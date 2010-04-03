Smart TrendLine 5
- Göstergeler
- Hossein Ahmadi Beni
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🔹 Overview
This indicator is a smart assistant for managing and adjusting trendlines automatically based on the current timeframe. As soon as you draw a trendline on your chart, the indicator detects it and automatically adjusts its properties according to the active timeframe.
🔹 Features
-
Automatic trendline detection – no manual setup required
-
Color-coded trendlines depending on timeframe (each TF has its own color)
-
Visible only on the current timeframe – trendlines won’t clutter other charts
-
One-time setup – once a trendline is adjusted, it won’t be modified again unnecessarily
-
Supports all major timeframes:
-
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
-
🔹 Benefits
-
Keep charts clean and well-organized across multiple timeframes
-
Save time and improve accuracy in technical analysis
-
Perfect for traders working with multi-timeframe strategies
-
Easy-to-recognize color coding for faster analysis
🔹 How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to your chart.
-
Draw any trendline.
-
The indicator will automatically adjust its color and visibility based on the current timeframe.
-
When you switch timeframes, only the relevant trendlines will be displayed.
🔹 Who Is It For?
-
Price Action traders
-
Multi-timeframe analysts
-
Traders using multiple trendlines in their strategy
✅ With this tool, you can keep your charts professional, clean, and easy to read at all times.