Gold Scalping Expert is a very intelligent smart algorithm which exploits the reaction of gold during various high-impact events like geo-political news, pandemics, and economic changes. This system trades breakouts using the popular zig-zag indicator by placing pending orders at the turning points and when the price breaks out beyond these levels the orders will get triggered. The EA is using a very smart trailing stop and dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk properly without using martingale techniques.

Real-time results can be viewed here. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus! Settings and manual here Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

SETTINGS

Open new series -on / off beginning of a new series of orders.

Trade Buy -allow the adviser to buy.

Trade Sell -allow the adviser to sell.

Support manual orders true/false – allow EA to control manual orders

Max Market Orders – maximum market orders allowed

Max Pending Orders – maximu pending orders allowed

Use Money Management – true/false - use of automatic lot calculation

Autolot - the size of the free margin for opening each 0.01 lot

TP - take profit in points.

Trail Start, points - activation of a trailing stop

Trail Step - distance from the price when activating trailing stop.

Close from reverse signal true/false – close all when signal reverses

Start hour – starting time when opening the first order.

End hour – time to stop trading

Draw on-off – draw of profit tags on chart

Next is Font settings

Background color Result – color of background

Magic EA – unique magic number of EA

Next are settings of ZigZag indicator



