Price Action PRO version

PRICE ACTION PRO version ADVISOR!
This robot trades on candlestick absorption patterns known from the Price Action strategy.
The grid robot is equipped with a Martingale system.


According to the input parameters, everything is simple:
Lot,
Take profit,
Grid step (after how many points will the catch-up open),
Lot multiplier (for catch-up),
Magic number,
The maximum allowed spread.


Recommendations:
I recommend trading on a timeframe of at least H1.
Be careful with the lot multiplier.
Before trading, test the robot on the tester.



Sincerely, NoVak Production.
