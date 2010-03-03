Prism Trend Master – Multi-Strategy Trend Trading EA

Prism Trend Master is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for trend-based trading. It combines multiple technical systems to identify trend entries and adapt across various market conditions and assets.

Built for Trend Trading

This EA analyzes market direction, momentum, and structure through multiple analytical layers for trend identification.

Trend-Focused Strategies:

Supertrend: ATR-based trend breakout analysis across multiple timeframes

CCI Pullback: Trend continuation entries following corrective price movements

MACD + MA: Momentum and trend alignment using moving average logic

Stochastic: Reversal signals with trend direction confirmation

Strategy Consensus Mode: Configure between 1-4 strategies required to agree before trade execution.

Customizable Parameters

Maintain control over how the EA manages trend trading:

Risk Management:

Fixed or percentage-based risk lot sizing

Daily, weekly, and maximum drawdown limits

Trade filters by time, weekday, and maximum trade count

Trend-Based Entry & Exit Logic:

Multiple Stop Loss methods: ATR-based, fixed, or percentage-based

Take Profit options: Risk-reward ratio, ATR extension, or fixed points

Trailing Stop with ATR-based logic for dynamic exits

Smart Filters:

News filter to avoid trading during high-impact economic events

Trading time window to match specific market sessions

Visual Interface & Alerts:

On-chart dashboard for live trade information

Multiple alert options: popups, email, push notifications, and sound alerts

Suitable Assets & Timeframes

Instruments: Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, BTCUSD, indices, and more

Timeframes: M15 to D1 timeframes

Trading Approach: Trend-based strategies without martingale or grid systems

Professional Features

Clean, non-repainting code

Adaptive logic for different market conditions

One-time payment with free updates

Comprehensive documentation and support



