Solid Swing I, Support/Resistance Complete v5.01 - Buy 1 of Solid Strategies and get 2 of other Solid Strategies FREE

Professional Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Trading Expert Advisor

EA2 Support/Resistance Complete v5.01 is a sophisticated trading system that combines four powerful support and resistance strategies with advanced risk management and progressive trailing capabilities. This EA is designed for serious traders seeking consistent performance across multiple currency pairs and market conditions.

Core Trading Strategies:

Strategy 1: Key Level Bounce Identifies and trades bounces from significant support and resistance levels detected across multiple timeframes. The system analyzes historical price action to find levels with multiple touches and validates entries with volume confirmation. Configurable parameters include lookback periods, minimum touches required, touch tolerance, and volume spike requirements.

Strategy 2: Double Bottom/Top Pattern Recognition Advanced pattern detection algorithm identifies classic double bottom and double top formations. The system waits for neckline breaks with proper volume confirmation before entering trades. Features adjustable pattern detection sensitivity, neckline break requirements, and volume confirmation filters.

Strategy 3: Fibonacci Retracement Strategy Automatically calculates Fibonacci retracement levels from significant trends and trades reversals at key levels including 61.8% and 78.6% retracements. The system includes trend validation requirements and configurable level tolerances for optimal entry timing.

Strategy 4: Pivot Point Analysis Implements both daily and weekly pivot point calculations with automatic support and resistance level identification. Trades bounces and rejections from pivot levels with configurable touch tolerance and rejection confirmation requirements.

Advanced Consensus System: The EA features a unique consensus mechanism that requires multiple strategies to agree before executing trades. Users can set minimum strategy agreement levels and enable strict consensus mode for higher probability setups. This multi-strategy approach significantly improves trade quality and reduces false signals.

Progressive Trailing System: Revolutionary trailing stop system that extends take profit targets as trades move favorably while progressively tightening stop losses. The system supports four trailing modes: Standard, Progressive, S/R Level-based, and Hybrid. Features include automatic breakeven functionality, configurable trailing activation levels, and intelligent stop loss tightening.

Enhanced Market Analysis:

Multi-timeframe confluence detection across H1, H4, and D1 charts

Price action pattern recognition including hammers, doji, engulfing, and pin bar patterns

Market structure analysis with trend and breakout detection

Volume profile analysis with VWAP calculations

RSI divergence detection for additional confirmation

Comprehensive Risk Management:

Multiple position sizing options: Fixed lot, percentage risk, and auto-scaling

Configurable risk-reward ratios with minimum and maximum limits

Advanced drawdown protection with daily and monthly limits

Concurrent trade limits and daily trade count restrictions

Intelligent margin requirement checking for MQL Market compliance

Time and News Filters: Built-in time filtering system allows trading during optimal market hours while avoiding high-impact news periods. Configurable trading sessions with automatic weekend and holiday detection ensure trades are only executed during favorable market conditions.

Key Features:

Four independent S/R strategies with consensus voting system

Progressive trailing with take profit extension capabilities

Multi-timeframe analysis for enhanced signal quality

Advanced pattern recognition algorithms

Volume and momentum confirmation filters

Comprehensive risk and money management

Time-based trading filters

Full MQL Market compliance with proper error handling

Detailed logging and performance tracking

Recommended Settings:

Minimum account balance: $100

Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

Optimal timeframes: M30, H1, H4

Conservative risk: 1-2% per trade

Aggressive risk: 2-5% per trade

Technical Requirements:

MetaTrader 5 platform

Minimum 1GB RAM

Stable internet connection

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

This EA has been extensively backtested across multiple market conditions and timeframes, demonstrating consistent profitability with controlled drawdowns. The sophisticated algorithm adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining strict risk parameters, making it suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading approaches.