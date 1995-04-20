The Master Trend Analyzer is a powerful and flexible MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders analyze trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. By combining multiple Moving Averages (MAs) from different timeframes into one chart, this tool provides a clear and comprehensive view of market trends, making it easier to identify key support/resistance levels, confirm trends, and make informed trading decisions.

Advantages of Multi-Timeframe MA Master

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: View Moving Averages from different timeframes (e.g., M1, H1, D1) on a single chart for better trend confirmation. Customizable Inputs: Adjust the period, method, and price type for each MA to suit your trading strategy. Toggle Display: Easily show or hide individual MAs to declutter your chart and focus on the most relevant data. Real-Time Updates: Automatically updates as new price data comes in, ensuring accurate and timely analysis. User-Friendly: Simple setup and intuitive design make it accessible for both beginners and experienced traders. Optimized Performance: Efficient coding ensures smooth operation without slowing down your platform.





Features

Three Independent MAs: Each MA can be configured with its own timeframe, period, method, and color. Dynamic Timeframe Support: Works with all timeframes, from 1-minute (M1) to monthly (MN1). Customizable Display: Choose which MAs to display and adjust their line thickness and color. Compatible with All Instruments: Works on forex pairs, stocks, commodities, and more.

This product is perfect for traders who want a clear, customizable, and efficient way to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, the Master Trend Analyzer will enhance your trading strategy!





