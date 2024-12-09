Aixauusd
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- AURELIE HAI-SIEU SOUKANH
- Sürüm: 7.80
- Güncellendi: 1 Ocak 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EA operates in aggressive mode which require a minimum capital of $3,000 per pair.Best pair to trade :XAUAUD. If you intent to trade XAUAUD+XAUUSD make sure to use 2 different accounts for each(Do not trade 2 pairs with 1 single account)
and always use of a 0.01 lot size with a leverage of 1:500+ alongside a low-spread ECN broker + good VPS. Only use 0.01 lot size with this EA.
It comes fully integrated with all necessary trading parameters requiring no additional configuration; Make sure to read all the description
Please look at the live trading results Video which show the EA performance for over 6 month, better to rely on live trading data than the backtest.
|Set 1 Medium Aggressive
|Time frame for sell signals
|1 hour
|Time frame for buy signals
|1 hour
|max_allowed_orders
|25
|Lot
|0.01
|LotMultiplier
|1.1
|MaxTrades
|25
|Open_Hour
|13
|Close_Hour
|17
|DistanceStep (between trades)
|1500
Another amazing product by the team. Their work is incredible and I look forward to continued future use of their EAs.