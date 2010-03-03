FVG Pattern Breakout

Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Description

The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities.

Key Features

Fair Value Gap Detection

Automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps during Asian session hours (configurable timezone)

Analyzes gap formation patterns and validates gap significance

Tracks gap location relative to Asian range (within or beyond)

Implements smart gap filtering to avoid low-probability setups

Advanced Entry Logic

Monitors FVG retests with precise candle analysis

Executes both continuation and inverse breakout strategies

Validates breakout strength using multi-timeframe confirmation

Implements intelligent trade timing to avoid market noise

Professional Risk Management

Dynamic stop loss calculation based on market structure

Configurable risk-reward ratios (default 1:2)

Percentage-based position sizing with account protection

Maximum stop loss limits to control drawdown

Comprehensive margin validation before trade execution

Flexible Trading Options

Choice between percentage risk or fixed lot size trading

Customizable Asian session hours for global markets

Multiple timeframe support (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)

Configurable risk parameters for different account sizes

Robust Trading Engine

Broker-safe order execution with stop level validation

Automatic volume normalization for all broker types

Built-in slippage protection and requote handling

Comprehensive error handling and recovery mechanisms

Input Parameters

Risk Management Settings

UseFixedLots: Enable fixed lot size mode

FixedLotSize: Fixed position size (when enabled)

RiskPercentPerTrade: Risk percentage per trade (1-10%)

MinSLPips: Minimum stop loss distance

MaxSLPips: Maximum stop loss distance

Strategy Configuration

StrategyTimeframe: Analysis timeframe

AsianSessionStart: Asian session start hour

AsianSessionEnd: Asian session end hour

TimezoneOffset: Timezone adjustment for server time

MagicNumber: Unique EA identifier

Advanced Options

TrailingStopEnabled: Enable trailing stop functionality

TrailingStopDistance: Trailing stop distance in pips

BreakEvenEnabled: Enable break-even stop movement

MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread for entries

Trading Strategy

The EA implements a comprehensive Fair Value Gap trading approach:

Gap Identification: Scans for valid FVGs during Asian session using three-candle patterns Market Context: Analyzes gap location and breakout direction for trade classification Entry Trigger: Waits for price retest of FVG boundaries with breakout confirmation Position Management: Applies dynamic stop losses and profit targets based on market structure Trade Monitoring: Continuously manages open positions with trailing stops and break-even logic

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Account Types: All (Hedge, Netting, ECN, Standard)

Instruments: Forex pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies

Brokers: Compatible with all regulated MT5 brokers

Operating System: Windows, Mac, Linux, VPS

Installation

Download the EA file to your MT5 data folder Restart MetaTrader 5 platform Attach EA to desired chart with appropriate timeframe Configure input parameters according to your risk profile Enable automated trading and monitor performance

Recommended Settings

Conservative Setup

RiskPercentPerTrade: 1-2%

StrategyTimeframe: H1 or H4

Minimum account balance: $10,000

Aggressive Setup

RiskPercentPerTrade: 2-5%

StrategyTimeframe: M15 or M30

Minimum account balance: $25,000

Important Notes

Thorough backtesting recommended before live trading

Monitor EA performance during major news releases

Adjust parameters based on market volatility conditions

Regular updates ensure continued broker compatibility

Customer support available for optimization assistance

Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profitable results. Users should thoroughly test the system and understand its operation before live trading.