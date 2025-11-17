Theranto v3 MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hossein Davarynejad
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
////// THEHRANTO V3 ///////
**** Important ******
This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals
Live Signal = signals
An expert based on ( AUD , CAD )
Download Setfile on Comment
Time frame = M15
Working Time 24 hours 5 day week
Make sure To Active Filter News in backtest news filter is not working
Have Stop loss Base on Max DD
it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system,
which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pair : AUD , CAD
The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.
This Expert use RSI , ATR , Candle patterns to find best level for inter Trade on Pull Back
This Expert is Scalper
He Follow the Trend on Pullback Time
Sentiment Analysis: With advanced techniques in sentiment analysis,
News Link = http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml Open Tool < Options < Copy and past Link on URL Web
| Symbol
| AUDCAD
| Time frames
| M15
| Minimum Deposit
| 500$ - 1000$
| Brokers
| ECN - Low Spread
| Leverage
|1:500