MA with Arrow

The indicator provides a moving average with buy and sell arrows


Needs a trend - not that useful in ranging market


Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average


Added a Rsi filter to reduce arrows


The moving average can be adjusted as preferred - Default is 200 EMA


The arrows is non repaint after close of candle to lock it in place


The arrows also has alerts if needed


Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice


Enjoy



