfectly with Gold (XAUUSD).

No Martingale, No Grid: A professional and safe approach.

Genetic Algorithm Ready: Full optimization support.

Any Broker, Any Pair: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto.

Perfect For

Scalpers: M1-M5 high-frequency trading.

Day Traders: M15-H1 multiple daily signals.

Swing Traders: H4-D1 set-and-forget.

Why Bull Machine EA?

Instead of buying seven separate EAs, get them all in one professional system. You can enable or disable any strategy individually to test which works best for your style. The EA includes professional margin checking to prevent account blowups and uses real, transparent strategies.

Important Notes

No EA guarantees profits. Bull Machine EA provides professional tools and proven strategies, but success depends on proper risk management and market conditions. Test on a demo account first, start with a small lot size, and trade responsibly.

Bull Machine EA v9.0 - Where Strategy Meets Performance. Works on: All Forex pairs, XAUUSD, Indices, Crypto | MT5 only | No monthly fees



