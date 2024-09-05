Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
- Göstergeler
- MQL TOOLS SL
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 12
Features:
- Real-time analysis
- 5 different forex indicators added to a single chart
- 9 forex pairs, with possibility to add different pairs to the list
- Clear panel with 9 pairs and information about signals and alerts
- The Multi Pairs Indicator is an advanced tool that helps you save time
Parameters:
- Option to set indicator parameters
- Option to add different pairs to the list
- AlertChart (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
- AlertMail(true/false) – activation of sending mail with an alert when a signal is detected
- AlertMobile(true/false) – activation of sending alert for mobile when a signal is detected
Info:
Platform: MetaTrader 5
TimeFrame: Any timeframe
Type of account: Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium, RAW or ECN
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD, BTCUSD
Updates:
The current version of this indicator is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.
Price:
The Multi Pairs Indicator costs $79, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Indicator, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the Indicator.
Great indicator. I use it on H1 and it generates very accurate signals for multiple currency pairs, also the price is very reasonable.