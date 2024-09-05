Multi Pairs Indicator MT5

The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading tool that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pairs, the Multi Pairs Indicator is a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit. Multi Pairs Indicator was created from 5 different forex indicators added to a single chart and works on 9 most popular pairs, which you can switch for others if you want, simply change the name of the pair in the parameters and enter a new one. After purchasing Multi Pairs Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. The Multi Pairs Indicator is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. The Multi Pairs Indicator can be used on FX pairs, CFDs and Crypto.





Features:

Real-time analysis

5 different forex indicators added to a single chart



9 forex pairs, with possibility to add different pairs to the list

Clear panel with 9 pairs and information about signals and alerts

The Multi Pairs Indicator is an advanced tool that helps you save time



Parameters:

Option to set indicator parameters

Option to add different pairs to the list

AlertChart (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected

AlertMail(true/false) – activation of sending mail with an alert when a signal is detected

AlertMobile(true/false) – activation of sending alert for mobile when a signal is detected

Info:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

TimeFrame: Any timeframe

Type of account: Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium, RAW or ECN

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD, BTCUSD



Updates:

The current version of this indicator is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:

The Multi Pairs Indicator costs $79, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Indicator, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the Indicator.





