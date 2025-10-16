Portfolio Dashboard Analytics MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Sürüm: 7.11
- Güncellendi: 16 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Professional multi-EA portfolio analytics dashboard. Track all your Expert Advisors with real-time performance metrics, P/L, drawdown, and trade monitoring.
**Portfolio Dashboard Pro** - Professional Real-Time Analytics for Multi-EA Traders
Transform your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading control center. Portfolio Dashboard Pro automatically detects and monitors ALL your Expert Advisors, displaying comprehensive performance metrics in a beautiful, customizable dashboard.
### Key Features
**EA Performance Matrix**
• Auto-detects all EAs from your trading history
• 13+ metrics per EA: P/L%, Win Rate, Drawdown, Profit Factor, Best/Worst trades
• Smart pagination for unlimited EAs
• Real-time status monitoring (Active/Historical)
**Account Overview**
• Live balance, equity, floating P/L
• Margin level alerts with color coding
• Maximum drawdown tracking
• Total portfolio profit
**Performance Comparison**
• Time-period analysis: Today, Week, Month, Year, Total
• Gain percentage and win rate by period
• Track performance trends
**Active Trades Monitor**
• Real-time display of all open positions
• P/L in dollars and pips
• Trade duration and status
• Full EA names (no truncation)
**Customization**
• Dark/Light theme support
• Adjustable position and size
• Collapsible panels
• Custom colors and fonts
• Debug mode for troubleshooting
### Perfect For
✓ Portfolio traders managing multiple EAs
✓ EA developers testing strategies
✓ Fund managers monitoring performance
✓ Risk managers tracking drawdown
### Quick Start
1. Attach to any chart
2. Dashboard appears automatically
3. All EAs detected and analyzed
4. Zero configuration required!
### Why Choose This?
**Complete Visibility** - See all EAs at once
**Real-Time Updates** - 1-second refresh
**Historical Analysis** - Complete trading history
**Professional Design** - Clean, modern interface
**Zero Maintenance** - Set and forget
**Lightweight** - <5% CPU usage
**Universal** - Works with ANY EA
**Requirements**: MetaTrader 4, EAs must use magic numbers
**v7.04** | 1,300+ lines | 30+ functions | Professional-grade analytics
