EMTB Pro Scalper

EMTB Pro Scalper - Precision Forex Scalping Robot
Overview
The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x).
Key Features

Precision Scalping: Targets small, consistent profits on M1 charts.

User Guide

--- > LIVE ACCOUNT <---


Technical Indicators:
  • EMA for accurate signals.
  • ATR for dynamic trailing stops.
  • RSI to filter false signals.
  • Optional trend filter for market direction.

Risk Management:

  • Customizable Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stop, and daily loss/drawdown limits.
  • Broker Compatibility: Supports symbol prefixes and auto-adjusts lot sizes.
  • Trading Hours: Optional time/day restrictions (no weekend trading).
  • User-Friendly: Easy setup with optimized defaults.


How It Works
  • The EA analyzes M1 charts using EMA, ATR, and RSI:
  • Buy Signal: Price crosses trailing line upward, with optional trend and RSI confirmation.
  • Sell Signal: Price crosses trailing line downward, with optional trend and RSI confirmation.
  • Trades are secured with Stop-Loss/Take-Profit; lot sizes adjust automatically.

Benefits
  • Automated: Saves time with fully automated trading.
  • Emotion-Free: Ensures disciplined trades.
  • Flexible: Customizable for tailored strategies.
  • Secure: Robust risk controls protect capital.
  • Cashback: Leverage broker programs for extra income.


Recommended Settings

  • Currency Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Broker: Vantage Markets
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation


Parameters
  • SymbolPrefix: Broker-specific prefix (e.g., “_x”).
  • LotSize: Fixed lot size (min: 0.01).
  • StopLoss/TakeProfit: Percentage or points-based.
  • EMAPeriod/ATRPeriod/RSILength: Indicator periods.
  • TrendMAPeriod: Trend filter period.
  • MaxDailyLoss/MaxDrawdownPct: Risk limits.
  • UseTimeFilter/StartHour/EndHour: Trading time restrictions.
  • DisableWeekendTrading: No weekend trading.
  • MagicNumber: Unique trade ID.

Support
  • After purchase, join our exclusive support group:
  • Send a private message with your purchase confirmation screenshot.
  • Get personalized support, community exchange, and free updates.
  • Risks
  • Market Risks: Scalping is speculative; losses possible.
  • No Profit Guarantee: Test on a demo account.
  • Broker: Requires low spreads and fast execution.

Technical Details
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Min. Lot Size: 0.01
  • Min. Deposit: 100 USD
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Pairs: BTCUSD
  • Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN
  • Version: 1.0 (free updates)


Why EMTB Pro Scalper?

Developed by EpicMindTrading, this EA offers precision, flexibility, and security. With top-tier support and free updates, it’s the ideal choice for automated scalping.






Önerilen ürünler
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
İki hareketli ortalamanın kesiştiği noktada işlem yapan bir Uzman Danışman, mevcut trend yönünü filtrelemek için üçüncü hareketli ortalamayı kullanır. Esnek ama aynı zamanda basit giriş ayarlarına sahiptir. Problem çözme ->   BURAYA   / MT4 versiyonu ->   BURAYA   / Talimatlar   ->     BURADA     Faydalar: Sezgisel kolay kurulum Her tür enstrüman ve her zaman çerçevesi için uygun Üç tür bildirim vardır İlk sırayı son sıra ile örtüşen geçmeli sistem İşlem hacimlerini otomatik olarak hesaplayabil
TradeBuilderMT5
Sergey Deev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert allows you to build a trading system based on an arbitrary set of technical indicators MT5. The EA uses the following signals: - OpenBuy / OpenSell - opening positions; - StopBuy / StopSell - closing positions; - TakeProfitBuy / TakeProfitSell - get TP levels; - StopLossBuy / StopLossSell - getting SL levels; - NoLossBuy / NoLossSell - transfer to the breakeven state; - MinProfitBuy / MinProfitSell - closing part of a position; - CancelBuy / CancelSell - allow a repeated signal to ope
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova ALG Trader is built around the legendary Alligator indicator — reimagined with modern execution and precision timing. This Expert Advisor harnesses the power of trend confirmation and directional bias using the proven logic of smoothed moving averages and market “sleep/wake” phases. Rather than reacting to price after the move has started, Nova ALG Trader positions you be
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
GannMACDX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Uzman Danışmanlar
GANNMACD , MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, iki teknik analiz stratejisini birleştirir: MACD (Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama/Uzaklaşma) ve Gann Seviyeleri. Bu araç, alım ve satım koşullarını belirlemek için bu yöntemleri kullanır ve özelleştirilebilir ayarlara dayalı olarak işlemleri otomatik olarak gerçekleştirir. Ana Özellikler: MACD : MACD göstergesi, alım ve satım sinyalleri oluşturmak için kullanılır. Script, MACD ana hattını sinyal hattıyla karşılaştırarak
Ai UC EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Trend Reversal Scalper
Simon Reger
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA ile trendleri tersine çevirmek ve ticaret yapmak (kafa derisi) mümkündür. Piyasaların döngüsel olduğu ve fiyat hareketlerinin genellikle ters yönde tersine döndükten sonra bir trend halinde devam ettiği varsayımına dayanmaktadır. Trend Ters Çevirme Scalper'ı (EA), trend tersine çevirmelerine dayalı ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. EA, trendin tersine döndüğünü belirlemek ve buna göre alım satım kararını ve
WickHunter
David A Abercrombie
Uzman Danışmanlar
WickHunter EA – Precision Reversal Trading WickHunter is a powerful multi-timeframe Expert Advisor designed to catch sharp trend reversals with precision. Now enhanced with user-configurable controls , WickHunter offers the best of automation and flexibility, making it perfect for traders who want smart execution and full control over risk and trade behavior. Built on an intelligent moving average and envelope-band strategy, the EA scans across 6  key timeframes for wick-based reversal signals.
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Fibonacci Hunter
Augusto Martins Lopes
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibonacci Hunter XAUUSD Sembolü İçin Expert Advisor Fibonacci Hunter , MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platformunda kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş bir Expert Advisor'dır (EA). Ticaret algoritması özellikle XAUUSD (Altın) varlık çifti için optimize edilmiştir. Bu sistem, fiyat geri dönüşlerini tespit etmeye odaklanmış mekanik bir ticaret stratejisi uygulamaktadır. Sistemin temel konsepti, Fibonacci geri çekilme seviyelerinin kullanılmasıdır. Algoritma Stratejisi EA'nın piyasaya giriş mantığı aşağıdaki adımla
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
MACD Trading MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Htf Xau
Murilo Neves Castro
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTF CAD JPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CAD JPY trading. It is based on cluster analysis of machine learning and genetic algorithms. The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  The entry and exit logic works only when a bar closes. It filters market noise, greatly speeds up optimization, avoids stop-loss hunting and ensures correct operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The Expert
XSmart Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters Overview XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account. Key Features Smart Grid DCA System Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in u
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
SimSim Multiple ADX MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzman Serisi: SimSim Çoklu ADX MT5 Danışmanı. Çoklu para birimi ve çoklu dönem, standart ADX (Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi) göstergesini kullanır. Danışman, optimizasyon sonucunda elde edilen verilerle çalışır. Danışmanın çalışması için kaynak dosyalar oluşturmak için üç adım. Aşama 1. ????.Xml dosyası oluşturuyoruz.      T_Tf = H1 - Zaman çerçevesi seçimi. Zaman aralığı.      K_Period = 21 - Ortalama periyodu.      P_Prof = 0 - Kâr Al. Kâr düzeyi.      S_Stop = 0 - Kaybı Durdur. Seviyeyi
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Bilgi! Ekibimiz rollerine göre ayrılmıştır – geliştiriciler geliştirme ve güncellemelere odaklanırken, moderatörler EA'nın kurulumu ve yapılandırılmasına yardımcı olur. Moderatörlerimiz size yardımcı olmak ve tüm sorularınızı yanıtlamak için hazırdır: Zolia (Tayvan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (İngiltere) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka b
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyla sonuçlanmıştır. 2000 yılından günümüze
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (484)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar - şimdiye kadar perakende forex ticaretinde hiç var olmamış bir yetenek. Syna, AiQ, Mean Machine GPT veya kendi birden fazla örneğiyle sorunsu
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sadece 1 adet kaldı, fiyatı 599 dolar Sonraki fiyat: 699 dolar Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiği
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Bir Uzman Danışman Sadece işlem yapmakla kalmaz, oyunun kurallarını da değiştirir. EA New Player, MT5 için yedi kanıtlanmış teknik analiz stratejisi üzerine kurulu, yenilikçi bir portföy uzman danışmanıdır. Yapay zeka kullanmaz, ancak gelişmiş mimarisi, şeffaf mantığı ve esnek sinyal filtreleme sistemi sayesinde birçok sinir ağı çözümünden daha iyi performans gösterir. 1+1 PROMOSYON: Bir uzman danışman alana, ikincisi ücretsiz! Stoklarla sınırlıdır! Live Trading MT5  
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.28 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Takip için Sinyal Hesabı Olmadan Trading Botu Neden Seçmelisiniz? Canlı işlem takibi:   Ana hesap  |  Yardımcı hesap  | AOT Resmi Kanalı  Bu EA,  prop firm meydan okumaları  ve  kişisel işlem hesapları için uygundur; analitik araçları risk yönetimi özellikleri ile birleştirerek ticaretinizi destekler. AOT MT5 Çoklu Sembol Ticaret EA'sı: AOT, gelişmiş AI kullanarak 16 döviz çifti genelinde piyasa analizi ile tüccarı desteklemek için tasarlanmış bir EA'dır; EURUSD, GBPUSD ve AUDUSD dahil. AI D
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.49 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EMTB Pro BTC
Georgios Pseimadas
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMTB Pro Scalper   - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, c
FREE
EMTB Pro NASDAQ
Georgios Pseimadas
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMTB Pro Scalper   - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, c
FREE
EMTB Pro v2
Georgios Pseimadas
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMTB Pro Scalper   - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, c
FREE
EMTB Gold Reaper
Georgios Pseimadas
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMTB GOLD REAPER V1.0 The professional evolution in gold trading automation, engineered for precision execution and robust risk management in volatile XAUUSD markets. Interactive Documentation & Presets: https://epicmindjourney.com/user-guide SetFile https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zJB4u7J9tzI5kZ1_JkGK-MTZBJ9UdiIX/view?usp=drive_link STRATEGY OVERVIEW EMTB GOLD REAPER represents the next generation of gold trading systems, combining sophisticated multi-layer filtering with institutional
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt