Balance Levels MT5

Balance Levels is an easy-to-use trading indicator that provides clear buy and sell signals along with dynamic price levels, helping traders plan their entries and exits with more confidence.

The tool is highly flexible – it can be used as a standalone strategy or integrated into any existing trading system. It works on all timeframes and across all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks.

Balance Levels suits every trading style – from scalping and intraday, to swing trading and even long-term investing. With its visual signals and balance zones, the indicator makes the chart clearer and removes unnecessary noise.

How to use it?

  • If your last trend is bullish and future price channel is bullish (in green) then look to buy
  • If your last trend is bearish and future price channel is bearish (in red) then look to sell

After purchase, you will receive guidance and bonus materials to help you get the most out of the tool and successfully integrate it into your trading style.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, Balance Levels is a practical and low-cost solution that can improve your decision-making in the markets.

Download the free demo version and test Balance Levels on your charts before purchasing – see how it fits your trading style and strategies.
Questions? I am here to answer.


