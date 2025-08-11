Portfolio Stats Analytics

EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro - Advanced Multi-EA Performance Monitor

EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 tool designed for advanced portfolio management and real-time performance analytics. Monitor all your Expert Advisors simultaneously with institutional-grade metrics.

Key Benefits:

  • Multi-EA Performance Matrix: Track unlimited EAs and their statistics in a single view.

  • Real-Time Risk Analytics: Monitor key metrics like Sharpe Ratio, Value at Risk (VaR), and correlation.

  • Zero Configuration: The dashboard automatically detects all EAs running on your MT5 terminal.

  • Modern Responsive Interface: A clean, professional design that works on any screen size.

  • Smart Alert System: Receive instant notifications for critical portfolio events.

Core Features:

Professional Analytics Suite

  • Profit Factor and Win Rate analysis per EA.

  • Real-time drawdown monitoring.

  • Correlation Matrix to identify over-exposure risks.

  • Sharpe Ratio calculation for risk-adjusted performance.

  • Daily, weekly, and monthly performance breakdowns.

Real-Time Monitoring

  • Live tracking of all open positions and floating P/L.

  • Market condition analysis with trend and volatility indicators.

  • Currency strength analysis for multi-pair insights.

Risk Management Tools

  • Value at Risk (VaR) calculations.

  • Maximum Drawdown monitoring and alerts.

  • Position size and market exposure tracking.

Modern Interface

  • Professional dark theme.

  • Responsive design that scales from laptops to 4K monitors.

  • Minimizable panels to customize your workspace.

  • Color-coded metrics for instant visual feedback.

Technical Excellence

  • Optimized for zero-lag performance.

  • Memory-efficient operation.

  • Native MT5 integration using official APIs.

  • Works offline with no external dependencies.

  • Alternative myfxbook, fxblue tools. 

Device Compatibility
Compatible with desktop trading stations, laptops, tablets, large 4K monitors, and multi-monitor setups.

Easy Setup

  1. Install the EA on any chart in MetaTrader 5.

  2. The dashboard automatically detects all your EAs.

  3. Analytics begin immediately with no configuration needed.



    Filtrele:
    Silver Trader
    293
    Silver Trader 2025.09.06 04:43 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    İncelemeye yanıt