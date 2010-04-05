Price Action PRO version

PRICE ACTION PRO version ADVISOR!
This robot trades on candlestick absorption patterns known from the Price Action strategy.
The grid robot is equipped with a Martingale system.


According to the input parameters, everything is simple:
Lot,
Take profit,
Grid step (after how many points will the catch-up open),
Lot multiplier (for catch-up),
Magic number,
The maximum allowed spread.


Recommendations:
I recommend trading on a timeframe of at least H1.
Be careful with the lot multiplier.
Before trading, test the robot on the tester.



Sincerely, NoVak Production.
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Price Action Start
Maksim Novikov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICE ACTION ADVISOR! This robot trades on candlestick absorption patterns known from the Price Action strategy. According to the input parameters, everything is simple: Lot, Take profit, Stop Loss, Magic number and Maximum allowable spread. Recommendations: I recommend trading on the D1 timeframe. The fewer models there are, the better the entry point. You can also combine, for example, D1-H1 or M5-H1 and so on. Everything is to your taste. Sincerely, NoVak Production.
FREE
Panel Orders Easy MT5
Maksim Novikov
Yardımcı programlar
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. Panel Orders Easy is a Lite version of the Panel Orders program. Opening and closing positions in it is not available. You can see the full version among my other products. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the depos
FREE
Indi Price Action
Maksim Novikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
THE PRICE ACTION INDICATOR! This program finds candlestick absorption patterns and a false breakdown, after which it draws the entry points with arrows. Input parameters: 1. PPR_Arrow The On parameter/Off display of the absorption model arrows. By default, it is set to true. 2. FB_Arrow Everything is the same as the first parameter, only for false breakdown models. By default, it is set to true. Sincerely, Novak Production.
FREE
High Low Start
Maksim Novikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
TRADE FROM LEVELS ACCORDING TO YOUR PARAMETERS! This Expert Advisor trades from support and resistance levels. The maximum and Minimum prices are set in the input parameters. Input parameters: Selecttimeframe - setting the timeframe for the maximum and minimum prices How does it work? It's very simple - if you set a Monthly One, then the robot will trade at Max. and Min. prices that were last month For example, if you trade in the month of June, then the robot will find the maximum and minimum
FREE
Long Candle
Maksim Novikov
Göstergeler
A LONG CANDLE SEARCH INDICATOR. This indicator will allow you to quickly find a candle that differs from others, namely its long one. When the price moves out of the "flat" momentum, it indicates that the trend wants to change. So it's time to enter into a deal! Keep in mind that not all arrows guarantee you an excellent entry point. Before opening a deal, make sure that the price has broken out of the flat. You can also resort to other indicators. I'll show you good entry points in the scre
FREE
MA Double
Maksim Novikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A ROBOT ON TWO MOVING AVERAGES! This Expert Advisor will allow you to trade (make trades) automatically using TWO moving averages. I also posted the robot on One moving average, you can also get acquainted with it. Input parameters: 1. Lot 2. Stop Loss 3. Take Profit Well... everything is simple here)) 4. The Magic Number The magic number of the orders. In order for the adviser not to confuse market odrers with his own. You can enter "0". 5. Maximum spread The maximum allowable Spread (slip
FREE
One MA
Maksim Novikov
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE ROBOT IS ON A MOVING AVERAGE! This Expert Advisor will allow you to trade (make trades) automatically using a single moving average. Input parameters: 1. Lot (recently added and a percentage of the deposit) 2. Stop Loss 3. Take Profit Well... everything is simple here)) 4. Opening two deals at once A function for allowing two-way trading. For example, if a deal is open for purchase, then a deal can be opened for sale at the same time This function is disabled by default (false). 5. Mag
FREE
IndiMA Double
Maksim Novikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
THE INDICATOR WITH A DOUBLE MOVING AVERAGE (MA). Recommendations: The indicator works better if two lines are of the same color at the same time. (if one is green and the other is red, the price is in the flat zone (it's better not to do anything)). Input parameters: 1. The period of the first and second MATCH. 2. The thickness of the line of the first and second MATCH. 3. The color of the line of the first and second MATCH. Looking for a good broker? Then I have a good offer for you! - 4
FREE
RSI Start
Maksim Novikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
An ADVISOR trading on the RSI strategy. Input parameters: Lot. You can choose both a fixed lot and a percentage of the deposit. Take Profit, Stop Loss. Everything is clear here) The RSI period, as well as the high and low levels. The default is period 14, levels 70 and 30. Magic number and Max. spread. Recommendations: It is better to trade on timeframes H1, H4, D1 and higher. On the minute with extreme caution. It is better to check on a tester. Looking for a good broker? Then I have a good
FREE
Get Percent MT5
Maksim Novikov
Yardımcı programlar
This utility (as an indicator) allows you to calculate the lot based on the percentage of your deposit. How does it work? 1. Enter the percentage in the " Percent :" column. For example, you want to open 2 percent of your deposit (if your deposit is 10,000 dollars, then 2 percent is 200 dollars), then enter 2 percent. 2. In the " Stop Loss :" column, enter the stop loss price (in points) that you would specify when opening a position. 3. After all this, you will receive a LOT to open a positio
FREE
RSI PRO version
Maksim Novikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
An ADVISOR trading on the RSI strategy. A grid robot equipped with a Martingale system. Input parameters: Lot. You can choose both a fixed lot and a percentage of the deposit. Take Profit, Stop Loss. Everything is clear here) The RSI period, as well as the high and low levels. By default, the period is 14, levels 70 and 30. Mult is the lot multiplier for subsequent catch-ups. Magic number and Max. spread. Recommendations: It is better to trade on timeframes H1, H4, D1 and higher. On the minut
Panel Orders MT5
Maksim Novikov
Yardımcı programlar
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the deposit. 2. Horizontal lines, by including which you can easily determine for yourself the desired Stop Loss and Take Profit to open a future position. 3. This program can close
