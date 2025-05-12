Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5

4.67

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for traders looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility while automating their trades without manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price $899 is valid until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1499.

After purchasing or renting the BRG, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (DS Gold, Gold Indicator, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Features:

  • ADX filter
  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%

Parameters:

  • Daily profit target
  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Lots  - the percent lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.
How to properly test the BRG in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.01, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 7.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $899, and it can be used with any Forex BrokerPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

评分 46
kimwanbae
85
kimwanbae 2025.10.30 07:58 
 

Result of One Week of Live Trading with the Bitcoin Robot Grid EA, Immediately After Purchase Without Demo Trading At first, I watched the trades with an anxious heart, but after confirming that all trades closed in profit for the entire week, I now just check the results once a day. I am very satisfied.

smp1990
449
smp1990 2025.10.13 11:01 
 

Well, what can I say about the Bitcoin Robot Grid... I have quite a few products from MQLtools since I'm really happy with their other products and the support they provide. I also have the Bitcoin Robot and was expecting the Bitcoin Robot Grid to complement that EA. Havinbg said that, I made the decision to purchase it and have been using the Bitcoin Robot Grid (BRG) for few days. I can say it is already delivering profitable trades in a consistent way. Actually, in the recent days we saw BTCUSD plummetting from 124k down to 110k and the BRG managed this without compromising the account margin and delivering good profit. 5 stars, of course.

W. Fassbender
503
W. Fassbender 2025.10.09 15:51 
 

Hi all, This Bot and the support are Awesome. :-)

推荐产品
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
专家
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
专家
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
专家
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
专家
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
专家
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
专家
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
专家
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
专家
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
专家
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
专家
Exp-TickSniper - 具有自动为每个货币对自动选择参数的高速蜱黄牛。 您是否梦想有一位顾问会自动计算交易参数？自动优化和调整？ MetaTrader 4 系统的完整版：       TickSniper   黄牛 为MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - 完整说明     + 演示 + PDF EA 是根据近 10 年的 EA 编程经验开发的。 EA 策略适用于任何符号。 时间范围无关紧要。 机器人基于当前报价、分时到达速度、点差大小和其他合约规范参数。 系统自动定义有利的止损和获利水平，以及平均持仓距离、追踪止损距离等。 EA 应用针对趋势的额外开仓系统（“平均”）。 它的设置已经过优化，可以在我们的真实账户上进行测试。 Expert Advisor 可以处理任何货币对。 交易系统的所有参数都是自动计算的，并取决于货币对的当前点差。 推荐交易账户： 建议存款 LOW   RISK 1,000 美元，最低手数为 0.01 3 个货币对（例如，EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY）； 建议存款 300 美元的中等 风险，1 个货币对（例如 EURUSD）的
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
专家
全新的，更强大的XAU EA，使用一种前所未有的方法，XAUUSD，XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD都可以使用它。这是本人在XAU上最好的作品。 很多人喜欢XAUUSD的交易，我也不例外，在积累了一些交易经验之后，经过努力，我制作了这个EA专门用来交易所有与XAU有关的品种。其中我最推荐XAUUSD、XAUJPY、XAUCHF在一起组合。 信号展示与讨论群: 如果你不知如何设置参数或者有其他任何疑问，请点击这里:   Click here 使用onechart,一个图表交易多个货币对时，请保持左侧报价显示所有货币对 一次一单，每个交易订单都有止损止盈。没有马丁，没有网格。在好的年份里，EA会持续增长。当然，也会遇到坏时候。不过坏日子通常不会太久。让我们一起对未来抱有美好期待。 EA的特点: 内置两种优秀的交易方法，买一个EA等于得到两个EA。 使用动态小额止损和动态止盈，内置多种平仓方法，快速平仓，保护利润。 每次只交易一对。没有马丁，没有网格。 只需要一个图表，就可以加载所有货币对。 持仓时间平均在2小时左右。 只需要调大FuHeZhi这个关键性
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 是一款基于先进市场分析算法和风险管理策略的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易顾问。该顾问全自动运行，几乎无需交易者干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取详细的安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件，因此 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 仅以单货币模式运行 。多货币截图仅用于说明。 重要信息： 该顾问的演示版本仅供评估使用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金规模和所选工具进行个性化优化。优化必须由用户独立完成，并且至少 每年一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的交易经验以及您在优化过程中设置的参数。 主要特点 市场分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于识别交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件和不同的波动水平。 现代订单执行类型： IOC, FOK, Ret
Firma Gold
Lane M
专家
Hi, Firma is one of a kind XAUUSD trading System that i have built over the years. Please feel free to use a demo and see how it works! Not recommended for low balance trading under but possible with right settings. Settings Recomendations: Max buys lots : Should be double the amount of sells if long term trend is up. Max sell lots : Should be double the amount of buys if long term trend is down. Having Max lots the same for buy and sell for example 0.5 lots for buys and 0.5 for sells will
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
专家
大家购买前先和作者沟通， 私拍的客户，作者不做指导。 当前促销： 现在只需：699 美元       每销售20份售价+100美元 最终价格：1899美元 核心理念EA Gold Harvester是一款结合 趋势识别 + 网格交易 的EA。 它能在震荡行情中建立买入网格，在突破行情中智能止盈，持续稳定地捕捉价格波动。  策略原理 趋势识别系统 EA检测价格相对上下轨的区间判断涨势位置： 智能网格挂单算法 多层动态挂单结构，让每一次震荡都能成为获利机会。 高频逻辑优化 EA内置“K线识别 + 刷新”机制，实时捕捉市场变化。 可视化操作界面 实时展示挂单层级、止盈线等图形化标记，让交易逻辑一目了然。 按钮控制系统 一键显示/隐藏可视化网格，直观。  主要功能与优势  识别趋势区间，启动/停止网格  可自定义网格层数、间距、止盈点、布林参数  精确的订单管理系统（清除挂单、平仓逻辑）  多重风控机制，稳定运行  实时可视化网格与止盈线显示  极简设计，CPU占用极低，适合长期挂单运行  完美兼容 MT5 所有交易品种（外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币等）  使用建议 适合 XAUUSD
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
GM Grid MT5
Tran Duc Anh
5 (1)
专家
GM Grid MT5 is a fully automated/semi-automatic trading robot based on Price Action. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning. GM Grid is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs. GM Grid MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82998 Signal  ICmarkets :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1605843 Info: Working symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY,.... Working Timeframe: M1, .....(The larger the timeframe, the more stable the signal) Min deposit $125 with
NexTrade Crash Spike Detector
Jacoues Lukas Olivier
专家
The Best Spike Detector I am pleased to introduce NexTrade Spike Detector , a cutting-edge tool designed to navigate crash markets with precision and confidence. Our spike detector leverages advanced algorithms to identify optimal entry points amidst market volatility, empowering traders to make informed decisions with clarity and foresight. In today's ever-changing financial landscape, having a reliable and strategic approach to entering crash markets is essential for mitigating risks and maxi
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
专家
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Happy Nation MT5
Andrijana Radojevic
专家
LAUNCH PROMO – LIMITED TIME OFFER% Price: $99 IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and detailed setup instructions. SETFILES  - DOWNLOAD HERE! HAPPY NATION EA   is a next-generation automated system built for all AUD pairs, combining a smart, controlled grid structure with advanced market-adaptive filters. It delivers   ultra-low drawdown (1–5%) , fast trade cycles (≈90% closed within 24h), and strict exposure control through pair-specific
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
专家
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
专家
该策略持续监控价格走势的变化，消耗市场上的所有流动性。它并不关心资产的价格走向何方；它只关心资产的价格走向。只要价格有波动，就会不断吸收流动性。是的，就是这么不可思议。 ################################################################################################################################################################################################        该策略在黄金上表现更好。        在非黄金资产上运行时，需要调整参数。 Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 300  point Fixed profit: 300  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capital capacity: 1 million USD A minimum deposit of
Smart Swing Breakout Pro
Karisma Putra Purwanto
专家
Who Is This EA For — And Why? This EA is designed for disciplined traders who value logic, control, and adaptability in volatile markets. Ideal for: Swing Traders Who rely on structural breakouts, not just indicators — this EA detects real swing highs/lows with configurable rules. Price Action Enthusiasts Who prefer clean charts and want automation based on candle logic, structure shifts, and momentum confirmation. Risk-Conscious Traders Who demand strict risk management — with ATR-based
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
布林带策略EA MT5 是一款自动化交易工具，专为基于布林带反转条件捕捉交易机会而设计。该EA在检测到靠近下轨的看涨反转（前一根K线收于下轨下方，当前K线收于下轨上方，从红K转为绿K）时执行买入交易，在靠近上轨的看跌反转（相反情况）时执行卖出交易。经过广泛回测的EA提供精确的进场方法、灵活的出场规则和高级风险管理，占用最少的系统资源以高效执行交易。 该系统包括用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板显示开放交易、账户净值和系统指标，而直观的输入菜单使配置变得简单。所有设置均提供详细文档。 有关详细文档： 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： 布林带策略EA MT4 主要功能： 布林带交易系统，参数（周期、偏差、移位）完全可定制 支持多个时间框架，交易灵活 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、跟踪止损 高级仓位规模管理和回撤保护 时间/日期过滤器，控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板 弹出窗口、电子邮件和推送通知 与MQL5 VPS兼容，支持24/7运行 注意 ：布林带策略EA MT5 是使用布林带反转策略的交
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝 (
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
专家
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) 面向 XAUUSD 的精准交易 Live Signal Avalut X1 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 上 XAUUSD（黄金） 自动化交易的专业智能交易系统（EA）。该系统在一个 EA 中集成四种互补策略，以应对不同的市场状态。它在 MT5 上独立运行，无需外部 DLL 或第三方安装程序。 关键功能 四策略合一：相互配合的策略覆盖趋势、震荡与波动等阶段。 专项风险管理：每笔交易均设硬性止损与止盈；动态 X 跟踪止损。 高级过滤方法：用于优化入场的高级 EZ 过滤器。 自动时区处理：策略基于 GMT+3 开发，自动检测并校正经纪商时差。 丰富参数：提供全面的配置输入；默认参数可直接使用，无需外部 set 文件。 EA 面板：图表内信息面板，支持可选主题（深色、浅色、Edgezone）。 开发与验证 机构级方法：走步优化（Walk-Forward）、样本外验证、蒙特卡罗重采样、参数稳定性与敏感性检查。 AI 辅助的研发与监控：研究与实时诊断由 AI 工具支持；仅在必要时更新参数
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
专家
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学习机器 + XGBoost学习模型 +112个付费和免费AI + 投票系统 + 外部和可编辑提示) 注意：如果你是中国用户，在购买之前必须确保你能够连接到 YouTube 来观看英文安装视频，并在 YouTube 上启用中文字幕。 你还必须具备使用 VPN 的条件，把 IP 设置在其他国家，这样才能自由地使用 ARIA。 虽然市场上大多数EA声称使用"AI"或"神经网络"，但实际上只运行基本脚本， Aria Connector EA V4 重新定义了真正AI驱动交易的含义。 这不是理论，不是营销炒作，这是您的MetaTrader 5平台与112个真实AI模型之间的直接、可验证连接，结合下一代XGBoost引擎、可编辑提示和多AI投票系统。 从第一天开始，Aria就被设计为一个透明、不断发展的生态系统：首先是直接的GPT连接，然后是自动化，接着是策略审计。 现在，在V4中，Aria成为了真正的学习机器 ，能够适应市场条件，实时优化您的策略，并让您通过外部、可编辑的提示完全定制其智能。 通过分析超过 60,000笔实时交易 ，独特的
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
专家
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 我们有史以来最先进的 EA 版本，完全重构，集成了 人工智能决策 、 多AI投票 和 动态交易逻辑 。 现在它不仅适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） M1，还全面支持 BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD ，具有高频入场、智能风险管理和完全适应性。 该 EA 结合了通过 OpenRouter 连接的免费AI 与高级过滤器，可在任何市场条件下实现精准交易。 交互式手册 V10.1 和预设: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公开频道 (含实时信号):   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 主要升级: BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD 的完整集成 在 V10.1 中，EA 不再局限于黄金 (XAUUSD)。它现在提供 对 BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD 的完整集成 ，包括预设、优化的手数管理和基于 AI 的决策逻辑。 这使得交易加密货币对时，可以享受与黄金相同的高级功能：多AI投票、动态风险管理
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
专家
KT Gold Nexus EA 是一款专业打造的交易系统，专为黄金现货市场 (XAUUSD) 设计。它基于大量高精度历史数据开发，并经过严格的压力测试和稳健性检查，以适应各种市场周期和变化。该 EA 利用先进的算法技术，包括机器学习优化，专注于长期稳定性，仅执行多头交易。 交易是一场需要耐心的旅程，每个系统都会经历起伏波动。为了更清晰、真实地理解其表现，建议至少使用一年时间进行观察。 本 EA 采用我们专有的机器学习模块， seamlessly integrates 多种技术指标，包括 Laguerre、ATR、平滑 RSI、DPO、CCI 和 AO，以构建强大的交易策略。当出现交易机会时，它会策略性地将头寸分成 10 个独立订单，并分别管理，以优化交易执行并适应市场动态。 本 EA 每年都会进行优化和更新，以保持与市场动态和情绪同步。 应用 交易品种: XAUUSD（黄金）。 时间周期: 4 小时 交易方向: 仅做多（买单）。 最低入金: $1200 回测时间: 从 2007 年至今。 账户类型: 任何账户 经纪商: 本 EA 不依赖任何特殊经纪商条件，您可自由选择任何经纪商。
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
专家
NEXUS – 随市场变化而演进的量化自适应网格系统 NEXUS 是一套 100% 全自动 的交易系统，会在实时数据上构建规则组合，通过 样本外验证（out-of-sample） 过滤，并且只在检测到统计优势且环境有效时入场。 快速参数概览 系统类型： 带 OOS（样本外）验证的自适应网格系统，内置环境过滤（新闻、波动率、交易时段/日期以及可选的成交量价值区域）。 交易品种： 主要及交叉外汇货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、EURJPY、AUDCHF、GBPCAD、AUDUSD）以及根据预设选择的 XAUUSD 。 内置风险配置： 保守型（Conservative）、经典型（Classic）和激进型（Aggressive）。 时间周期： 加载每个预设时会 自动设置 推荐周期，无需手动切换图表周期。 预设验证： 所有预设均在 2018–2025 年区间通过样本外验证。 风险管理： 基于波动率的网格间距、入场间的最小时间间隔、全局止损（Global Stop）以及可配置的分块平仓机制。 资金建议： 保守型配置建议每个品种至少 100 EUR/USD ，经典型配
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
专家
OrionXAU 是一款为 XAUUSD（黄金） 和 US100 / 纳斯达克 市场开发的算法交易系统。 系统结合了剥头皮策略与波段趋势策略，并具有严格的风险管理框架，旨在实现长期稳定性。 主要支持市场 • XAUUSD（黄金） • US100 / 纳斯达克 双策略架构 1. 剥头皮策略 • 日内交易 • 短时间持仓 • 针对小幅波动设计 • 风险控制严格 2. 波段趋势交易 • 捕捉趋势性大行情 • 交易频率低 • 小亏损频繁但受控 • 胜利交易通常 盈利巨大 ，驱动整体收益 3.5版本新增功能 OrionXAU 可： • 仅用于黄金 • 仅用于纳斯达克 • 或在同一账户中运行两个市场 系统限制： • 每日最多 2 单 • 每个市场最多 1 单 • 第一单亏损时，不会开第二单 尽管具备多市场功能，仍建议一次仅用于一个市场，以降低风险。 运行机制 • 自动结构与动量分析 • 可设置交易时段 • 自动平仓管理 • 根据资金自动调整仓位大小 • 自动止损、止盈与跟踪止损逻辑 推荐设置 • 周期：H1 • 经纪商：低点差 / Zero Spread 推荐 • 最低建议资金：100 US
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
专家
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
作者的更多信息
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (12)
专家
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
实用工具
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
实用工具
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
筛选:
kimwanbae
85
kimwanbae 2025.10.30 07:58 
 

Result of One Week of Live Trading with the Bitcoin Robot Grid EA, Immediately After Purchase Without Demo Trading At first, I watched the trades with an anxious heart, but after confirming that all trades closed in profit for the entire week, I now just check the results once a day. I am very satisfied.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.30 08:09
You are welcome👍📊
Ariston Carvalho
280
Ariston Carvalho 2025.10.25 22:13 
 

Can generate good profits, but you need to take care about the configurations. It can blow up your account depending on how BTC moves.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.26 11:23
The robot must be configured according to the manual and SL must be used. Additionally, you can increase the grid step when there’s high volatility on BTCUSD. The robot has been working great for several months and is used by hundreds of users. You are welcome👍📊
smp1990
449
smp1990 2025.10.13 11:01 
 

Well, what can I say about the Bitcoin Robot Grid... I have quite a few products from MQLtools since I'm really happy with their other products and the support they provide. I also have the Bitcoin Robot and was expecting the Bitcoin Robot Grid to complement that EA. Havinbg said that, I made the decision to purchase it and have been using the Bitcoin Robot Grid (BRG) for few days. I can say it is already delivering profitable trades in a consistent way. Actually, in the recent days we saw BTCUSD plummetting from 124k down to 110k and the BRG managed this without compromising the account margin and delivering good profit. 5 stars, of course.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.13 11:11
You are welcome👍📊
W. Fassbender
503
W. Fassbender 2025.10.09 15:51 
 

Hi all, This Bot and the support are Awesome. :-)

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.09 15:55
You are welcome👍📊
Mario Feilinger
445
Mario Feilinger 2025.09.26 08:47 
 

Ein guter EA, bei Fragen bekomme ich schnelle Antwort vom Entwickler

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.26 10:00
You are welcome👍📊
renzcarloillut
238
renzcarloillut 2025.09.24 17:53 
 

⚠️ Updated Review — Read This Before You Spend a Cent

My original 5-star review was not genuine.

The seller requested a positive review in exchange for a free copy of the EA.

I will attach proof in comment. If you doubt this, buy it yourself — you will experience the same request.

After real testing, here’s the truth:

❌ Backtest ≠ Real Performance

The EA looks impressive in backtest, but live trading is much worse.

Anyone can see this by running the EA themselves. This will blow your account eventually.

❌ Unreliable Entry Logic

Running multiple instances with identical settings will result in different trades (try running 3 same instance and find out yourself - one could be a sell, one could be a buy).

A properly coded EA should not behave like this — it suggests inconsistent logic.

❌ No Verified Live Signal — Only Cherry-Picked Wins

There is no real, verified live signal for this EA.

Instead, the admin only posts “daily wins” to create the illusion of success.

When the EA is stuck in drawdown, they ignore it and still post new “wins” from another demo instance (they have several demo account for sure).

Real systems show losses. Real signals don’t hide losing cycles.

❌ Suspicious Raffle Tactics

To “join” the raffle (although free), users must leave positive feedback first.

Then the raffle date keeps getting moved (Sept 30 → Oct 31 → moved again to Nov 30).

they claim they weren't enough participant - btw only 3 new entry were added in Oct due to big drop in their sales. There were enough participants actually (30 people for 14 prize) — yet it was delayed again.

This strongly appears to be a buyer-baiting tactic, not a real raffle. Not really after the raffle but I realized it is part of their dirty scheme.

❌ Filtered Telegram Group

Any negative feedback is deleted by the admin.

Only positive comments are allowed.

So the Telegram group is not a real reflection of user results.

SUMMARY:

This EA and its promotion tactics are misleading. They rely on forced positive reviews, cherry-picked demo wins, no real verified signal, delayed raffles tied to feedback, and censored community comments. These are red flags every trader should consider before buying.

If you ignore this, purchase the EA, and see the same issues — don’t say you weren’t warned.

If this review helps you avoid losing money — then you’re welcome.

----------------------

I own other EA specific for BTC and i'd say this one is a frequent trader. Generally good if utilized correctly. I would strongly recommend adding a “grid distance multiplier” feature (as an optional setting) to help reduce drawdown when the grid is activated, alongside the existing fixed-distance grid. Hopefully, this can be included in the next update.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.11.01 17:13
This user is cooperating with another seller. I encourage you to purchase Bitcoin Robot Grid and see for yourself that everything written here byis slander and lies. ✅️In case this robot is not profitable, we guarantee a refund.
pranay12345
124
pranay12345 2025.09.24 03:40 
 

Profitable EA with good track record.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.24 07:15
You are welcome👍📊
kiu yong
57
kiu yong 2025.09.20 11:27 
 

Just joined here yesterday, still testing it

29/9

I have been running the Bitcoin grid robot for a week. The logic is clear and it is stable and profitable with low risk according to the customer service parameters.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.20 11:36
You are welcome👍📊
Melih Enes Bozkurt
291
Melih Enes Bozkurt 2025.09.17 10:04 
 

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 uses a grid and martingale approach on Bitcoin, one of the most volatile trading pairs—this is extremely dangerous for any trader. Despite flashy marketing and claims of strong risk management, most people who run this robot experience severe losses and liquidations. The so-called news filter and drawdown controls are no match for Bitcoin’s sudden, large moves, which can wipe out entire accounts in moments.

There is no transparent live trading record, no verified public signal, and all results are cherry-picked or shown only in manipulated backtests. The promise of long-term profitability is completely misleading—this type of grid-martingale EA is guaranteed to blow up accounts eventually, especially on BTCUSD where volatility is brutal.

Many users have lost all their funds quickly, even with the recommended settings, and recovery is virtually impossible. Do not be fooled by the polished interface, support messages, or group access—the reality is this robot cannot deliver sustainable or safe trading. If you value your money, stay away from this EA and anything else from this developer.

Summary: Automated grid trading on Bitcoin is not sustainable or safe. Claims of protection, updates, or professional support do not change the fact that this EA regularly wipes out accounts. Calling it "high quality" or "secure" is completely deceptive. Avoid this robot unless you want to lose your funds!

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.09 08:31
They used their own settings to create a loss and show the robot as losing, and in their screenshot it’s obvious they didn’t use the settings from the manual.
Dave Z
88
Dave Z 2025.09.15 16:30 
 

It delivers quite good performance and results, congratulations!

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.15 16:55
You are welcome👍📊
LuisGustavo_BR
413
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.09.09 10:24 
 

Hello everyone. I've been following BRG for a while and now I've been able to purchase it. I've done a lot of backtesting and am now slowly starting to use it in a real account. I think it's very promising.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.09 10:56
You are welcome👍📊
Ernesto Bigbig
166
Ernesto Bigbig 2025.09.05 01:04 
 

It's been 2 month since I bought this EA, Although it's really tough for me to understand the logic of a grid for the 1st month, but then on the next month It give's an incredible results so far, the EA is profitable in such a way you understand the grid how it works, I started to build a trust on the process how the BRG do his job. I AM NOT staring my chart all the time, coz BRG can work as his own best. Give him a room to breath (SL%) and it will give you the profit you deserve.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.05 08:42
You are welcome👍📊
Ledman88
61
Ledman88 2025.09.03 00:19 
 

I have been running the EA in a live trading environment for a week. It's just a matter of setting the lot size and risk parameters according to the user manual. Currently, it's running stably with a 5% return in a week, which meets expectations. I look forward to good returns and thank the developers for their efforts and support!

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.03 06:39
You are welcome👍📊
HaAP_1
169
HaAP_1 2025.08.28 03:48 
 

The EA is much better than expected. It runs on a real account. However, I am aware that whether I make profits in the long term depends on my settings. But it looks very promising with this EA. Setting the parameters is easy and clear.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.28 09:26
You are welcome👍📊
RyuHyunDuck
25
RyuHyunDuck 2025.08.26 22:31 
 

This is EA, which I bought for the first time with the intention of "Will it work?" But the results seem to be consistent. Telegram clearly supported me, so I think I can use it easily.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.27 08:04
You are welcome👍📊
macmilano87
35
macmilano87 2025.08.21 10:28 
 

Followed all the instructions in detail and it is not really working for me. Based on the experience with this EA the actual intelligence is missing when the market is acting unexpected. The support is the worst I have ever experienced as the support always references unfriendly to aspects that have been said "so many times" and is not really taking care of individual problems.

EDIT: Unfortunately, after endless writing back and forth about the bad review with the developers or the admin, they even blocked me from the support group because I did not delete the review. I asked them ONCE something apart from the opening hours and this was on the first day having the EA not knowing they have certain office hours. And I have not asked the SAME question over and over again, I tried to formulate it in different ways as I felt that the support did not understand my problem. I am ready to discuss in a professional and respectful manner and I will instantly update this review if my experience (and I do not mean any monetary profit - noone can guarantee that) changes.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.21 13:49
From the first day, this client had a very negative attitude toward us. He sent messages at night, then early in the morning complained why no one was answering. As we’ve mentioned many times, we do not work 24 hours a day, our support rests at night in order to be able to help clients throughout the day. In this case, it was the same messages posted every few minutes on Telegram. The client received an answer but continued posting the same questions, almost as if trying to provoke the support person. We provide the best detailed manual, available in several languages, as well as support that also helps individually, but unfortunately, in this case even that wasn’t enough. Our administrator sent him a direct message to provide individual help, because we want to have only satisfied clients, but his reply was just “Seriously?!”. We offer very good support, as confirmed by hundreds of active clients who use it every day. The robot itself has been working very well for over 2 months👍📊
Pei Jing Yang
407
Pei Jing Yang 2025.08.17 17:01 
 

I like that it operates according to time and helps me make a profit; the recommended settings in the manual are very important

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.21 16:00
You are welcome👍📊
juneve
224
juneve 2025.08.15 05:57 
 

I have been using this EA since mid-May and have made substantial profit with the smallest lot size. It's important to choose the recommended settings from the manual. Each person must individually consider what stop loss they set. I use the smallest lot size so that I can set the stop loss or drawdown more generously. This gives the EA more room during recovery phases. This has worked well for me so far and I haven't been stopped out yet. Great EA with good individual risk management. Daily support that is immediately available for comprehension questions during support hours.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.15 11:46
You are welcome👍📊
Adam Pasfield
295
Adam Pasfield 2025.08.06 00:25 
 

Great EA with solid profits and excellent support, highly recommend for BTC trading—my second purchase from MQL Blue!

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.06 10:08
You are welcome👍📊
Ania C.
1103
Ania C. 2025.07.25 17:41 
 

Another great EA from this company, the 3rd in my collection, and I will buy every new one. An excellent, super quick support.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.25 17:50
You are welcome👍📊
123
回复评论