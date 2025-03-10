Master Trend Analyzer
- Göstergeler
- Andri Maulana
- Sürüm: 1.20
The Master Trend Analyzer is a powerful and flexible MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders analyze trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. By combining multiple Moving Averages (MAs) from different timeframes into one chart, this tool provides a clear and comprehensive view of market trends, making it easier to identify key support/resistance levels, confirm trends, and make informed trading decisions.
Advantages of Multi-Timeframe MA Master
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: View Moving Averages from different timeframes (e.g., M1, H1, D1) on a single chart for better trend confirmation.
-
Customizable Inputs: Adjust the period, method, and price type for each MA to suit your trading strategy.
-
Toggle Display: Easily show or hide individual MAs to declutter your chart and focus on the most relevant data.
-
Real-Time Updates: Automatically updates as new price data comes in, ensuring accurate and timely analysis.
-
User-Friendly: Simple setup and intuitive design make it accessible for both beginners and experienced traders.
-
Optimized Performance: Efficient coding ensures smooth operation without slowing down your platform.
-
Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146143
Last High and Low https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133711
Multi Timeframe Support Resistance https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133662
Scalp Master Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134211
By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.
Features
-
Three Independent MAs: Each MA can be configured with its own timeframe, period, method, and color.
-
Dynamic Timeframe Support: Works with all timeframes, from 1-minute (M1) to monthly (MN1).
-
Customizable Display: Choose which MAs to display and adjust their line thickness and color.
-
Compatible with All Instruments: Works on forex pairs, stocks, commodities, and more.