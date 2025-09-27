Delta Profile Volume

Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5

The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades occurs and where the true market imbalances are located.

Below are the main technical aspects and each configuration parameter available to the user.

Core Concept

The indicator identifies price levels and classifies them in terms of positive volume, negative volume, and net delta (the difference between positive and negative volumes).

Each level is graphically represented by horizontal bars that make it possible to identify the points of highest participation and imbalance.

The user controls the number of candles analyzed, price precision, maximum number of bars displayed, and visual characteristics.

Main Features

Price level mapping : identifies rounded values according to defined precision and aggregates volumes of corresponding candles.

Net delta calculation : measures the difference between positive and negative volumes, providing an objective value for each price range.

Highlighting the most relevant level : automatically identifies the price with the highest absolute delta and applies a different color for quick visualization.

Dynamic visual representation : proportional bars, scaled to the strongest delta found, are drawn directly on the chart with configurable minimum spacing.

Optional labeling : the user can enable or disable the display of numerical delta values next to each bar.

Automatic redrawing: the chart is updated in real time through an internal timer, keeping the representation aligned with market flow.

Configuration Parameters

PricePrecision (int)

Defines the price rounding precision in decimal places. Allows grouping of nearby price levels to consolidate volumes.

MinDeltaValue (double)

Minimum delta value required for a level to be displayed. Helps eliminate noise and highlight only significant zones.

LookbackCandles (int)

Number of past candles that will be considered for analysis. Controls the observation depth of the market.

RightMarginBars (int)

Distance in bars between the last visible candle and the start of the indicator’s bars. Provides comfortable positioning on the screen.

BarWidth (int)

Maximum width of horizontal bars in pixels. The bar size is proportional to the relative delta of each level.

BarHeight (int)

Height in pixels of each bar.

MinSpacing (int)

Minimum spacing in pixels between displayed bars. Prevents visual overlap when there are many close levels.

MaxBarsToShow (int)

Maximum number of bars that can be displayed simultaneously on the chart.

ShowDeltaValues (bool)

Enables or disables the display of numerical delta values next to each bar.

TextSize (int)

Font size for delta values when enabled.

PositiveDeltaColor (color)

Color applied to bars when the net delta is positive (greater presence of upward volume).

NegativeDeltaColor (color)

Color applied to bars when the net delta is negative (greater presence of downward volume).

StrongestDeltaColor (color)

Color applied to the level that shows the strongest absolute delta within the analyzed range.

EnableDebug (bool)

Enables or disables debug messages in the log. Useful for analyzing the internal functioning of the indicator.

Internal Structure and Processing

The indicator creates a structure of price levels storing: rounded price, positive volume, negative volume, net delta, number of occurrences.

During calculation: The candle history is processed up to the limit defined in LookbackCandles. For each candle, the price is rounded according to PricePrecision. Volumes are aggregated as positive (bullish candle) or negative (bearish candle). Net delta for the level is calculated. After processing, levels are sorted by price and redrawn graphically.



Visualization and Graphical Logic

Bars are displayed on the right side of the chart, respecting the margin defined by the user.

Intensity (bar length) is normalized based on the strongest delta found, ensuring proportionality among all levels.

Colors are applied according to delta direction or maximum highlight.

When enabled, delta numerical values show the exact imbalance at each level.

Technical Highlights

High customization : full control over appearance, number of levels displayed, and information detail.

Visual efficiency : automatic organization of graphic objects to avoid overlap.

Real-time update : continuous redrawing, keeping readings aligned with market behavior.

Quick identification of dominant imbalance: automatically highlights the most impactful level.

In summary, the Delta Profile organizes volume flow by price level within a defined candle window, offering the user a precise technical tool to understand the imbalance between buying and selling at specific points on the chart. With broad configuration options and optimized drawing, it provides a clear and functional representation of market dynamics in real time.