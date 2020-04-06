Price Action PRO version: Automate Your Trading and Strengthen Your Defense Against Drawdowns

Are you looking for a professional Expert Advisor that not only finds high-probability entries using pure Price Action but also expertly manages your capital during volatile market phases? Your search ends here.

Price Action PRO version is an advanced trading robot. It combines the proven classic method of trading "Engulfing" candlestick patterns with modern risk management techniques through a grid system and Martingale. It's your personal analyst and risk manager in one tool, working 24/7.

Why Traders Choose "Price Action PRO version":

Powerful Strategy Alliance : The precision of Price Action for pinpoint entries, plus a flexible grid and Martingale for protection and averaging during volatile periods.

Professional Risk Control : Detailed settings for grid step and lot multiplier give you full control over the averaging strategy. You decide how aggressively to reinforce a position.

Proven and Transparent Foundation : The algorithm is built on classical, widely-recognized candlestick patterns used by successful traders for decades. No "black box."

Simplicity and Clarity : All key parameters (Lot, Take Profit, Grid Step, Multiplier, Spread) are at your fingertips for straightforward configuration.

Built for Responsible Trading : Our honest recommendations emphasize mandatory testing and careful work with the lot multiplier. We advocate for responsible trading practices.

How It Works:

The EA scans the chart on the H1 timeframe and higher, where patterns carry the most significance. Upon detecting a strong "Engulfing" signal, it opens the first trade. If the market moves against the position, the robot, following your settings, can place additional grid orders at defined steps, using the lot multiplier to average the position's cost and bring it to breakeven or profit.

This EA is Perfect For You If You:

Want to automate Price Action trading but with an added safety net.

Understand the principles of grid trading and Martingale and are looking for a tool to implement them.

Value risk control and want to fine-tune the strategy for your specific account size.

Trade on higher timeframes (H1, D1) and need a reliable robot for these intervals.

Important Note: The Martingale method requires understanding and caution. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester with your settings before going live.

Ready to Go PRO? For just 30 USD, you get not just an EA, but a comprehensive trading solution. Download the demo version, test the approach, and make an informed decision!

P.S. Remember: Profitability is tied to the quality of the initial signal and your prudent money management settings. Trade wisely!