MA with Arrow
- Indicadores
- Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
- Versão: 1.2
- Atualizado: 16 novembro 2024
- Ativações: 5
The indicator provides a moving average with buy and sell arrows
Needs a trend - not that useful in ranging market
Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average
Added a Rsi filter to reduce arrows
The moving average can be adjusted as preferred - Default is 200 EMA
The arrows is non repaint after close of candle to lock it in place
The arrows also has alerts if needed
Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice
Enjoy
O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação