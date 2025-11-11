Titan AI is a next-generation automated trading system developed by the expert team at MX Robots, combining cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with deep financial expertise.

This EA has been trained on high-quality market data, including Real Tick, MBP (Market by Price), and MBO (Market by Order) data — the same type of data used by institutional trading systems — to deliver consistent and intelligent decision-making across multiple markets.

Titan AI is designed as a portfolio trading system that simultaneously manages multiple AI-driven strategies, each specialized in different market conditions. This architecture allows it to maintain maximum profitability with minimal drawdown, and makes margin call practically impossible.





How to Run and Configure Titan AI 4All

Titan AI 4All is designed for traders who demand intelligent automation, institutional-grade precision, and effortless setup.

Built with deep learning technology and trained on the world’s best tick-level datasets, this EA is ready to deliver consistent profits across Gold and all major Forex pairs — right out of the box.

1. Installation

From the Navigator panel, drag Titan AI 4All onto any chart (Gold or your preferred Forex pair). Allow Algo Trading and make sure AutoTrading is enabled.

Your Titan AI 4All is now live and ready to analyze the market with its advanced neural network brain.

2. Input Settings Overview

Titan AI 4All offers a clean and intuitive configuration panel — giving you full control while keeping it beginner-friendly.

Parameter Description Money Management Choose between Original AI Dynamic Mode or Fixed Lot trading. The Original mode automatically adjusts position size based on equity, volatility, and trade confidence. % SL per Trade Defines the maximum percentage of your balance to risk per trade (default: 2%). % Trailing Stop Activates intelligent trailing to lock in profits once trades move in your favor. % Trailing Stop Activation The profit level (in %) at which the trailing system begins protecting your gains. Maximum Lot The AI will never exceed this lot size, regardless of conditions. Fixed Lot Use this if you prefer manual control and want the EA to trade a constant lot size. Allow Trading on Symbols Select which pairs Titan AI 4All can trade. For example, you can enable only Gold (XAUUSD) and EURUSD, or let it trade across all major assets.

3. Recommended Setup

Timeframe: M15 or H1

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Minimum Deposit: 500 USD

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 execution

Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold) + all major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

Titan AI 4All is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) but performs strongly on all supported instruments thanks to its portfolio-level deep learning core.

4. Smart Risk & Profit Control

Titan AI 4All includes built-in AI-driven capital management that continuously adapts to volatility, ensuring:

Minimal drawdowns even during strong market reversals

Automatic position scaling

Intelligent stop-loss and take-profit recalibration

You can also activate Trailing Stop mode for profit protection.

When the price moves in your favor by the defined activation percentage, the trailing logic automatically adjusts to secure gains — letting profits run while protecting your capital.

5. Trading Customization

You are in full control.

Want to trade only Gold?

Simply set “Allow trading on XAUUSD = Yes” and turn off other pairs.

Prefer a full Forex portfolio?

Keep all pairs active — the AI will analyze correlations and volatility in real time to allocate trades optimally.

Each configuration automatically syncs with Titan AI’s decision engine to maintain consistent performance and risk balance across all markets.

6. Why Traders Love Titan AI 4All

Deep Learning trained on Real Tick , MBP , and MBO institutional data.

No Martingale, No Grid — only smart, risk-aware AI logic.

Win Rate above 80% on Gold (XAUUSD) verified on historical and live data.

Works autonomously , requiring minimal monitoring.

Fully compliant with MQL5 Market standards and broker requirements.

Final Note

Titan AI 4All is not just an Expert Advisor — it’s an AI-powered trading ecosystem designed to think, adapt, and perform like a professional portfolio manager.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, Titan AI 4All brings institutional-level automation straight to your MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Key Features

Deep Learning Engine – powered by a multi-layer neural architecture trained with real market microstructure data.

Portfolio Structure – includes several independent AI-based strategies running simultaneously for risk diversification.

No Martingale / No Grid / No Averaging – every trade is placed with controlled risk and smart dynamic lot sizing.

80%+ Win Rate on Gold (XAUUSD) – specifically optimized for the volatility and liquidity of gold markets.

Fully Adaptive System – adjusts to changing volatility, volume distribution, and price momentum in real-time.

Safe and Intelligent Risk Management – each position is protected by AI-driven stop-loss placement and volatility-based exposure control.

Cross-Symbol Optimization – performs efficiently on both major forex pairs and metals.

Supported Symbols

Titan AI has been trained and validated on the following symbols:

"XAUUSD", "EURUSD", "GBPUSD", "USDJPY", "USDCHF", "AUDUSD", "USDCAD", "NZDUSD", "EURGBP", "EURJPY", "EURCHF", "EURCAD", "EURAUD", "EURNZD", "GBPJPY", "GBPCHF", "GBPCAD", "GBPAUD", "GBPNZD", "CHFJPY", "CADJPY", "AUDJPY", "AUDCHF", "AUDCAD", "AUDNZD", "NZDJPY", "NZDCHF", "CADCHF", "XAGUSD", "NZDCAD", "US30"

While the EA performs excellently on all supported pairs, it shows exceptional results on Gold (XAUUSD) due to its specialized AI optimization.

Technical Specifications

Type: Expert Advisor (Portfolio-based)

Core: Deep Learning Neural Network

Data used for training: Real Tick, MBP, MBO

Trading Style: Multi-strategy AI system (no martingale/grid)

Timeframes: M15, H1

Risk Control: Dynamic stop-loss, volatility filter, equity protection

Compatibility: MT4

Minimum Deposit: 500 USD

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

VPS Recommended: Yes

Performance and Reliability

Titan AI has been tested on live and historical tick data to ensure robustness, stability, and adaptability across market phases — including high-volatility news periods.

The AI logic constantly evolves, learning from recent market data to maintain high precision and minimize drawdowns.

This makes Titan AI suitable for both professional portfolio managers and individual traders seeking institutional-grade automation with minimal monitoring requirements.

Important Notes

Titan AI does not use risky strategies such as martingale, grid, or averaging.

Each trade is opened and closed independently with controlled risk.

Backtests and optimizations have been performed on high-quality tick data.

The EA is fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules and verified by the MetaQuotes testing environment.

Credits

Developed by MX Robots – a team of specialists in Artificial Intelligence and Financial Markets.

