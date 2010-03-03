Volatility Matrix EA VIX75

Volatility Pattern EA – VIX75 for Deriv Synthetics

Trade Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) on Deriv MT5 with confidence using this advanced forex robot.
Recommended timeframe: 30 minutes (M30) for optimal synthetic indices trading.

This Expert Advisor is built on pattern recognition combined with machine learning models specifically designed for Deriv synthetics. It has been tested extensively on VIX75 volatility trading over the past 3 years and has shown consistent performance in automated trading. Development started 3 months ago, and after private testing, it is now released to the public.

Key Features

  • Automatic trading: Detects and executes trades based on recurring VIX75 patterns using advanced scalping EA techniques.
  • Reliable testing: Strategy validated on historical data and live forward testing on Deriv platform.
  • Easy setup: Simply attach to VIX75 chart on M30 and let it run - compatible with Binary.com accounts.
  • Risk management: Built-in stop loss, take profit, and lot size control for safe index trading.
  • High-frequency trading: Optimized for volatility markets and synthetic indices performance.

Platform Compatibility

Compatible with: Deriv MT5, Binary.com MT5, All Deriv Synthetic Indices accounts

🚀 Coming Soon

Boom and Crash EA versions are currently in development! Early buyers will get priority access to our upcoming Boom 1000, Crash 1000 and Step Indices Expert Advisors at discounted rates.

Community & Support

First buyers are added to our VIP group with priority updates, direct support, and early access to future Deriv synthetics products.
We also offer custom EA development for all synthetic indices on request.

Launch Price

Only $50 for our first 10 users.
This is an introductory offer while we gather real user feedback and fine-tune improvements for volatility trading.
Early buyers will lock in this lowest price and gain VIP status with direct access to future forex robot updates.
Once the first seats are filled and testing feedback is complete, the price will rise for all new users.

Be among the first to secure this MT5 Expert Advisor at the lowest price and get ready for our Boom and Crash releases!

