AIXAUUSD/XAUAUD EA Strategy is specifically designed to scalp gold exclusively on the H1 chart. The EA uses a DCA approach, averaging positions gradually using the multiplier value

EA operates in aggressive mode which require a minimum capital of $3,000 per pair.Best pair to trade :XAUAUD. If you intent to trade XAUAUD+XAUUSD make sure to use 2 different accounts for each(Do not trade 2 pairs with 1 single account)
and always use of a 0.01 lot size with a leverage of 1:500+ alongside a low-spread ECN broker + good VPS. Only use 0.01 lot size with this EA.
It comes fully integrated with all necessary trading parameters requiring no additional configuration; Make sure to read all the description
Please look at the live trading results Video which show the EA performance for over 6 month, better to rely on live trading data than the backtest.

Set 1 Medium Aggressive  
Time frame for sell signals 1 hour
Time frame for buy signals 1 hour
max_allowed_orders 25
Lot 0.01
LotMultiplier 1.1
MaxTrades 25
Open_Hour 13
Close_Hour 17
DistanceStep (between trades) 1500
This EA strategy is designed to trade London time. If your broker is in a different time zone, its crucial the open hour and close hour matches London time. MaxTrades + max_allowed_orders settings must have identical values. Time frame settings for buy and sell signals must have identical values. The EA is ready-to-use and does not require a separate configuration file. Please run the EA on a demo account for 1 month to evaluate it before going live. EA requires a low spread ECN broker + good VPS. Important Reminder: Like all trading software, all past performance trading data of this EA is not indicative of future results. It's important you acknowledge that trading Forex involves significant financial risks. It is essential to fully understand these risks before using this EA in trading activities. EA not for cent account.Only use 0.01 lot size.
Comentários 2
Kalinskie Gilliam
736
Kalinskie Gilliam 2025.01.08 23:22 
 

Another amazing product by the team. Their work is incredible and I look forward to continued future use of their EAs.

Maroon222
130
Maroon222 2025.07.09 18:31 
 

EA is garbage only makes a few trades a day, took forever to get owner to respond and finally says its not going to make alot of trades in a day but it shows this EA made 100k in 1 month fake liar. WHen i contact him after 2 days of unhappy results asking for my money back on telegram he blockes me in chat group. Dont buy this and he will just take your money thanks.

Kalinskie Gilliam
736
Kalinskie Gilliam 2025.01.08 23:22 
 

Another amazing product by the team. Their work is incredible and I look forward to continued future use of their EAs.

