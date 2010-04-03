RSI Pro Basic

The ONLY RSI Indicator You'll Ever Need - Works with ANY Broker, ANY Symbol!

Finally, an RSI indicator that automatically adapts to YOUR broker's symbol naming conventions! Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, or Stock Indices - this universal indicator detects and monitors related symbols automatically.

KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY

Auto-Detects Broker Patterns : Works with ANY broker suffix (.m, .pro, .raw, etc.)

: Works with ANY broker suffix (.m, .pro, .raw, etc.) All Asset Classes : Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), Crypto, Indices, Stocks

: Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), Crypto, Indices, Stocks Symbol Intelligence : Automatically finds related symbols based on your chart

: Automatically finds related symbols based on your chart Zero Configuration: No manual symbol input required

PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

Multi-Symbol Overview : Monitor up to 8 related symbols simultaneously

: Monitor up to 8 related symbols simultaneously Multi-Timeframe Analysis : M15, H1, H4, D1 RSI values in one view

: M15, H1, H4, D1 RSI values in one view Market Statistics : Bullish/Bearish/Neutral count + Average RSI

: Bullish/Bearish/Neutral count + Average RSI Minimize Feature : Hide/Show dashboard with one click

: Hide/Show dashboard with one click Compact Mode: Space-saving layout option

HISTORICAL ARROW ANALYSIS

Backtest Friendly : See ALL historical RSI signals on your chart

: See ALL historical RSI signals on your chart Signal Accuracy : Arrows show exact RSI crossover points

: Arrows show exact RSI crossover points Visual Validation : Instantly assess strategy performance

: Instantly assess strategy performance Customizable Display: Adjust arrow colors, size, and distance

SMART ALERTS

Real-Time Notifications : Instant alerts for new RSI signals

: Instant alerts for new RSI signals Sound Alerts : Customizable audio notifications

: Customizable audio notifications Multiple Symbols: Get alerts from any monitored symbol

WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR UNIQUE?

Auto-Detection Technology

Unlike other RSI indicators that require manual symbol configuration, this indicator automatically detects your broker's naming pattern and finds related trading instruments. No more guessing symbol names!

Historical Signal Analysis

See up to 500 historical arrows on your chart to validate the RSI strategy before trading live. Perfect for backtesting and strategy development.

Space-Efficient Design

Professional dashboard with minimize/maximize functionality - get the information you need without cluttering your charts.

Broker Agnostic

Works with ANY broker worldwide - from retail to institutional platforms. Tested with major brokers including IC Markets, FXCM, Pepperstone, Oanda, and many more.

PERFECT FOR:

Day Traders : Multi-timeframe RSI analysis for precise entries

: Multi-timeframe RSI analysis for precise entries Swing Traders : Historical arrow validation for strategy confirmation

: Historical arrow validation for strategy confirmation Multi-Asset Traders : Monitor Forex, Gold, Crypto from one dashboard

: Monitor Forex, Gold, Crypto from one dashboard Strategy Developers : Backtest RSI signals with historical arrow display

: Backtest RSI signals with historical arrow display Professional Traders: Clean, minimizable interface for focused trading

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

RSI Settings

Period: 5-50 (default: 14)

Overbought/Oversold: Fully customizable levels

Price: Open, High, Low, Close, or typical price

Dashboard Features

Position: Adjustable X/Y coordinates

Size: Normal (1000x450) or Compact (800x300) mode

Font: Customizable size and display options

Colors: Professional color scheme with asset-type coding

Arrow System

Historical Scan: 50-500 bars (adjustable)

Signal Types: RSI crossover detection (not just levels)

Visual: Customizable colors, sizes, and positioning

Tooltips: Hover to see exact RSI values

Performance

Low CPU Usage: Efficient handle management

Fast Updates: 15-second refresh intervals

Memory Optimized: Clean object management

MT5 Native: No external DLLs required

TRADING STRATEGY INCLUDED

Basic RSI Strategy with Historical Validation:

BUY Signal: Green arrow when RSI crosses above oversold level SELL Signal: Red arrow when RSI falls below overbought level Confirmation: Use multi-timeframe alignment for stronger signals Validation: Check historical arrows to assess win rate

Pro Tip: Use the historical arrows to backtest the strategy on your preferred timeframe and adjust RSI levels for optimal performance.

INSTALLATION & SETUP

Drag & Drop: Install on any chart (Forex, Metal, Crypto, Index) Auto-Detection: Indicator automatically finds related symbols Customize: Adjust RSI levels and dashboard preferences Trade: Use arrows and dashboard signals for trading decisions

No complicated setup required - the indicator adapts to YOUR broker automatically!







