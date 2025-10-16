Portfolio Dashboard Analytics MT4

Professional multi-EA portfolio analytics dashboard. Track all your Expert Advisors with real-time performance metrics, P/L, drawdown, and trade monitoring.

**Portfolio Dashboard Pro** - Professional Real-Time Analytics for Multi-EA Traders

Transform your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading control center. Portfolio Dashboard Pro automatically detects and monitors ALL your Expert Advisors, displaying comprehensive performance metrics in a beautiful, customizable dashboard.

### Key Features

**EA Performance Matrix**

• Auto-detects all EAs from your trading history

• 13+ metrics per EA: P/L%, Win Rate, Drawdown, Profit Factor, Best/Worst trades

• Smart pagination for unlimited EAs

• Real-time status monitoring (Active/Historical)

**Account Overview**

• Live balance, equity, floating P/L

• Margin level alerts with color coding

• Maximum drawdown tracking

• Total portfolio profit

**Performance Comparison**

• Time-period analysis: Today, Week, Month, Year, Total

• Gain percentage and win rate by period

• Track performance trends

**Active Trades Monitor**

• Real-time display of all open positions

• P/L in dollars and pips

• Trade duration and status

• Full EA names (no truncation)

**Customization**

• Dark/Light theme support

• Adjustable position and size

• Collapsible panels

• Custom colors and fonts

• Debug mode for troubleshooting

### Perfect For

✓ Portfolio traders managing multiple EAs

✓ EA developers testing strategies

✓ Fund managers monitoring performance

✓ Risk managers tracking drawdown

### Quick Start

1. Attach to any chart

2. Dashboard appears automatically

3. All EAs detected and analyzed

4. Zero configuration required!

### Why Choose This?

**Complete Visibility** - See all EAs at once

**Real-Time Updates** - 1-second refresh

**Historical Analysis** - Complete trading history

**Professional Design** - Clean, modern interface

**Zero Maintenance** - Set and forget

**Lightweight** - <5% CPU usage

**Universal** - Works with ANY EA

**Requirements** : MetaTrader 4, EAs must use magic numbers

**v7.04** | 1,300+ lines | 30+ functions | Professional-grade analytics

---

## Product Tags (10 max)

1. Portfolio Management

2. EA Monitor

3. Multi-EA Dashboard

4. Trading Analytics

5. Performance Tracker

6. Account Monitor

7. Risk Management

8. Real-Time Dashboard

9. Professional Trading