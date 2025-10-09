Pro Bounce EA

Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Bounce Strategy

Discover the power of professional support and resistance bounce trading with our cutting-edge Expert Advisor that combines advanced pattern recognition, stunning visuals, and bulletproof risk management.

Why Pro Bouncing EA is Different

Sierra Chart-Style Professional Interface

Dark Blue Chromatic Theme - Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions

- Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions Real-Time Volume Profile - Blue bars for bullish volume, white for bearish (just like professional trading platforms)

- Blue bars for bullish volume, white for bearish (just like professional trading platforms) Point of Control (POC) Line - Instantly identify high-volume price levels

- Instantly identify high-volume price levels Clean S/R Visualization - Only 2 thick, intelligent support/resistance bars that matter

Advanced Triple Strategy System

Single Bounce - Perfect for beginners, catches first bounce opportunities

- Perfect for beginners, catches first bounce opportunities Double Bounce - Medium risk/reward for experienced traders

- Medium risk/reward for experienced traders Triple Bounce - High-confidence signals for conservative traders

- High-confidence signals for conservative traders Wolf Wave Pattern Recognition - Advanced Fibonacci-based SL/TP calculations

Universal Market Intelligence

Auto-Adapts to ANY Symbol - EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, and more

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, and more Smart Timeframe Adjustment - Works perfectly on M1 to D1 and beyond

- Works perfectly on M1 to D1 and beyond Symbol-Specific Parameters - Gold gets 5x tolerance, JPY pairs get pip adjustments

- Gold gets 5x tolerance, JPY pairs get pip adjustments Volatile Pair Recognition - GBP pairs get enhanced volatility handling

Professional Features That Set Us Apart

Real-Time Professional Dashboard

Live Account Stats - Balance, Equity, Free Margin

- Balance, Equity, Free Margin Current Positions - SL/TP levels at a glance

- SL/TP levels at a glance Market Session Indicator - Asian, London, NY, Pacific

- Asian, London, NY, Pacific News Impact Monitor - High/Medium/Low impact timing

- High/Medium/Low impact timing Trading Pair Display - Elegant center-screen symbol

Bulletproof Risk Management

3 Risk Types : Fixed Lot, Percent Equity, Performance-Based

: Fixed Lot, Percent Equity, Performance-Based Smart Margin Checking - Prevents "No Money" errors

- Prevents "No Money" errors Auto Lot Calculation - Based on account size and risk tolerance

- Based on account size and risk tolerance Broker Compliance - Respects all stop level requirements

Advanced Position Management

Intelligent Trailing Stop - Locks in profits as market moves favorably

- Locks in profits as market moves favorably Break Even Protection - Moves SL to entry once in profit

- Moves SL to entry once in profit Auto Close Feature - Takes profits at predetermined levels

- Takes profits at predetermined levels All Features Toggleable - Use what you need, disable what you don't

Perfect For Every Trading Style

Professional Traders

Institutional-quality volume profile analysis

Multiple strategy selection for different market conditions

Advanced Wolf Wave pattern recognition

Professional chart aesthetics for presentation

Learning Traders

Clean, educational visual interface

Start with Single Bounce, progress to Triple Bounce

Real-time market session and news impact education

Debug mode for understanding EA decisions

Busy Traders

Set-and-forget automation

Smart position management handles the rest

Works across all major timeframes

Minimal monitoring required

Market-Tested Performance

Extensively Backtested - Proven on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD across multiple timeframes

MQL5 Market Approved - Meets all professional standards

Cross-Broker Compatible - Works with any MT5 broker

Low Maintenance - Intelligent parameter adjustment

Professional Support - Comprehensive documentation included

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

: MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Trading Style : Support/Resistance Bounce Strategy

: Support/Resistance Bounce Strategy Timeframes : All (M1 to MN1) with auto-adjustment

: All (M1 to MN1) with auto-adjustment Symbols : All Forex, Gold, Indices (auto-adapts)

: All Forex, Gold, Indices (auto-adapts) Account Types : All (Hedge/Netting compatible)

: All (Hedge/Netting compatible) Minimum Deposit: Works with any account size

What You Get

Complete Trading System

Pro Bouncing EA (.ex5 file)

Professional Setup Guide

Optimal Parameter Settings

Risk Management Guidelines

Troubleshooting Support

Bonus Features

Custom Chart Template - Instant professional look

- Instant professional look Strategy Guide - When to use Single vs Double vs Triple Bounce

- When to use Single vs Double vs Triple Bounce Broker Settings - Optimal configurations for major brokers

- Optimal configurations for major brokers Debug Mode - Learn how the EA makes decisions What Traders Are Saying

