Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5

4.67

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for traders looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility while automating their trades without manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price $499 is valid until 9 January 2026. The price without a discount is $999.

After purchasing or renting the BRG, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (Gold Indicator, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Features:

  • ADX filter
  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%

Parameters:

  • Daily profit target
  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Lots  - the percent lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.
How to properly test the BRG in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.01, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 7.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $499, and it can be used with any Forex BrokerPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

리뷰 46
kimwanbae
85
kimwanbae 2025.10.30 07:58 
 

Result of One Week of Live Trading with the Bitcoin Robot Grid EA, Immediately After Purchase Without Demo Trading At first, I watched the trades with an anxious heart, but after confirming that all trades closed in profit for the entire week, I now just check the results once a day. I am very satisfied.

smp1990
464
smp1990 2025.10.13 11:01 
 

Well, what can I say about the Bitcoin Robot Grid... I have quite a few products from MQLtools since I'm really happy with their other products and the support they provide. I also have the Bitcoin Robot and was expecting the Bitcoin Robot Grid to complement that EA. Havinbg said that, I made the decision to purchase it and have been using the Bitcoin Robot Grid (BRG) for few days. I can say it is already delivering profitable trades in a consistent way. Actually, in the recent days we saw BTCUSD plummetting from 124k down to 110k and the BRG managed this without compromising the account margin and delivering good profit. 5 stars, of course.

W. Fassbender
508
W. Fassbender 2025.10.09 15:51 
 

Hi all, This Bot and the support are Awesome. :-)

이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.9 (40)
Experts
이 플랫폼 최초 공개 | 시장을 이해하는 EA 이 플랫폼에서 처음으로, Expert Advisor(EA)가 Deep Seek의 전체 기능을 활용합니다. Dynamic Reversal Zoning 전략과 결합하여, 시장 움직임을 단순히 인식하는 것을 넘어 실제로 **이해하는** 시스템을 만듭니다. 실시간 시그널 __________   세팅 보기 시간 프레임: H1 레버리지: 최소 1:30 예치금: 최소 $200 종목: XAUUSD 브로커: 모든 브로커 지원 Deep Seek와 리버설 전략의 조합은 새로운 방식이며, 바로 그것이 이 시스템을 특별하게 만듭니다. 새로운 접근 방식을 찾고 있다면, 이 EA를 놓치지 마세요. 이 플랫폼에서 최초로 선보이는 제품이며, 자동매매의 새로운 방향을 제시할 수 있습니다. 고정된 패턴이나 설정에 의존하는 대신, 이 EA는 시장의 변화를  실시간으로 인식하고 – 이에 맞춰 스스로 적응합니다.  반전 영역과 가격 압력 분석에 집중하여 기존 도구들보
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (38)
Experts
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA는 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura BTC는 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은 통화 쌍 BTCUSD(비트코인)를 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 2017년부터 2025년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일이나 그리드 거래와 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피합니다. Aura Bitcoin Hash는 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층, 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용합니다. 네트워크
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.25 (8)
Experts
가격: 606$ -> 808$ 사용 설명서 :  Manual ENEA mt5 – 레짐 전환 + 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)과 GPT5 ENEA mt5 는 인공지능(ChatGPT-5)의 강력한 기능과 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)의 정밀한 통계 분석을 결합한 최첨단 완전 자동화 트레이딩 알고리즘입니다. 이 시스템은 실시간으로 시장을 모니터링하며, 복잡하고 감지하기 어려운 시장 상태(레짐)까지 식별하고 그에 맞춰 거래 전략을 동적으로 조정합니다. 목표는 명확합니다: 추세, 횡보, 높은 변동성 등 모든 시장 국면에서 최적의 거래 로직을 적용하여 기회를 최대한 활용하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리하는 것입니다. 주요 특징: 실시간 레짐 감지 : 추세, 범위, 변동성 & 횡보 국면 동적 전략 전환   시장 레짐에 따라 전략 변경 AI 모델 GPT5   (HMM) – 과거 데이터로부터 비지도 학습 자동 TP, SL 조정 기능 활성화 M30 타임프레임 지원, XAUUSD 기반 은닉 마르코프
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 사용한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD, XAUUSD 및 AUDCAD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 7,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT4 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infin
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
필터:
kimwanbae
85
kimwanbae 2025.10.30 07:58 
 

Result of One Week of Live Trading with the Bitcoin Robot Grid EA, Immediately After Purchase Without Demo Trading At first, I watched the trades with an anxious heart, but after confirming that all trades closed in profit for the entire week, I now just check the results once a day. I am very satisfied.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.30 08:09
Ariston Carvalho
285
Ariston Carvalho 2025.10.25 22:13 
 

Can generate good profits, but you need to take care about the configurations. It can blow up your account depending on how BTC moves.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.26 11:23
smp1990
464
smp1990 2025.10.13 11:01 
 

Well, what can I say about the Bitcoin Robot Grid... I have quite a few products from MQLtools since I'm really happy with their other products and the support they provide. I also have the Bitcoin Robot and was expecting the Bitcoin Robot Grid to complement that EA. Havinbg said that, I made the decision to purchase it and have been using the Bitcoin Robot Grid (BRG) for few days. I can say it is already delivering profitable trades in a consistent way. Actually, in the recent days we saw BTCUSD plummetting from 124k down to 110k and the BRG managed this without compromising the account margin and delivering good profit. 5 stars, of course.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.13 11:11
W. Fassbender
508
W. Fassbender 2025.10.09 15:51 
 

Hi all, This Bot and the support are Awesome. :-)

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.09 15:55
Mario Feilinger
445
Mario Feilinger 2025.09.26 08:47 
 

Ein guter EA, bei Fragen bekomme ich schnelle Antwort vom Entwickler

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.26 10:00
renzcarloillut
238
renzcarloillut 2025.09.24 17:53 
 

⚠️ Updated Review — Read This Before You Spend a Cent

My original 5-star review was not genuine.

The seller requested a positive review in exchange for a free copy of the EA.

I will attach proof in comment. If you doubt this, buy it yourself — you will experience the same request.

After real testing, here’s the truth:

❌ Backtest ≠ Real Performance

The EA looks impressive in backtest, but live trading is much worse.

Anyone can see this by running the EA themselves. This will blow your account eventually.

❌ Unreliable Entry Logic

Running multiple instances with identical settings will result in different trades (try running 3 same instance and find out yourself - one could be a sell, one could be a buy).

A properly coded EA should not behave like this — it suggests inconsistent logic.

❌ No Verified Live Signal — Only Cherry-Picked Wins

There is no real, verified live signal for this EA.

Instead, the admin only posts “daily wins” to create the illusion of success.

When the EA is stuck in drawdown, they ignore it and still post new “wins” from another demo instance (they have several demo account for sure).

Real systems show losses. Real signals don’t hide losing cycles.

❌ Suspicious Raffle Tactics

To “join” the raffle (although free), users must leave positive feedback first.

Then the raffle date keeps getting moved (Sept 30 → Oct 31 → moved again to Nov 30).

they claim they weren't enough participant - btw only 3 new entry were added in Oct due to big drop in their sales. There were enough participants actually (30 people for 14 prize) — yet it was delayed again.

This strongly appears to be a buyer-baiting tactic, not a real raffle. Not really after the raffle but I realized it is part of their dirty scheme.

❌ Filtered Telegram Group

Any negative feedback is deleted by the admin.

Only positive comments are allowed.

So the Telegram group is not a real reflection of user results.

SUMMARY:

This EA and its promotion tactics are misleading. They rely on forced positive reviews, cherry-picked demo wins, no real verified signal, delayed raffles tied to feedback, and censored community comments. These are red flags every trader should consider before buying.

If you ignore this, purchase the EA, and see the same issues — don’t say you weren’t warned.

If this review helps you avoid losing money — then you’re welcome.

----------------------

I own other EA specific for BTC and i'd say this one is a frequent trader. Generally good if utilized correctly. I would strongly recommend adding a “grid distance multiplier” feature (as an optional setting) to help reduce drawdown when the grid is activated, alongside the existing fixed-distance grid. Hopefully, this can be included in the next update.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.11.01 17:13
This user is cooperating with another seller. I encourage you to purchase Bitcoin Robot Grid and see for yourself that everything written here byis slander and lies. ✅️In case this robot is not profitable, we guarantee a refund.
pranay12345
124
pranay12345 2025.09.24 03:40 
 

Profitable EA with good track record.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.24 07:15
kiu yong
57
kiu yong 2025.09.20 11:27 
 

Just joined here yesterday, still testing it

29/9

I have been running the Bitcoin grid robot for a week. The logic is clear and it is stable and profitable with low risk according to the customer service parameters.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.20 11:36
Melih Enes Bozkurt
290
Melih Enes Bozkurt 2025.09.17 10:04 
 

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 uses a grid and martingale approach on Bitcoin, one of the most volatile trading pairs—this is extremely dangerous for any trader. Despite flashy marketing and claims of strong risk management, most people who run this robot experience severe losses and liquidations. The so-called news filter and drawdown controls are no match for Bitcoin’s sudden, large moves, which can wipe out entire accounts in moments.

There is no transparent live trading record, no verified public signal, and all results are cherry-picked or shown only in manipulated backtests. The promise of long-term profitability is completely misleading—this type of grid-martingale EA is guaranteed to blow up accounts eventually, especially on BTCUSD where volatility is brutal.

Many users have lost all their funds quickly, even with the recommended settings, and recovery is virtually impossible. Do not be fooled by the polished interface, support messages, or group access—the reality is this robot cannot deliver sustainable or safe trading. If you value your money, stay away from this EA and anything else from this developer.

Summary: Automated grid trading on Bitcoin is not sustainable or safe. Claims of protection, updates, or professional support do not change the fact that this EA regularly wipes out accounts. Calling it "high quality" or "secure" is completely deceptive. Avoid this robot unless you want to lose your funds!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.09 08:31
They used their own settings to create a loss and show the robot as losing, and in their screenshot it's obvious they didn't use the settings from the manual.
Dave Z
88
Dave Z 2025.09.15 16:30 
 

It delivers quite good performance and results, congratulations!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.15 16:55
LuisGustavo_BR
412
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.09.09 10:24 
 

Hello everyone. I've been following BRG for a while and now I've been able to purchase it. I've done a lot of backtesting and am now slowly starting to use it in a real account. I think it's very promising.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.09 10:56
Ernesto Bigbig
166
Ernesto Bigbig 2025.09.05 01:04 
 

It's been 2 month since I bought this EA, Although it's really tough for me to understand the logic of a grid for the 1st month, but then on the next month It give's an incredible results so far, the EA is profitable in such a way you understand the grid how it works, I started to build a trust on the process how the BRG do his job. I AM NOT staring my chart all the time, coz BRG can work as his own best. Give him a room to breath (SL%) and it will give you the profit you deserve.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.05 08:42
Ledman88
61
Ledman88 2025.09.03 00:19 
 

I have been running the EA in a live trading environment for a week. It's just a matter of setting the lot size and risk parameters according to the user manual. Currently, it's running stably with a 5% return in a week, which meets expectations. I look forward to good returns and thank the developers for their efforts and support!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.03 06:39
HaAP_1
174
HaAP_1 2025.08.28 03:48 
 

The EA is much better than expected. It runs on a real account. However, I am aware that whether I make profits in the long term depends on my settings. But it looks very promising with this EA. Setting the parameters is easy and clear.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.28 09:26
RyuHyunDuck
25
RyuHyunDuck 2025.08.26 22:31 
 

This is EA, which I bought for the first time with the intention of "Will it work?" But the results seem to be consistent. Telegram clearly supported me, so I think I can use it easily.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.27 08:04
macmilano87
35
macmilano87 2025.08.21 10:28 
 

Followed all the instructions in detail and it is not really working for me. Based on the experience with this EA the actual intelligence is missing when the market is acting unexpected. The support is the worst I have ever experienced as the support always references unfriendly to aspects that have been said "so many times" and is not really taking care of individual problems.

EDIT: Unfortunately, after endless writing back and forth about the bad review with the developers or the admin, they even blocked me from the support group because I did not delete the review. I asked them ONCE something apart from the opening hours and this was on the first day having the EA not knowing they have certain office hours. And I have not asked the SAME question over and over again, I tried to formulate it in different ways as I felt that the support did not understand my problem. I am ready to discuss in a professional and respectful manner and I will instantly update this review if my experience (and I do not mean any monetary profit - noone can guarantee that) changes.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.21 13:49
From the first day, this client had a very negative attitude toward us. He sent messages at night, then early in the morning complained why no one was answering. As we've mentioned many times, we do not work 24 hours a day, our support rests at night in order to be able to help clients throughout the day. In this case, it was the same messages posted every few minutes on Telegram. The client received an answer but continued posting the same questions, almost as if trying to provoke the support person. We provide the best detailed manual, available in several languages, as well as support that also helps individually, but unfortunately, in this case even that wasn't enough. Our administrator sent him a direct message to provide individual help, because we want to have only satisfied clients, but his reply was just "Seriously?!". We offer very good support, as confirmed by hundreds of active clients who use it every day. The robot itself has been working very well for over 2 months👍📊
Pei Jing Yang
407
Pei Jing Yang 2025.08.17 17:01 
 

I like that it operates according to time and helps me make a profit; the recommended settings in the manual are very important

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.21 16:00
You are welcome👍📊
juneve
229
juneve 2025.08.15 05:57 
 

I have been using this EA since mid-May and have made substantial profit with the smallest lot size. It's important to choose the recommended settings from the manual. Each person must individually consider what stop loss they set. I use the smallest lot size so that I can set the stop loss or drawdown more generously. This gives the EA more room during recovery phases. This has worked well for me so far and I haven't been stopped out yet. Great EA with good individual risk management. Daily support that is immediately available for comprehension questions during support hours.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.15 11:46
Adam Pasfield
295
Adam Pasfield 2025.08.06 00:25 
 

Great EA with solid profits and excellent support, highly recommend for BTC trading—my second purchase from MQL Blue!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.06 10:08
Ania C.
1139
Ania C. 2025.07.25 17:41 
 

Another great EA from this company, the 3rd in my collection, and I will buy every new one. An excellent, super quick support.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.25 17:50
123
리뷰 답변