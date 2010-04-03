Smart TrendLine 5

🔹 Overview

This indicator is a smart assistant for managing and adjusting trendlines automatically based on the current timeframe. As soon as you draw a trendline on your chart, the indicator detects it and automatically adjusts its properties according to the active timeframe.

🔹 Features

Automatic trendline detection – no manual setup required

Color-coded trendlines depending on timeframe (each TF has its own color)

Visible only on the current timeframe – trendlines won’t clutter other charts

One-time setup – once a trendline is adjusted, it won’t be modified again unnecessarily

Supports all major timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1



🔹 Benefits

Keep charts clean and well-organized across multiple timeframes

Save time and improve accuracy in technical analysis

Perfect for traders working with multi-timeframe strategies

Easy-to-recognize color coding for faster analysis

🔹 How to Use

Attach the indicator to your chart. Draw any trendline. The indicator will automatically adjust its color and visibility based on the current timeframe. When you switch timeframes, only the relevant trendlines will be displayed.

🔹 Who Is It For?

Price Action traders

Multi-timeframe analysts

Traders using multiple trendlines in their strategy

✅ With this tool, you can keep your charts professional, clean, and easy to read at all times.



