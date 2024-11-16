MA with Arrow

The indicator provides a moving average with buy and sell arrows





Needs a trend - not that useful in ranging market





Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average





Added a Rsi filter to reduce arrows





The moving average can be adjusted as preferred - Default is 200 EMA





The arrows is non repaint after close of candle to lock it in place





The arrows also has alerts if needed





Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice





Enjoy







