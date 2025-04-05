Golden Nights MT4

5

Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.

Signal

Features

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Breakeven and trailing mechanisms
  • Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL
  • Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR
  • Spread filter
  • Drawdown protection
  • Automatic trading time adjustment
  • Optional recovery mode with risk control
  • Trading day filters

These features can be customized.

User Guide

Recommendation 

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Minimum capital: 200 USD
  • Broker: Low-spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free preferred

Note: For brokers that do not use GMT+2 with daylight saving time (DST), please check the gold trading hours with your broker. Set the EA's trading time to match the last trading hour before market close.

You can find your broker's trading hours by right-clicking XAUUSD in the Market Watch window, selecting Specification, and checking the Trading Times field, as shown in the uploaded images.

To help with time adjustments, I've created a special indicator that automatically calculates the correct trading time offset for your broker - available here: Indicator

Operation

To use the EA:

  • Set the trading time
  • Choose fixed lot size or risk-based sizing
  • Set SL/TP or enable trailing functions
  • Activate optional filters
  • Enable or disable recovery mode

Once configured, the system runs automatically with minimal supervision.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Golden Nights EA includes features useful for meeting proprietary trading firm requirements:

  • Fixed daily risk limits
  • Customizable drawdown protection
  • Fully adjustable risk and trade settings

  If you have any questions or would like assistance with setup, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 message system.

İncelemeler 1
Michael John Malkinson
620
Michael John Malkinson 2025.04.21 21:16 
 

First trade won, so far so good. It does use a big TP/SL Ratio - but with a 50+ win streak so far im confident it will profit long term. It slightly worries me it makes buys only even in down trend - but I will have to see if it still profits when that happens. I'm running this on my live signal feel free to check it out in my profile :)

Önerilen ürünler
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
GND Average Price
Nguyen Dang Giang
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor relies on a grid strategy and identifies a strong trend. It can also work on all pairs with a minimal spread. The EA uses average price deals, users can install martingale, hedging and scalping. This is an automated system that is optimized and ready to use. The configuration is simple. Recommendations Deposit min 1000$ or appropriate cent account Use a small spread Parameters MagicNumber : unique (magic) number of the EA TrailingStopLoss: as a position gains in profit, a st
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
MEDICI v2
Anaikh Srambickal Nazar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kindly message me for settings, assistance and for requests to add more functions which way be benificial. Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Medici, the expert advisor meticulously crafted to revolutionize your trading experience. Harnessing the cutting-edge technology of advanced neural networks and sophisticated algorithms, Medici stands as the pinnacle of automated trading solutions. This product is designed for long-term trading. The style of investment recommended is invest fo
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Hedging and Trailing
Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
EA245 Draw Supply Demand v1
Pham Van Tan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA245 Draw Supply Demand v1 This EA only good for draw Supply and Demand, you can use draw with two Time Frame input (True/False). Manual Traders can use as tool for support and monitor the price near Supply and Demand before excute to open Buy or Sell orders Note: The result of Auto Trading normaly not good, so please consider select True or False open Order (item [11]). This EA for free so you can use and share for your friends. If you have any question, please contact our gruop via informatio
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT4 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (MA
Master Breakout EA
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Breakout EA Description The Master Breakout EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor that operates based on breakout strategies involving support and resistance lines or trendlines. The EA manages trades automatically after identifying and responding to breakout scenarios. Features: Trade Management: The EA offers the flexibility to specify the number of trades to open upon a breakout. Each trade is configured with stop loss and target options. An optional breakeven function helps secure p
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Salva System Free
Pavel Komarovsky
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Salva EA Free is an advanced and fully automated system, which passes backtesting since 2005. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, trading is performed based on the price movement range. Dynamic algorithms and filters are used for taking profit or closing trades. Built-in reworked system for filtering market entries and exits: Checking the trading direction using integrated trend indicators. Checking the channel range for the minimum and maximum values. Checking for the price ex
FREE
EA Black Spark
Suparma Suparma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
Demidov
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Demidov is a fully automatic scalping robot in the forex markets. The default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot automatically determines the direction of the trend and the most effective points for opening deals. After opening deals, the robot begins to accompany them to get the maximum effect. In the robot settings there is a Risk parameter, with which a trader can adjust the initial trading volume. In this robot, the volume is defined as% of the deposit. Accordingly, when y
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
Indicator to Ea Robot Converter
Puiu Alex
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers. ATTENTION!!! If you are using indicators from MQL5 Market use the Market folder: Example:  Custom Indicator Name - /Market/name of the indicator AVAILABLE BETA VERSION - Contact telegram: forextown Martingale, 3 custom filters, close on another signal by custom indicator, etc    This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator.    Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works. Please see below.
FREE
AW CCI based EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, klasik CCI göstergesinin sinyalleri üzerinde çalışır. Sistemin birçok senaryosu ve esnek konfigürasyonları vardır. Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Problem solving ->  HERE   / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantajlar: Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel arayüzü Özelleştirilebilir CCİ Gösterge Sinyalleri Gerekirse ortalamayı kullanır Dahili otomatik lot hesaplama İlk ve son sepet siparişleri
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Richy Premium
Hien Hoang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy is based on Bollinger Band to open the first position, if the position moves to the opposite side out of the Hedging Range, then a locking position is opened with an increased volume to help get out of the opposite trend. Real monitoring signal will be published soon. Recommended 0.01 Lot for each 3000$ Balance. Input Parameters Starting lot size - First open position size Use autolot - Use auto calculation of starting lot size based on balance Balance - Use to calculate auto star
Reserve Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reserve Gold   is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility.   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements.   This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
HFT Evaluation MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of only $30 The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market inefficienc
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (62)
Uzman Danışmanlar
2 copies left for $249 Next price  --->  $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Squid X MT4
Duy Van Nguy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Squid X – XAUUSD için Hassas Scalper Canlı Sinyal: Buraya tıklayın MT5 Sürümü: Buradan edinin Özel Lansman Teklifi: MT4 sürümünün yayınlanmasından sonraki ilk 3 gün boyunca Squid X, indirimli fiyat olan 399 $’dan satışta olacak, ardından MT5 sürümüyle aynı olan normal fiyatı 777 $’a geri dönecektir. Merhaba traderlar! Ben Squid X, özellikle altın (XAU/USD) işlemleri için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir uzman danışmanım (EA). Temelim, saf fiyat hareketi, zamanla test edilmiş teknik prensipler v
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.93 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (92)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Uzman Danışmanlar
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OpenScalp GXT, en son GPT modellerinin ortak görüşüne dayanan basit bir scalping sistemidir. Giriş ayarlarında yer alan açılır menüden tercih ettiğiniz modeli seçebilir veya EA'nin otomatik olarak seçmesine izin verebilirsiniz. Her emir tek tek, birer birer girilir; martingale veya grid gibi hileli stratejiler kullanılmaz. Ayrıca her pozisyon, tamamen özelleştirilebilir sabit bir stop loss seçeneği ile sanal bir dinamik stop loss sistemi tarafından korunur. Yapay zekâ görüş birliği ve dinamik oy
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automatic grid advisor for deposit acceleration . Can be used for regular quiet trading . Any timeframe , but I recommend m15, any currency pairs with potential for return movement to the average price, i.e.: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Advantages of this advisor: 1. Usually, grids for return movement use instrument prices from the average value; this advisor uses an abnormal increase in volatility when deviating from the average price. 2. Usually, grids open orders with a further increase
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dynamic Pips EA için özel kampanya! Sınırlı süreli teklif: • Dynamic Pips EA’de %20 indirim — şimdi sadece 960 USD , 8 aktivasyon dahil. Ayrıca: • Henüz sahip değilseniz, Boring Pips EA’nin (MT4 veya MT5 sürümü) ücretsiz bir kopyasını alın. • Mevcut bir müşteriyseniz ek %10 indirim kazanın. Ace­le edin! Bu teklif yalnızca ilk 10 alıcıyla sınırlıdır veya 15 Ekim’de sona erer , hangisi önce gerçekleşirse. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen bana bir mesaj bırakın. Trump’ın ikinci dönemi ,
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Strategist scalping
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategist scalping the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPJPY... currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 11 years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level. Robots do not use potentially risky strategies. the
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Moving Average Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.44 (18)
Göstergeler
İşlem stratejinizde hareketli ortalamaları kullanıyorsanız, bu gösterge sizin için çok faydalı olabilir. İki hareketli ortalamanın kesişiminde sinyal sağlar, işitsel uyarılar gönderir, işlem platformunuzda bildirimler görüntüler ve olayla ilgili bir e-posta da gönderir. Kendi işlem tarzınıza ve stratejinize uyum sağlamak için kolayca özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla birlikte gelir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler: Hızlı MA (Fast MA) Yavaş MA (Slow MA) E-posta Gönder (Send_Email) İşitsel Uyarılar (Audibl
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.88 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini, the freely available compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster. This robot operates based on the RSI indicator with a grid strategy, allowing for continuous trading in response to market movements. The Mini version comes with a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the hourly time frame. In this version, the number of settings has been minimized to simplify and streamline the trading process. You can find the full version by clicking here
FREE
MACD Signal alert
Adam Zolei
4.67 (6)
Göstergeler
Bu, MACD tabanlı bir trend takip göstergesidir ve 200 MA'nın üzerindeyken alım sinyalleri, altındayken satış sinyalleri sağlar. Sinyal, MACD'nin sıfır çizgisini geçtiğinde üretilir. Gösterge aynı zamanda stop loss olarak kullanılabilecek bir destek ve direnç seviyesini de görüntüler. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında MA dönemi, MACD hızlı EMA, yavaş EMA ve destek-direnç aralığı bulunur. Son mumların en düşük ve en yüksek noktalarına çizilir. Varsayılan ayarlar: SR aralığı: 10 MA dönemi: 20
FREE
RSI GridMaster
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the culmination of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading tool leverages the RSI indicator to execute sell orders in overbought conditions and buy orders in oversold conditions, aiming for consistent profits through position averaging. With a wide range of customizable settings, you can tailor the EA to match your unique trading strategy and adapt to various market conditions. Live results Key Features: Automatic Lot Sizi
Golden Thunder Basic
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuab
FREE
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Göstergeler
Bu, MACD tabanlı bir trend takip göstergesidir ve 200 MA'nın üzerindeyken alım sinyalleri, altındayken satış sinyalleri sağlar. Sinyal, MACD'nin sıfır çizgisini geçtiğinde üretilir. Gösterge aynı zamanda stop loss olarak kullanılabilecek bir destek ve direnç seviyesini de görüntüler. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında MA dönemi, MACD hızlı EMA, yavaş EMA ve destek-direnç aralığı bulunur. Son mumların en düşük ve en yüksek noktalarına çizilir. Varsayılan ayarlar: SR aralığı: 10 MA dönemi: 20
FREE
Engulfing Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4 (6)
Göstergeler
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
2 (1)
Göstergeler
İşlem stratejinizde hareketli ortalamaları kullanıyorsanız, bu gösterge sizin için çok faydalı olabilir. İki hareketli ortalamanın kesişiminde sinyal sağlar, işitsel uyarılar gönderir, işlem platformunuzda bildirimler görüntüler ve olayla ilgili bir e-posta da gönderir. Kendi işlem tarzınıza ve stratejinize uyum sağlamak için kolayca özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla birlikte gelir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler: Hızlı MA (Fast MA) Yavaş MA (Slow MA) E-posta Gönder (Send_Email) İşitsel Uyarılar (Audibl
FREE
Golden Thunder
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
Golden Nights
Adam Zolei
4.71 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Automatic trading time adjustment Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These features can be custo
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Jade Jaguar
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini, the freely available compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster. This robot operates based on the RSI indicator with a grid strategy, allowing for continuous trading in response to market movements. The Mini version comes with a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the hourly time frame. In this version, the number of settings has been minimized to simplify and streamline the trading process. You can find the full version by clicking here
FREE
Golden Thunder Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
FREE
RSI GridMaster MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
Trendline Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Jade Jaguar Basic
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tuned
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Göstergeler
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Manual Grid Assistant
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
Jade Jaguar Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
J ade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tune
FREE
Trend Line Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Trend Line Break Alert
Adam Zolei
Göstergeler
Bu, bir trend çizgisinin kırılmasında bir uyarı sağlayan basit bir göstergedir. Eğer ticaretinizde trend çizgilerini kullanmaya alışkınsanız, bu kullanışlı olabilir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında: Mum kimliği: Kırılma sonrasında hangi mumda sinyal verileceği Ve üç tür uyarı: E-posta Gönder İşitsel Uyarılar Push Bildirimleri Telefonunuzda bildirim uyarılarını nasıl kuracağınızı öğrenmek için bu videoyu izleyin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oO-3fMQ4QA Kurulum kılavuzu: https://www.m
Ultimate TrendMaster
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
RSI Signal Alert Indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Golden Thunder EA
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
Filtrele:
Michael John Malkinson
620
Michael John Malkinson 2025.04.21 21:16 
 

First trade won, so far so good. It does use a big TP/SL Ratio - but with a 50+ win streak so far im confident it will profit long term. It slightly worries me it makes buys only even in down trend - but I will have to see if it still profits when that happens. I'm running this on my live signal feel free to check it out in my profile :)

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.04.21 22:14
Thanks for the positive feedback! The strategy focuses on high-probability setups and does not limit itself to trading exclusively in the direction of the trend. Wishing you continued success, and feel free to reach out anytime if you have any questions!
İncelemeye yanıt