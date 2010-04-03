SmartConcept

SmartConcepts 1.0 EA – Advanced Smart Money Concept Trading Automation

Works Only For gold XAUUSD
The SmartConcepts 1.0 EA is a powerful, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the full potential of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA leverages institutional trading strategies to identify premium and discount zones, ensuring your trades align with market structure shifts and liquidity points.

Key Features:

Smart Money Concept Logic: Automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to pinpoint high-probability trade setups.

Advanced Risk Management:

ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit: Dynamically adjusts SL and TP based on market volatility.

Customizable Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Tailor your trading strategy to fit your risk appetite.

Fixed and Dynamic Position Sizing: Choose between consistent lot sizes or adjust based on account equity.


Trend Analysis & Confirmation: Integrates trend-following logic for enhanced accuracy, ensuring trades align with the prevailing market direction.

Order & Trade Management:

Max Active Orders Limit: Prevents overtrading by restricting the number of open trades.

Break-even & Trailing Stop Logic: Locks in profits efficiently, minimizing risk exposure.

Log on Tick: Real-time tracking of trade decisions and performance.


Optimized for Fast Execution: Built to operate efficiently in volatile conditions, minimizing slippage and maximizing trade opportunities.


Why Choose SmartConcepts 1.0 EA?

Whether you're a scalper or a swing trader, the SmartConcepts 1.0 EA adapts to your trading style with precise entries, robust risk management, and autonomous decision-making. With a clean, user-friendly interface and customizable settings, you remain in control while the EA does the heavy lifting.


Önerilen ürünler
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
Uzman Danışmanlar
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
Jesversal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşte Türkçeye çevrilmiş belge: Jesversal Universal MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) Belgesi Giriş Jesversal, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, çoklu sinyal entegrasyonu ve ileri düzey risk yönetim stratejileri ile yüksek düzeyde ticaret otomasyonu sunan bir Expert Advisor (EA)'dır. Ana Özellikler 1. Çoklu Göstergelerle Sinyal İşleme Aynı anda üç farklı göstergeyi destekler. Toplamda 16 farklı sinyal buferini işleyebilir. Göstergeler 1 ve 3, en fazla 4 sinyal buferine sahipken, gösterge 2 en fazla 8 sinyal b
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Uzman Danışmanlar
88$ for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777 $ CARBON 2 EA — Adaptive Liquidity & Trend Engine for MT5 CARBON 2 EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for precise entries, strict risk control, and transparent execution. It blends EMA trend structure , ATR-based stops/targets , Pivot/Order-Block/Liquidity awareness , and volume-burst validation —with optional, fully-capped recovery tools (Hedge or Double-In). Everything is toggleable and logged on every tick. Highlights Marke
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Pipsophilia
Sami Triki
Uzman Danışmanlar
PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision. Core Attributes: • Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset. • Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 min
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
JesUsdJpy
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Uzman Danışmanlar
JesUsdJpy Uzman Danışman (EA) için Detaylı Belgeler Genel Bakış En iyi sonuçlar için : Ana Strateji (Main Strategy) : true olarak ayarlayın ve varsayılan ayarları kullanın. Strateji 2 (Strategy2) : Bu stratejiyi false olarak ayarlayın, aksi takdirde kullanmayı tercih ediyorsanız. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), özellikle USD/JPY döviz çifti üzerinde M5 zaman diliminde performansı optimize etmek için tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş ticaret stratejileri, dinamik risk yönetim araçları ve farklı ticaret stillerine
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
WakaWakaWay
Kam Yuk Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
WakaWakaWay EA   is a fully automated “pullback” trading system. It is especially effective in trading on the “pullback” currency pairs  AUDNZD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. The drawdown is small with very good return. Hope you can enjoy using it.  Timeframe: M15 Currency Pair  : AUDNZD
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Bolt
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
BOLT – The Gold Trading Powerhouse BOLT is a next-generation AI-driven gold trading robot built for precision, consistency, and explosive profitability. Powered by the GPT-TURBO Core, BOLT is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a fully intelligent trading system designed to dominate the XAU/USD market with unmatched accuracy. Since its launch in 2024, BOLT has achieved remarkable results — turning an initial 1,000 USD into more than 1.3 million USD, all with 100% verified history quality. It
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (490)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar
4.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bir backtest değil, gerçek bir ticaret sistemi satın alın   Live Signal     Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır. Geriye dönük testler SADECE GERÇEK TİKLER üzerinde yapılmalıdır, aksi takdirde yanlış sonuçlanacaktır. Genel sohbet grubuna katılın: Buraya tıklayın US30 Dow Jones EA'ya hoş geldiniz US30 Dow Jones EA: Dinamik Dow Jones Ta Ustalaşın Dow Jones olarak da bilinen US30, piyasadaki en popüler endekslerden biridir. Mevcut uzman danışmanların çokluğuna ra
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
NorthSide
Uche Celestine Obi
Uzman Danışmanlar
NorthSide, retracement modelini ticaret yapan bir ticaret algoritmasıdır, esas olarak NZDCAD, AUDNZD ve AUDCAD üzerinde çalışır ve diğer çiftlerde de kullanılabilir. Martingale ya da riskli bir strateji yok. Zaman çizelgeleri: M1 ile M5 önerilir, ancak herhangi bir yerde çalışabilir. Ana para çiftleri: NZDCAD, AUDCAD,AUDNZD Otomatik parti sistemini sabit parti için false olarak ayarlayın. Güvenlik sistemi bir koruma olarak çalışır ve stratejiye büyük olumsuz etkisi olmadan devre dışı bırakı
Gold Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Emperor Pro – Nihai XAUUSD Ticaret Çözümü Gold Emperor Pro , yalnızca M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD için tasarlanmış, tamamen otomatik bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları yakalamak ve işlemleri hassasiyetle yürütmek için birlikte çalışan altı bağımsız, akıllı ve sağlam stratejiyi birleştirir. EA'yı basitçe XAUUSD (M5) grafiğine ekleyin, Sabit Lot (Fixed Lot) seçeneğini devre dışı bırakın ve gerisini Gold Emperor Pro 'ya bırakın. Ek ticaret fırsatları için SCALPING DAH
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
FTMO passing EA High Risk MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Uzman Danışmanlar
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management use
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
“İki Uzman Danışman, Tek Fiyat: Başarınızı Artırmak!” Brent Petrol Ayırma Uzmanı + Brent Petrol Swingy Uzmanı tek bir Uzman Danışmanda   Live signal Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır. Nihai Fiyat: 5000 $ Şu anki fiyatla sadece birkaç kopya kaldı, sonraki fiyat -->> 1120 $ Brent Oil'e hoş geldiniz Brent Oil uzman danışmanı, değişken enerji piyasalarına hassasiyet ve çeviklikle hakim olmak için tasarlanmış bir güç merkezidir. Brent Petrol sadece bir sistem de
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
Uzman Danışmanlar
varsayılan ayar (XAUUSD, M1, Minimum Mevduat: 1.000 $)  aşağıdaki sinyal güvenilir aracı (IC piyasaları)  MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA Formula One EA, bir dakikalık zaman dilimi için optimize edilmiş sofistike yüksek frekanslı stratejilerden yararlanarak, özellikle altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış, son teknoloji otomatik ticaret sistemini temsil eder. Bu gelişmiş sistem, hassas giriş ve çıkış noktaları aracılığıyla hızlı piyasa hareketlerinden yar
XauusdPrecisionEA
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU Breakout Pro – The Ultimate GMT Gold Breakout Bot Timeframe: M5 Symbol: XAUUSD ️ Type: Fully Automated Expert Advisor Strategy Style: Volatility Breakout Why XAU Breakout Pro? XAU Breakout Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and profitability. It captures high-volatility breakout moves that occur during the London market open — one of the most explosive times to trade gold (XAUUSD). This EA doesn’t overtrade. It waits patiently for the right moment, then strikes with a cle
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
GoldCraft EA
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
Uzman Danışmanlar
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot** Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure. **Key Features:** - **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify h
Bit Bot
Arash Panahi
Uzman Danışmanlar
BitBot – BTCUSD için H1 Grafik Üzerinde Gelişmiş Alım Satım Robotu BitBot, Bitcoin (BTCUSD) için H1 zaman diliminde özel olarak tasarlanmış akıllı ve uyarlanabilir bir alım satım robotudur. Tamamen teknik analiz temellidir ve özellikle kripto piyasalarının volatilitesine karşı işlem hacmine dayalı stratejilerle yüksek hassasiyetli kararlar almayı hedefler. BitBot’un temel mantığı, Bitcoin ve önde gelen altcoinlerin gerçek zamanlı işlem hacimlerinin analizine dayanır. Farklı zaman dilimlerinde h
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (361)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.83 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] | AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile çalışan gelişmiş bir Expe
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.84 (51)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (75)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.63 (71)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.81 (70)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.79 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
Uzman Danışmanlar
KARA CUMA %50 İNDİRİM - NANO MACHINE GPT Normal fiyat: $997'den Kara Cuma: $498.50 (İndirimli fiyat promosyon sırasında yansıtılacaktır.) Satış başlangıcı: 27 Kasım 2025 - sınırlı süreli Kara Cuma etkinliği. Kara Cuma Çekilişi: Kara Cuma etkinliği sırasında Nano Machine GPT satın alan tüm alıcılar şunları kazanmak için rastgele bir çekilişe katılabilir: 1 x Syna aktivasyonu 1 x AiQ aktivasyonu 1 x Mean Machine GPT aktivasyonu Nasıl katılılır: 1) Satın aldıktan sonra, Nano Machine GPT kılavuzl
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.27 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye oturtulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım ve 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip, kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır ve bunların tümü herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulun
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gerçek izleme. Dürüst testler. Sıfır abartı. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Teknik detaylara geçmeden önce bilmeniz gereken iki önemli şey var: PipsHunter, gerçek para ile çalışan bir izleme sinyali tarafından doğrulanmıştır. EA birkaç aydır gerçek bir hesapta (Pepperstone) canlı olarak işlem yapıyor ve tüm izleme tamamen herkese açıktır. Hiçbir simülasyon yok, gizli hesap yok, yalnızca “mükemmel backtest” yok — gerçek işlem sonuçları EA’nın gerçek performansını kanıtlıyor. Backtestler %100 dü
Market Anomalies EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye uydurulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım, 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip, kanıtlanmış USDJPY stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır ve bunların tümü herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulunm
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
yanılsama       GoldSKY EA,   XAUUSD (altın) paritesi için güçlü bir günlük işlem programıdır. Ekibimiz tarafından geliştirilmiştir...       Cari hesap, ticari hesap, ticari çağrı!     Tüm ürünleri görüntüle:       https://www.mql5.com/tr/kullanıcılar/fxmanagedforexltd/satıcı IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Şirketin gerçek kârı 60.000 sterlinin üzerinde gerçekleşti. Güç Sinyali:   https://www.mql5.com/
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.62 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (122)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (56)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.25 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ABS EA Lansmanını Kutluyoruz: Sonraki 2 kopya için yeni ABS EA (XAUUSD)'yi özel lansman fiyatı olan 109$  (normal fiyat: 365$) ile satın alabilirsiniz. Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu:   ABS Kanalı . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Sinyali .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA Nedir? ABS EA, XAUUSD (Altın) için H1 zaman diliminde özel olarak geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Martingale sistemi üzerine kuruludur ve dahili risk kontrolleri ile traderların kâr
GVolt
DRT Circle
3.4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GVolt — Hassas Altın Izgara Motoru (Martingale Olmayan) GVolt, oldukça değişken XAUUSD piyasasında istikrar, hassasiyet ve akıllı emir yönetimi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir Altın Ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Martingale olmayan bir grid mimarisi üzerine kurulu olan GVolt, volatiliteye kontrollü ve yapılandırılmış bir yaklaşım sunarken, sık işlem aktivitesi ve bağımsız strateji yürütmeyi de sürdürür. Bu EA, tek bir amaçla oluşturulmuştur: Altının volatilitesini, piyasa hareket
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
VWAP Signal
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Göstergeler
VWAR 2.2 (Volume Weighted Average Roadmap) is an advanced institutional-grade MT5 indicator that brings you the most powerful multi-timeframe VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis—plus filtered trade signals using robust trend and momentum confirmations. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Lines: Plots Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP levels for instant market structure insight. Dynamic Buy/Sell Signals: Big, bold colored arrows indicate confirmed buy or sell opportunities, triggered by:
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Uzman Danışmanlar
88$ for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777 $ CARBON 2 EA — Adaptive Liquidity & Trend Engine for MT5 CARBON 2 EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for precise entries, strict risk control, and transparent execution. It blends EMA trend structure , ATR-based stops/targets , Pivot/Order-Block/Liquidity awareness , and volume-burst validation —with optional, fully-capped recovery tools (Hedge or Double-In). Everything is toggleable and logged on every tick. Highlights Marke
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt