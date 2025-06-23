Auto Pivot Lines Indicator MT5

Auto Pivot Lines Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Auto Pivot Lines Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to automatically detect potential price reversal zones by analyzing the last 20 highs and lows. It evaluates each candlestick’s Open, High, Low, and Close data, identifies three consecutive peaks or troughs aligned in one direction, and uses them as pivot points.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

These pivots are then extended on the chart as dashed lines to signal important retracement or continuation levels.


Auto Pivot Lines Specifications Table

Category

Tool – Liquidity – Pivot Point

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Trend-following – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi Time Frame

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Trading Market

All Markets


Auto Pivot Lines at a Glance

The indicator plots three pivot levels across different timeframes using colored dashed lines:

·         Blue (Long-term): Based on the last 20 pivot points

·         Green (Medium-term): Derived from mid-range pivots within the selected range

·         Red (Short-term): Formed from pivots within the current chart timeframe

These levels represent potential reversal zones or trend continuation points, allowing traders to make more informed entry and exit decisions.


Uptrend Conditions


In the 4-hour chart of DOGE/USDT, the indicator identifies three aligned peaks and draws a blue pivot line based on long-term price structure. When price reaches this level, it often signals a possible reversal or the start of an uptrend.


Downtrend Conditions


In the 1-hour AUD/NZD chart, the indicator identifies a sequence of short-term peaks and draws a red dashed pivot line. When price touches this level, it can serve as confirmation for a potential bearish move.



Auto Pivot Lines Indicator Settings

The settings panel offers full customization of all ZigZag and pivot line features:

·         Display of the Long-Term ZigZag Line: Show/hide long-term structure

·         Pivot Period for Long-Term: Set the number of bars for pivot calculation

·         Style/Color/Width: Customize line appearance for the long-term ZigZag

·         Display Long-Term Pivot Line: Enable or disable long-term pivot extension

·         Display Medium-Term ZigZag Line: Toggle medium-term ZigZag visibility

·         Pivot Period for Medium-Term: Define bar range for medium-term pivoting

·         Style/Color/Width: Set visual preferences for medium-term lines

·         Enable Medium-Term Pivot Line: Show/hide medium-term pivot levels

·         Display Short-Term ZigZag Line: Enable short-term trend display

·         Pivot Period for Short-Term: Set period for short-term pivot detection

·         Style/Color/Width: Adjust visual format for short-term ZigZag

·         Display Short-Term Pivot Line: Show latest short-term pivot level


Conclusion

The Auto Pivot Lines Indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically identifies pivot zones by analyzing the most recent 20 highs and lows. It then extends dashed lines through three aligned points to highlight areas of possible price reversal or continuation.

These levels are color-coded by timeframe: Blue for long-term, Green for medium-term, and Red for short-term, helping traders navigate market structure with greater clarity.

traderspeed
393
İncelemeye yanıt