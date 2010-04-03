AI Core Indicator
- Göstergeler
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
AI Core Trading Master Pro - Complete Technical Analysis Suite
Transform your trading with the most comprehensive technical analysis indicator for MT5, featuring 10 proven indicators, AI predictions, and a professional real-time dashboard.
Core Features
10 High-Performance Technical Indicators:
- RSI (71.6-87.1% win rate) with divergence analysis
- Bollinger Bands (74.3-81.3% win rate) with squeeze detection
- MACD (60-75% win rate) with histogram analysis
- Stochastic (65-78% win rate) with overbought/oversold levels
- Williams %R (69.7-73.7% win rate) for precise reversals
- ADX (65-80% win rate) with trend strength measurement
- CCI (65-75% win rate) for cycle analysis
- Parabolic SAR (60-70% win rate) for trend following
- Moving Averages (55-68% win rate) with crossover signals
- Money Flow Index (60-67% win rate) with volume analysis
Advanced AI Features
- Neural Network Predictions with 5-candle forecasting
- Real-time Sentiment Analysis with news impact assessment
- Pattern Recognition detecting 10+ classical and harmonic patterns
- Confidence Scoring for all AI predictions (0-100%)
- Trend Direction Analysis with bullish/bearish/sideways classification
Professional Dashboard
- Real-time Market Overview with bid/ask/spread monitoring
- Live Indicator Status with color-coded signals
- AI Predictions Panel showing confidence and targets
- Sentiment Analysis Display with score and news impact
- Risk Management Panel with account monitoring
- Responsive Design optimized for all screen sizes
Smart Arrow System
- Individual colored arrows for each indicator
- Enable/disable any arrow type independently
- Customizable colors for buy/sell signals
- Historical placement up to 500+ bars
- No repainting - reliable signals
Universal Compatibility
- Auto-detects broker settings (GMT offset, symbol suffixes)
- Works on ALL symbols: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks
- Multi-timeframe support: M15, H1, H4, D1
- Multi-symbol monitoring: Track up to 8 symbols simultaneously
- Cross-platform compatible with all MT5 builds
Advanced Alert System
- Multi-channel alerts: Sound, Email, Push notifications
- Confidence-based filtering - only high-quality signals
- Individual indicator alerts for precise control
- Custom alert rules with user-defined conditions
Easy Setup & Use
- Drag & drop onto any chart
- Configure settings via intuitive input parameters
- Enable dashboard for complete market overview
- Customize arrows and alerts to your preference
- Start trading with professional-grade analysis
Why Choose AI Trading Master Pro?
- Proven Performance: Win rates based on extensive backtesting
- All-in-One Solution: 10 indicators + AI + Dashboard in one tool
- Professional Grade: Used by institutional traders
- Beginner Friendly: Works perfectly for new traders
- Expert Level: Advanced features for professional analysis
- Continuous Updates: Regular improvements and new features
Perfect For:
- Day Traders - Real-time signals with precise timing
- Swing Traders - Multi-timeframe analysis capabilities
- Scalpers - Fast, accurate entry/exit signals
- Position Traders - Long-term trend analysis
- Algorithm Developers - Reliable signal generation
Quality Guarantee
- No repainting - all signals are final and reliable
- Strategy Tester compatible for backtesting
- Memory optimized for smooth performance
- Error handling for stable operation
- Professional support with quick response times
Transform your trading today with AI Trading Master Pro - the ultimate technical analysis solution for serious traders.
Compatible with all MT5 builds • Works on all symbols • Professional support included