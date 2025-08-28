Smart Gold Robot

3.7

SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile)

After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special:
When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for breakeven or better through SMART EXIT targets. This is NOT a Martingale that blindly adds positions. Instead, it's an intelligent GRID mechanism that analyzes market conditions and strategically enters only when the probability of recovery is highest. Smart Recovery uses calculated entries with proper risk management, just like a professional trader would manually manage a drawdown situation.

LIVE SIGNALS : LINK
WHY SMART GOLD ROBOT?
SUITABLE for Small Account - ($100 Dollars Challenge LINK) This EA can run with as little as $100 
FUNDED TRADER STRATEGY - Based on my successful manual trading system
SMART RECOVERY - Advanced recovery when trades go wrong
PLUG & PLAY - No complicated settings needed
ONE-CLICK SETUP - Attach to chart and start trading
PROP FIRM READY - Contact me first

SIMPLEST SETUP EVER
STEP 1: Attach to XAUUSD H1 Time Frame
STEP 2: Select Auto-Lot sizing or Fixed
STEP 3: Enable Auto Trading
STEP 4: Let it run

That's it! No complicated configurations. No endless parameters to optimize. No need for time-consuming and endless optimization. Just pure, professional Gold trading.

WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT
While other EAs bombard you with hundreds of settings and require constant optimization, Smart Gold Robot works right out of the box. 

• Pre-configured with optimal settings
• No need to adjust parameters
• Works on any account size
• Suitable for beginners and pros

The EA trades using my entry strategy, and when the market doesn't cooperate, the Smart Recovery System takes over - executing the same disciplined recovery protocol I've perfected over years of professional trading.

KEY FEATURES
PROFESSIONAL TRADING LOGIC
• Based on seven-figure funded trader strategy
• Optimized specifically for XAUUSD
• Clean entry and exit management
• Adaptive to the current market conditions

SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM
• Activates only when needed
• Recover losing trades into winners
• Protects your account balance
• No martingale or dangerous methods

TRUE PLUG & PLAY
• Works immediately after installation
• No configuration required
• Optimal settings pre-loaded
• Perfect for busy traders

RISK MANAGEMENT
• Built-in protection features
• Ready for prop firm challenges
• Conservative yet profitable
• Preserves capital during volatility

PERFECT FOR
• Traders who want simplicity
• Busy professionals
• Beginning traders
• Anyone tired of complex EAs

• Small or Large Account
• Prop firm challenges
 • Funded account traders
• Introducing Broker Affiliates


SPECIFICATIONS
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold Only)
Timeframe: H1 TimeFrame
Minimum Deposit: $100 (Leverage 1:500+)
Recommended Size: $1000+
Account Type: Any (Raw, ECN, Recommended Broker: ICMarkets, ICTrading)
Leverage: 1:100+ (Recommended 1:500+)
Setup Time: Less than 2 minutes

VPS: Mandatory (for 24/5 operation)

WHAT YOU GET
✓ Smart Gold Robot EA
✓ My trading strategy automated
✓ Smart Recovery System included
✓ Free Lifetime updates
✓ Telegram support
✓ Peace of mind

FROM THE DEVELOPER
"After achieving seven-figure funding across multiple prop firms, I wanted to automate my strategy to help other traders succeed. This isn't just another EA, it's my actual trading system that I use daily on my funded accounts.

The beauty is in its simplicity. While I could have added hundreds of parameters, I've locked in the optimal settings that work. Just like my manual trading, simple, effective.

The Smart Recovery System is what sets this apart. When trades go against us (and they will), the EA handles it exactly how I would manually, turning potential losses into profitable exits."

- Ralph Jordan
Seven-Figure Funded Trader

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: Do I need to adjust settings?
A: NO. Just Select your preferred Lot Sizing, AUTO or FIXED. Everything is pre-configured for optimal performance.

Q: Can I use it on other pairs?
A: Designed specifically for XAUUSD only.

Q: What's the minimum deposit?
A: Only $100! While i recommend $1000+ for optimal performance, the EA can run with as little as $100.

Q: Is it suitable for beginners?
A: Yes! The plug-and-play design makes it perfect for all levels.

Q: Does it work on prop firm challenges?

A: Yes, Contact me, you need to change something.

Q: How long does setup take?
A: Less than 3 minute from download to trading.

Q: Do I need a VPS?
A: YES, VPS is MANDATORY. The EA must run 24/5 to manage trades and execute the Smart Recovery System. 
Without continuous operation, the recovery system cannot function properly.

FINAL WORDS
Stop struggling with complex EAs that require endless optimization. Stop losing money while trying to figure out the "perfect settings." 

Buy it now while it's super cheap, i will increase the price tomorrow.

Zappie
2025.09.19 13:35 
 

I have purchased the EA last week and tested with good results wins and losses. This week I ran it live and all wins and no losses. Excited to see how it performs in the next month or so. Thanks Raplh

abs Cde
2025.09.19 12:38 
 

After the latest update, the bot has become excellent! The performance is much more stable and all the trades have been profitable so far. I’m very happy with the results and highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable trading EA.

elmaine
2025.09.18 06:23 
 

I bought this EA, not knowing that it is worth far more than the price I paid, Thank you Ralph this is and amazing EA! I made over $3000 with this product the first day I used it and I could not be happier!

Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
uchimi
2025.09.27 16:54 
 

jpdeion21
2025.09.25 18:23 
 

Same for me, I tried it on my demo account with 0.04 fix volume. During 3 days the robot made +220€ profit and then did 4 sell trades just before and during the Gold went up like crazy during 3 days. The stop loss didn't work (if there is any !!) and I lost -49€, -134€, -203€, -234€ in 2 days ! Manually I would have stopped the loss earlier. If the bot would have made 4 buy trades instead of sell the story would have been different... Luckily it was my demo account.

chak8x8
2025.09.24 08:40 
 

I cannot recommend it as the entry is a problem. It placed a trade at the lowest point and then the gold just kept going up in the past few days. The EA tried to use grid to close but it never succeeded, and it made the DD larger and larger. I managed to close all the trades as I placed larger lot myself to ride the upward trend, but I need the author to update the EA, otherwise, I have to stop using it. The author decreased the selling price from $85 to $50 which made me disappointed as I paid higher price. Also, the author said he would invite buyers to join the TG private group, and I have mentioned that I want to join but the author ignored my comment and just added a buyer who left his comment later than me. Well, unless the author adds me to the group and commits to improve the entry logic, I have to give low stars to this EA.

Update 24/9: the author said he will add me to his TG group, I will adjust the rating. And if the entry logic improves, I will increase the rating.

Marvin
2025.09.23 12:36 
 

Can't recommend! See the last comment pages! It started to make a couple of good trades but one heavy drawdown wipes out everything and more! Backtests doesn't match live trading! Support via Telegram is definately not the best. Too bad there is no refund policy here! This bot isn't worth a dime.

Simone Pozzi
2025.09.21 13:04 
 

I am using this EA from 2 weeks. I am not happy with it because the lost cancelled the little profits. I have huge lost because it's a grid bot, and so very dangerous

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
2025.09.19 17:18 
 

Performance Report

Period: September 15–19

Result: +15.31% profit in the first trading week

September 23 Update

An unfavorable EA decision occurred.

Emergency stop-loss (set at 10% instead of 50%) successfully limited the loss but by deafaut is 50% so i think people lose a lot on 23 September.

Backtests are showing results that differ significantly from live trading.

For example, on September 23, the backtest shows a profitable day, while in live trading the EA hit a 10% stop loss.

For users who didn’t adjust their settings, this would have resulted in a 50% loss.

This raises serious concerns about the reliability of both the signals and the presented backtests.

I’m giving 1 star because the developer’s backtests and live signals differ completely from real trading results, making it impossible to properly evaluate the EA before purchasing.

PS: I used same broker, raw account...

Dan
2025.09.19 16:49 
 

Still early days as i am currently running it with £1000 and the standard 0.1 per 1k. (Currently at 2.36% profit after 2 x weeks) Worryingly i have contacted the developer with 3 x messages and umtil now i have had ZERO reply (now 2 x weeks since i have bought his product and messaged him). The worst customer support I have experienced on MQL5 to date, not even a thank you for purchasing my product.

Customer support is crucial, if you just want to present something for sale with no customer interaction then stick to Ebay or similar.

Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
2025.09.19 17:23
Hi Dan, Sorry, I thought I had already replied to you last week, but it turns out it didn’t send. I’ve sent you a message now. Please check.
Zappie
2025.09.19 13:35 
 

I have purchased the EA last week and tested with good results wins and losses. This week I ran it live and all wins and no losses. Excited to see how it performs in the next month or so. Thanks Raplh

abs Cde
2025.09.19 12:38 
 

After the latest update, the bot has become excellent! The performance is much more stable and all the trades have been profitable so far. I’m very happy with the results and highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable trading EA.

oillive
2025.09.19 00:14 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
2025.09.19 00:25
Hi Oillive, you are using a 3 digit decimal broker, don't worry, i will help and let's resolve the issue
elmaine
2025.09.18 06:23 
 

I bought this EA, not knowing that it is worth far more than the price I paid, Thank you Ralph this is and amazing EA! I made over $3000 with this product the first day I used it and I could not be happier!

Kmaniv
2025.09.17 18:29 
 

bought this bot last week. It took a bit of time to start trading, so if you're expecting fast trades and quick profits, this might not be the right fit for you. However, once it started, every trade has been profitable so far. That consistency is impressive. This bot clearly focuses on quality over quantity, and I appreciate that approach. Also, Ralph, the developer, is very supportive on Telegram — always available and responsive, which adds a lot of value and trust. My advice: Be patient in the beginning. Don’t expect instant results. Let the bot do its work — it’s stable and reliable. I’ll continue testing and will come back with a full analysis later if needed. Just wanted to share this early experience to help others make an informed decision.

JulianLouiseSantos
2025.09.17 05:31 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Gordon Meiser
2025.09.16 10:55 
 

The EA shows remarkable performance in backtests. It is currently running on a separate live account. Due to insufficient possibilities of a high enough leverage at my broker, it is running without the Smart Recovery function activated. Even without using this function, the account is growing. However, the full benefits of the EA only comes into play when using the Smart Recovery function. Then, however, you should also be aware of the correspondingly potential high drawdown, but the profit will also be correspondingly higher. So far, the EA is performing well: it only trades in market situations with an increased probability of profit (not every day) and dynamically adjusts the stop loss to secure profits. The maximum drawdown can be specified in the EA. Ah, not to forget that Ralph is very responsive. In most cases answering within minutes after asking questions from my side.

Eugen T
2025.09.15 07:36 
 

Nice EA, developer very responsive. 3 wins today, hope so will work.

Update. Stop Loss hit, very big disappointment. Lost 1800$. DON'T BUY THIS EA!

Hugo Almada
2025.09.13 02:47 
 

The developer Ralp is always there to help you and give you the best advice. I really recommend this bot because apart from having a live signal of how the bot behaves live, the developer always answers your questions and messages.

Haidarbek Rizwani
2025.09.11 23:43 
 

its not working at all its just west money

Desjac
2025.09.11 11:29 
 

I bought the smart gold robot only a week ago. So I need a little more time to see the full performance of the EA. The EA do not open trades every day but only open trade when the market is most favorable to open trades leads to profitable trades. So patience is key with this EA. I also like the strict management system to protect you account. I am looking forward to many profitable trading days ahead.

Shui Hua Li
2025.09.11 09:33 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

andrius144
2025.09.10 16:16 
 

This Expert Advisor applies a strategy similar to the Smart Prop Firm EA, with adjustments that make it slightly more aggressive in risk management. While this may increase potential returns, it also exposes the account to higher drawdowns. Currently running on a demo account, and further feedback will be provided after more trading data is collected.

