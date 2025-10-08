Pro Gold System Indicator
- Göstergeler
- PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES:
Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs)
DESIGN FEATURES
Modern Visual:
- Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width)
- Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold)
- Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals
- Configurable dark/light theme
- Adjustable transparency for visual elements
Premium Panel:
- Background with smooth gradient
- Highlighted title with star emoji
- Animated progress bar showing trend strength
- Dynamic colors that change according to the trend
- Real-time timestamp
- Elegant typography (Arial Black for titles, Arial for text)
Visual Elements:
- Support/Resistance zones with translucent filling
- TP/SL levels with elegant dotted lines
- Clear visual signals with emojis (Green, Red, Yellow, White)
- Trend cloud between EMAs (optional)
Customization Settings:
- VISUAL:
- Modern theme (light/dark)
- Adjustable panel position
- Cloud transparency
- Customizable colors for each element
- Show/hide each component
Clean Interface:
- No visual clutter - only essential information
- Hierarchical organization - most important information highlighted
- Focus on essentials - price, trend, and signals
- Responsive layout - adapts to chart size