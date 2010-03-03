Prism Trend Master
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Prism Trend Master – Multi-Strategy Trend Trading EA
Prism Trend Master is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for trend-based trading. It combines multiple technical systems to identify trend entries and adapt across various market conditions and assets.
Built for Trend Trading
This EA analyzes market direction, momentum, and structure through multiple analytical layers for trend identification.
Trend-Focused Strategies:
-
Supertrend: ATR-based trend breakout analysis across multiple timeframes
-
CCI Pullback: Trend continuation entries following corrective price movements
-
MACD + MA: Momentum and trend alignment using moving average logic
-
Stochastic: Reversal signals with trend direction confirmation
Strategy Consensus Mode: Configure between 1-4 strategies required to agree before trade execution.
Customizable Parameters
Maintain control over how the EA manages trend trading:
Risk Management:
-
Fixed or percentage-based risk lot sizing
-
Daily, weekly, and maximum drawdown limits
-
Trade filters by time, weekday, and maximum trade count
Trend-Based Entry & Exit Logic:
-
Multiple Stop Loss methods: ATR-based, fixed, or percentage-based
-
Take Profit options: Risk-reward ratio, ATR extension, or fixed points
-
Trailing Stop with ATR-based logic for dynamic exits
Smart Filters:
-
News filter to avoid trading during high-impact economic events
-
Trading time window to match specific market sessions
Visual Interface & Alerts:
-
On-chart dashboard for live trade information
-
Multiple alert options: popups, email, push notifications, and sound alerts
Suitable Assets & Timeframes
-
Instruments: Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, BTCUSD, indices, and more
-
Timeframes: M15 to D1 timeframes
-
Trading Approach: Trend-based strategies without martingale or grid systems
Professional Features
-
Clean, non-repainting code
-
Adaptive logic for different market conditions
-
One-time payment with free updates
-
Comprehensive documentation and support