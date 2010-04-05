Price Action PRO version
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Maksim Novikov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
PRICE ACTION PRO version ADVISOR!
This robot trades on candlestick absorption patterns known from the Price Action strategy.
The grid robot is equipped with a Martingale system.
According to the input parameters, everything is simple:
Lot,
Take profit,
Grid step (after how many points will the catch-up open),
Lot multiplier (for catch-up),
Magic number,
The maximum allowed spread.
Recommendations:
I recommend trading on a timeframe of at least H1.
Be careful with the lot multiplier.
Before trading, test the robot on the tester.
Sincerely, NoVak Production.