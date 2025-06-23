EMTB Pro Scalper

EMTB Pro Scalper - Precision Forex Scalping Robot
Overview
The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x).
Key Features

Precision Scalping: Targets small, consistent profits on M1 charts.

User Guide

--- > LIVE ACCOUNT <---


Technical Indicators:
  • EMA for accurate signals.
  • ATR for dynamic trailing stops.
  • RSI to filter false signals.
  • Optional trend filter for market direction.

Risk Management:

  • Customizable Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stop, and daily loss/drawdown limits.
  • Broker Compatibility: Supports symbol prefixes and auto-adjusts lot sizes.
  • Trading Hours: Optional time/day restrictions (no weekend trading).
  • User-Friendly: Easy setup with optimized defaults.


How It Works
  • The EA analyzes M1 charts using EMA, ATR, and RSI:
  • Buy Signal: Price crosses trailing line upward, with optional trend and RSI confirmation.
  • Sell Signal: Price crosses trailing line downward, with optional trend and RSI confirmation.
  • Trades are secured with Stop-Loss/Take-Profit; lot sizes adjust automatically.

Benefits
  • Automated: Saves time with fully automated trading.
  • Emotion-Free: Ensures disciplined trades.
  • Flexible: Customizable for tailored strategies.
  • Secure: Robust risk controls protect capital.
  • Cashback: Leverage broker programs for extra income.


Recommended Settings

  • Currency Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Broker: Vantage Markets
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation


Parameters
  • SymbolPrefix: Broker-specific prefix (e.g., “_x”).
  • LotSize: Fixed lot size (min: 0.01).
  • StopLoss/TakeProfit: Percentage or points-based.
  • EMAPeriod/ATRPeriod/RSILength: Indicator periods.
  • TrendMAPeriod: Trend filter period.
  • MaxDailyLoss/MaxDrawdownPct: Risk limits.
  • UseTimeFilter/StartHour/EndHour: Trading time restrictions.
  • DisableWeekendTrading: No weekend trading.
  • MagicNumber: Unique trade ID.

Support
  • After purchase, join our exclusive support group:
  • Send a private message with your purchase confirmation screenshot.
  • Get personalized support, community exchange, and free updates.
  • Risks
  • Market Risks: Scalping is speculative; losses possible.
  • No Profit Guarantee: Test on a demo account.
  • Broker: Requires low spreads and fast execution.

Technical Details
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Min. Lot Size: 0.01
  • Min. Deposit: 100 USD
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Pairs: BTCUSD
  • Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN
  • Version: 1.0 (free updates)


Why EMTB Pro Scalper?

Developed by EpicMindTrading, this EA offers precision, flexibility, and security. With top-tier support and free updates, it’s the ideal choice for automated scalping.






